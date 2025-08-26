TECNO to launch ultra-thin mobile for those who can’t afford iPhone 17 Air

TECNO is preparing to launch what it claims to be the world’s slimmest curved 5G smartphone in India, aiming to release it before the much-anticipated iPhone 17 Air. Industry reports suggest the device could carry a price tag of around Rs. 80,000, positioning it in direct competition with premium models from Apple and Samsung. TECNO is reportedly set to launch the world’s slimmest curved 5G phone in India before the iPhone 17 Air.

Earlier this year, Samsung brought the Galaxy S25 Edge with a 5.8mm profile into the market. TECNO had already shown a concept model during the MWC 2025, tentatively called the Spark Slim, which measures just 5.75mm. That prototype sparked interest at international tech showcases, and now the brand is gearing up to turn the idea into a commercial product.

What to expect from the device

Though TECNO has not confirmed the official name or complete specifications, the upcoming smartphone is expected to follow the blueprint of the prototype presented at Mobile World Congress 2025. The concept featured a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and a brightness peak of 4500 nits. Despite the slim design, the company included a 5200mAh battery..

The camera is expected to have a dual 50MP setup at the rear, paired with a 13MP front-facing lens. Build materials are likely to include stainless steel and recycled aluminium, reflecting a mix of durability and sustainable design choices. While TECNO has kept details about the processor under wraps, analysts believe the phone will need flagship-level performance to justify its price range.

Expected Price

At a projected Rs. 80,000, the upcoming device will push TECNO beyond its established image as a maker of budget-friendly devices. The brand has previously introduced foldable models such as the Phantom V Fold 2 at Rs. 79,999 and the V Flip 2 at Rs. 34,999, both priced lower than competitors. However, with this ultra-slim model, TECNO seems ready to challenge the dominance of global leaders in the premium segment.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge currently retails at Rs. 1,09,999, while the iPhone 17 Air is expected to debut at around $900 (roughly Rs. 78,700). By targeting a similar price bracket, TECNO is signalling a shift in strategy, attempting to establish itself as a serious contender among high-end smartphones.