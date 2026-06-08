Parents are rethinking smartphones for kids. These smartwatches offer a better balance

Giving a child a smartphone is a decision many parents delay for as long as possible. Yet staying connected with children during school trips, outdoor activities, or daily commutes has become increasingly important. This is where smartwatches designed for younger users have found a place in many households. Check out these best smartwatches to stay connected with your kids. (Pexels) By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less Modern smartwatches can do much more than display the time. Many models offer location tracking, emergency alerts, calling features, activity monitoring, and tools that help children manage routines. For parents, these functions provide an additional layer of communication without handing over a full-fledged smartphone. If you're looking for a smartwatch that balances connectivity, safety, and everyday convenience, here are some options worth considering.

The Noise Junior Champ 3 is built with younger users in mind. One of its standout features is the habit-building and scheduling system that helps children follow daily routines. The watch also includes educational activities such as flashcards and quizzes, adding a learning element to everyday use. Parents may find the SOS calling feature useful during emergencies, while School Mode helps reduce distractions by limiting notifications during study hours. The watch also comes with interchangeable bumpers, allowing children to change its appearance when they want a different look. Why consider it? SOS emergency alerts

School Mode for focused learning

Habit tracker and scheduler

Built-in educational activities

2. Fastrack Limitless Glide X Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Although not specifically designed for children, the Fastrack Limitless Glide X offers several features that may appeal to older kids and teenagers. It comes with a 1.83inch display that remains readable in bright conditions and is protected by Panda Glass. The watch supports heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, stress monitoring, and more than 100 sports modes. For active users who participate in multiple activities, it can serve as a daily fitness companion while also handling calls and notifications. Why consider it? Large display with good visibility

Health and fitness tracking

Bluetooth calling support

Scratch-resistant screen protection

The FireBoltt Ninja Call Pro Max focuses on communication and activity tracking. Its 2.01inch display provides enough screen space for notifications, calls, and fitness data without making navigation difficult. Bluetooth calling and voice assistant support allow users to stay connected without reaching for a phone. The watch also includes more than 120 sports modes along with heart-rate and blood oxygen monitoring. Why consider it? Bluetooth calling support

Large display for easy navigation

Multiple sports tracking modes

Health monitoring tools

The CMF Watch Pro 2 combines fitness tracking with strong navigation capabilities. It supports multiple satellite positioning systems, including GPS, making it useful for outdoor activities where location accuracy matters. The watch tracks heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and physical activity across more than 120 sports modes. Users can also customise the design through interchangeable bezels, straps, and watch faces. Battery life is another key strength, with the company claiming up to 11 days of usage on a single charge. Why consider it? Built-in GPS support

Customisable design

More than 120 sports modes

Long battery life

The boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS is aimed at users who want detailed fitness and location tracking. It features built-in GPS and supports workout recognition, helping users track activities automatically. Health-focused tools include heart rate variability monitoring, VO2 Max measurement, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, and menstrual cycle tracking. The watch also offers swimming analytics and carries a 3 ATM water-resistance rating. With a claimed battery life of up to 15 days, it is designed to reduce charging frequency. Why consider it? Builtin GPS

Workout recognition

Swimming analytics

Long battery backup 5 Things to Consider Before Buying a Smartwatch for Kids 1. GPS and Location Tracking If safety is a priority, choose a smartwatch with built-in GPS tracking. This allows parents to check their child's location and, in some models, receive alerts when a child enters or leaves a designated area. 2. Calling and Communication Features Many smartwatches support voice calling, video calling, or voice messaging. Consider whether your child needs a device that can stay connected with family members without requiring a smartphone. 3. Battery Life A smartwatch is only useful when it has enough charge to last through the day. Look for models that offer multiple days of battery life, especially if GPS tracking and calling features are used regularly. 4. Durability and Water Resistance Children are often active outdoors, so a smartwatch should be able to handle daily wear and accidental splashes. Check for water-resistance ratings and sturdy build quality before making a purchase. 5. Parental Controls and School Mode Features such as School Mode, app restrictions, and parental controls can help reduce distractions during study hours while giving parents greater control over how the device is used. The research and expertise After years of covering consumer technology and reviewing everything from laptops and smartphones to smartwatches, I have seen firsthand how wearables have evolved from simple notification companions into powerful tools for fitness, health tracking, and everyday convenience. To put together this buying guide, I evaluated smartwatches across key factors that matter most to buyers, including health and fitness features, battery life, display quality, software experience, and overall value for money. I also analysed customer feedback and ratings on Amazon to gauge real-world performance, helping me shortlist the smartwatches that deliver the best experience across different budgets and use cases.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.