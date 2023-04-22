Telegram users, you can now do all this on the messaging app. Details here

Messaging app Telegram has added several new features, with these being the third set of features it has received this year, after one each in February and March. A man is seen as a silhouette as he checks a mobile device whilst standing against an illuminated wall bearing Telegram's logo in this arranged photograph in London. (Bloomberg)

“This update lets users share entire chat folders with one link, create custom wallpapers for individual chats, use web chats in any chat, and more,” announced Telegram on its official blog on Friday.

(1.) Sharable chat folders: Chat folders can now be shared with just a link, and users can invite their friends and colleagues to work groups, news channels, and more. All it takes to add a folder and join its chats is a single tap, said Telegram.

To allow access to different chats, each folder supports multiple invite links. To create a folder, go to ‘Settings’ followed by ‘Chat Folders.’

(2.) Custom wallpapers: You can set your favourite photos and colour combinations as custom wallpapers in specific chats. After you set a wallpaper, your chat partner will receive a special message to add the same wallpaper from their side, or they create their own.

(3.) Better bots: People can now launch Telegram bots in any chat. A direct link can be used to access web apps of bots that support this feature; you can also access these by mentioning the bot's username in any chat.

(4.) Bot links, and Telegram Premium on Fragment: You can now use collectible usernames for bots. Telegram Premium, meanwhile, can be purchased via Fragment.

(5.) Fast scrolling for attachments: The attachment menu can now be scrolled at ‘super-fast speeds.’ For this, one must pull down on the date bar.

(6.) Read time in topics: In groups with less than 100 participants and with topics enabled, read receipts will show at what time a sender's messages were read by others in the group.

(7.) Improved interface: The ‘Send When Online’ feature will require fewer taps. You can also create groups without adding members immediately, and, on the latest iPhones, profile pictures will have a new animation. When a person scrolls on profiles and info pages, this new animation will slide smoothly into the iPhone's dynamic island.

