That free Instagram feature you use all the time may soon cost Rs…

Scrolling through Instagram may soon come with a price tag for tools that users have long used without paying. Meta has begun testing a subscription plan that adds extra features to the platform, which signals a shift in how the app could operate in the future. Instagram may soon ask you to pay for features you once used daily for free access. (Unsplash) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less

The new plan, referred to as Instagram Plus, is currently being tested in select regions. According to reports, the feature has appeared for users in countries such as Mexico, Japan, and the Philippines. The pricing remains at an early stage, with monthly costs ranging from about $1 to slightly above $2. This pricing suggests that the company is still evaluating user response before rolling out a wider plan or fixing rates for larger markets.

This move follows earlier signals from Meta about exploring subscription models across its platforms, including Facebook and WhatsApp. Unlike earlier efforts that focused on creators or businesses, this test targets regular users who spend a significant amount of time on Instagram.

Focus on Stories Features A large part of the new features is built around Stories, which remains one of the most used formats on the app. One of the key additions is the option to view Stories without revealing identity. This changes a basic function that has existed on the platform for years, where viewers are usually visible to the person who posted the content.

The subscription also introduces more detailed viewing data. Users can check how many times their Story has been watched and quickly find out whether a particular person has seen it. These additions aim to give users more control and information about how their content performs.

More Control and Visibility Tools Another change comes in how Stories can be shared. Instead of using only the Close Friends option, users can create multiple custom audience lists. This allows them to decide exactly who can view each post. It adds a layer of control for those who prefer to share different content with different groups.

The duration and visibility of Stories are also being adjusted. Users can extend a Story’s visibility by an extra 24 hours. In addition, one Story per week can be placed at the front of followers’ feeds, helping it reach more viewers.

The feature set is still in testing, and Meta has not confirmed when or if it will expand globally. However, one element has already drawn attention: the ability to view Stories without leaving any trace. For users dealing with personal situations, such as a breakup, this feature changes how interactions on the platform work.