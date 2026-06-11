The best smartwatches and earbuds for iPhone users who hate Apple prices

Apple makes some of the best smartwatches and TWS (truly wireless stereo) earbuds in the market. A lot of people who buy an iPhone also purchase an Apple Watch and AirPods to go with it. Pairing an Apple Watch and AirPods with an iPhone leads users to enjoy seamless connectivity. It also gives users access to a lot of features that may not be accessible to them otherwise. That said, not everyone can buy earbuds worth ₹26,000 or a smartwatch that costs ₹47,000. The good news is that iPhone users don't have to spend a fortune to get feature-rich accessories.

Battery life and OS compatibility are important features to consider while buying Apple Watch and AirPods alternatives. (HT Tech)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

The market right now is filled with smartwatch models and earbuds that are packed with feature-rich options that not only offer accurate health tracking features but also excellent performance and long battery life at a fraction of a price compared to Apple Watch and AirPods Pro. Simply put, there are many third-party brands that deliver experiences that rival Apple's offerings at a fraction of the cost.

So, Whether you're looking for a smartwatch that tracks your workouts and sleep or earbuds that offer immersive sound without breaking the bank, here are the top options for you.

Factors to consider while buying a smartwatch that rivals an Apple Watch

Here are the five important factors that you should consider while buying a smartwatch:

- Battery life: It's one of the most important features to consider while buying a smartwatch. Full-featured smartwatches with bright OLED screens and heavy app usage offer up to two days of battery life while smartwatches that prioritise health features offer 14 days of run time.

- Health tracking features: Most smartwatches come with basic health tracking features like step count, basic workout tracking and basic sleep tracking. Look for slightly advanced smartwatches that come with sensors that can track features like blood oxygen levels, and heart rate variability and offer features like fall detection.

- Water resistant: Ensure that your smartwatch has at least 5 ATM or 10 ATM rating if you plan on waring the smartwatch near water, like swimming.

- Advanced fitness training features: If you workout a lot look for dedicated fitness tracking features and GPS.

- OS compatibility: This is the most critical factor. Most smartwatches are compatible with Android device. Ensure that the model that you pick is compatible with iPhones.

Factors to consider while buying a pair of TWS earbuds that rivals an AirPods Pro

Here are the five important factors that you should consider while buying a pair of TWS earbuds:

- Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): AirPods Pro are known for blocking out the nearby noise using its ANC feature. So look for ANC or adaptive ANC feature.

- Transparency mode: It's important to have a 'pass through' feature that would let some bit of sound to pass through so that you stay concious of your surroundings, especially when out on the road.

- Battery life: Look for earbuds that offer at least five to six hours of continuous playback with ANC and at least a total of 24 hours of runtime without ANC turned on.

- Audio Codec support: To get a richer and more immersive sound ensure that the earbuds that you pick support Hi-Res Audio with codecs like LDAC or aptX Adaptive.

- OS compatibility and other features: Ensure that the earbuds that you pick are compatible with iPhones and have features like Environmental Noise Cancellation and Fast Pair.

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of smartwatches, fitness trackers, wired earphones and TWS earbuds . I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of smartwatches and TWS earbuds across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their health tracking features, battery life, sensors and various audio technologies. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying smartwatches and TWS earbuds in India What features should I look for in a smartwatch? Look for accurate heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep tracking, GPS, Bluetooth calling, AMOLED display, water resistance, and battery life that suits your usage.

What should I check before buying TWS earbuds? Focus on sound quality, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), battery life, call quality, comfort, Bluetooth version, codec support, and water resistance ratings.

Is ANC necessary in TWS earbuds? ANC is highly beneficial if you frequently travel, commute, work in noisy environments, or want a more immersive music-listening experience.

Which is better: smartwatch with GPS or without GPS? A smartwatch with built-in GPS is better for runners, cyclists, and fitness enthusiasts because it can track outdoor activities accurately without relying on a smartphone.

How much battery life should a good smartwatch offer? A good smartwatch should provide at least 3 to 5 days of battery life. Premium fitness-focused models from Garmin and Amazfit can often last over a week.

How much battery life should TWS earbuds have? Look for earbuds offering at least 5-8 hours of playback per charge and 20-40 hours of total battery life with the charging case.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.