Home / Technology / Telegram users, you can now do all this on the messaging app. Details here

Telegram users, you can now do all this on the messaging app. Details here

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 22, 2023 01:51 PM IST

For Telegram, these are the third set of updates of the year, after one each in February and March.

Messaging app Telegram has added several new features, with these being the third set of features it has received this year, after one each in February and March.

A man is seen as a silhouette as he checks a mobile device whilst standing against an illuminated wall bearing Telegram's logo in this arranged photograph in London. (Bloomberg)
A man is seen as a silhouette as he checks a mobile device whilst standing against an illuminated wall bearing Telegram's logo in this arranged photograph in London. (Bloomberg)

“This update lets users share entire chat folders with one link, create custom wallpapers for individual chats, use web chats in any chat, and more,” announced Telegram on its official blog on Friday.

(1.) Sharable chat folders: Chat folders can now be shared with just a link, and users can invite their friends and colleagues to work groups, news channels, and more. All it takes to add a folder and join its chats is a single tap, said Telegram.

To allow access to different chats, each folder supports multiple invite links. To create a folder, go to ‘Settings’ followed by ‘Chat Folders.’

(2.) Custom wallpapers: You can set your favourite photos and colour combinations as custom wallpapers in specific chats. After you set a wallpaper, your chat partner will receive a special message to add the same wallpaper from their side, or they create their own.

(3.) Better bots: People can now launch Telegram bots in any chat. A direct link can be used to access web apps of bots that support this feature; you can also access these by mentioning the bot's username in any chat.

(4.) Bot links, and Telegram Premium on Fragment: You can now use collectible usernames for bots. Telegram Premium, meanwhile, can be purchased via Fragment.

(5.) Fast scrolling for attachments: The attachment menu can now be scrolled at ‘super-fast speeds.’ For this, one must pull down on the date bar.

(6.) Read time in topics: In groups with less than 100 participants and with topics enabled, read receipts will show at what time a sender's messages were read by others in the group.

(7.) Improved interface: The ‘Send When Online’ feature will require fewer taps. You can also create groups without adding members immediately, and, on the latest iPhones, profile pictures will have a new animation. When a person scrolls on profiles and info pages, this new animation will slide smoothly into the iPhone's dynamic island.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out