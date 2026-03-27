Tecno Spark 50 5G launches with 6500 mAh battery and Pixel-like camera design
Tecno Spark 50 5G launches with 6500mAh battery, 45W charging, rugged build, and starts at ₹16,999; sale begins April 3.
You may be interested in
Tecno has launched the Tecno Spark 50 5G in India today, it comes with a massive 6500mAh battery, 45W fast charging and a Pixel-inspired camera design. Alongside performance, the brand is also emphasising durability and real-world usability with this release. The smartphone will go on sale starting April 3, making it one of the latest affordable 5G options in the market.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
Tecno Spark 50 5G specifications
Spark 50 5G comes with a pixel-like camera module at the back, which is made from aerospace-grade aluminium. The rest of the phone is built from polycarbonate but comes with military-certified drop resistance from 1.5m to handle everyday falls. The phone also features IP64 water and dust resistance for accidental splashes.
It features a large 6.78-inch IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, but it's only an HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1576 pixels. Under the hood sits the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, which handles multitasking and casual gaming well, with options up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, expandable via microSD.
The rear packs a 50MP main camera for crisp daylight shots, while the 8MP selfie cam handles video calls nicely. It comes with AI features such as WhatsApp Assistant, AI Writing Assistant, AI Eraser 2.0 and more.
One of the biggest talking points is its 6500mAh battery, which is designed to last through long and demanding days without frequent charging. This is paired with 45W fast charging, allowing users to quickly power up the device and continue usage without long interruptions.
Tecno Spark 50 5G price and availability
Coming to pricing and availability, the Tecno Spark 50 5G starts at ₹16,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, while the 6GB + 128GB model is priced at ₹18,999. The device will be available for purchase starting April 3 across online and offline channels, along with no-cost EMI options for up to eight months.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More