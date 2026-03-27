Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Tecno Spark 50 5G launches with 6500 mAh battery and Pixel-like camera design

    Tecno Spark 50 5G launches with 6500mAh battery, 45W charging, rugged build, and starts at 16,999; sale begins April 3.

    Updated on: Mar 27, 2026 12:59 PM IST
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    You may be interested in

    Tecno Spark 20C

    Tecno Spark 20C

    • CheckGravity Black
    • Check8 GB RAM
    • Check128 GB Storage

    ₹8999

    Check Details

    Realme C61

    Realme C61

    • CheckSafari Green
    • Check4 GB RAM
    • Check64 GB Storage
    mazon

    ₹7399

    Check Details

    Discount

    36% OFF

    Vivo Y18

    Vivo Y18

    • CheckSpace Black
    • Check4 GB RAM
    • Check64 GB Storage
    mazon

    ₹8290

    ₹12999

    Check Details

    Samsung Galaxy M14 4G

    Samsung Galaxy M14 4G

    • CheckArctic Blue
    • Check4 GB RAM
    • Check64 GB Storage
    mazon

    ₹9999

    Check Details

    Realme Narzo N63

    Realme Narzo N63

    • CheckLeather Blue
    • Check4 GB RAM
    • Check64 GB Storage

    ₹8999

    Check Details

    Find more mobilesArrow Icon

    Tecno has launched the Tecno Spark 50 5G in India today, it comes with a massive 6500mAh battery, 45W fast charging and a Pixel-inspired camera design. Alongside performance, the brand is also emphasising durability and real-world usability with this release. The smartphone will go on sale starting April 3, making it one of the latest affordable 5G options in the market.

    Tecno Spark 50 5G arrives with big battery, fast charging and a durable design. (Tecno)
    Tecno Spark 50 5G arrives with big battery, fast charging and a durable design. (Tecno)
    Amit Rahi
    By Amit Rahi

    For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

    Read moreRead less

    Tecno Spark 50 5G specifications

    Spark 50 5G comes with a pixel-like camera module at the back, which is made from aerospace-grade aluminium. The rest of the phone is built from polycarbonate but comes with military-certified drop resistance from 1.5m to handle everyday falls. The phone also features IP64 water and dust resistance for accidental splashes.

    It features a large 6.78-inch IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, but it's only an HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1576 pixels. Under the hood sits the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, which handles multitasking and casual gaming well, with options up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, expandable via microSD.

    The rear packs a 50MP main camera for crisp daylight shots, while the 8MP selfie cam handles video calls nicely. It comes with AI features such as WhatsApp Assistant, AI Writing Assistant, AI Eraser 2.0 and more.

    One of the biggest talking points is its 6500mAh battery, which is designed to last through long and demanding days without frequent charging. This is paired with 45W fast charging, allowing users to quickly power up the device and continue usage without long interruptions.

    Tecno Spark 50 5G price and availability

    Coming to pricing and availability, the Tecno Spark 50 5G starts at 16,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, while the 6GB + 128GB model is priced at 18,999. The device will be available for purchase starting April 3 across online and offline channels, along with no-cost EMI options for up to eight months.

    • Amit Rahi
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Amit Rahi

      For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More

    News/Technology/Tecno Spark 50 5G Launches With 6500 MAh Battery And Pixel-like Camera Design
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes