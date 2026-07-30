These 5 mixer grinders helped me prep masalas, chutneys, and smoothies faster with less effort

Mixer grinders are one of the most used appliances in any Indian kitchen. From grinding masalas to making chutneys and purees for curries, these machines help in making everyday Indian cooking easier and faster. But this ease can quickly turn into a time-consuming chore, if your mixer grinder struggles with tough ingredients or takes multiple rounds to get the right consistency.

All of these mixer grinders come with three to six jars. (Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

After struggling with my old 500W mixer grinder for years, I decided to upgrade my kitchen and buy a new and more power model that would better suit my cooking needs. To get the right machine, I used several models for everyday kitchen tasks from making coconut chutney to making dry-spice mix for the ultimate mutton curry. I looked at their grinding performance, ease of use, noise levels, build quality, jar versatility, and cleaning experience to identify models that genuinely simplify daily cooking.

After using at least a dozen models, I realised that a powerful motor, well-designed blades, and durable jars can make a noticeable difference to both speed and effort. I also realised that the best mixer grinders don't just grind faster, they also produce smoother pastes, finer spice powders, and creamier smoothies while requiring less manual intervention and taking too much of time.

So, here are the five mixer grinder models that stood out during my testing.

Top 5 mixer grinders to buy in India

This Preethi mixer grinder is powered by a 1000W SIGMA W2 motor, which is built for heavy-duty grinding. This motor is ideal for making dry spice mix, coconut chutneys, dosa batters, and smoothies. It comes with three stainless steel jars and one blender jar, which offers versatility for everyday cooking. It also gets Preethi's 3D Air Cooling technology that helps keep the motor cool during prolonged use, while overload protection and durable stainless steel blades ensure reliable performance.

Specifications Motor Wattage 1000W Motor RPM 22,000 RPM (approx) Capacity Up to 1.5L Number of Jars 4 Reasons to Buy Good grinding performance Great versatility Ease of use Reasons to Avoid High noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the mixer grinder's excellent materials and powerful 1000W motor, noting its smooth and fast grinding performance and versatility with different jars for various kitchen tasks. They find it easy to clean and use, performs well, and offers good value for money.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this mixer grinder for its performance and ease of use.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Sujata MG03 mixer grinder comes with a 1000W double ball-bearing motor with 100% copper windings. This motor provides ergonomic rotary speed control and ensures precise operation. It includes four versatile jars, including a large liquidising jar with a coconut milk extractor, which allows users to prepare everything from smoothies and shakes to fine masalas and chutneys. The motor rotates at 25,000 RPM, and offers up to 90 minutes of continuous running capability along with food-grade stainless steel blades, and overload protection.

Specifications Motor Wattage 1000W Motor RPM 25,000 RPM Capacity Up to 1.75L Number of Jars 4 Reasons to Buy Good grinding performance Good build quality Ease of use Reasons to Avoid High noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this mixer grinder to be a heavy-duty appliance with a powerful motor and efficient performance. They appreciate its robust build quality and consider it good value for money.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this mixer grinder for its performance and durability.

This Philips mixer grinder is powered by a 1000W Double Ball Bearing Motor that delivers high torque for quickly grinding spices, preparing smooth chutneys, blending shakes, and making thick batters. It comes with four leak-proof jars to suit different cooking needs, while its Unique Texture Modes allow users to achieve coarse, medium, or fine grinding based on the recipe.

Specifications Motor Wattage 1000W Motor RPM 22,000 RPM Capacity Up to 1.75L Number of Jars 4 Reasons to Buy Good grinding performance Good build quality Ease of use Reasons to Avoid High noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers for its powerful grinding performance, sturdy build quality, and versatile four-jar setup. Customers report that it grinds dry spices finely, prepares smooth chutneys and batters, and blends milkshakes efficiently.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this mixer grinder for its performance.

This Bosch TrueMixx Pro mixer grinder is powered by a 1000W HiFlux motor that tackles tough ingredients with ease. It comes with four durable stainless steel jars, including a hands-free blender jar, that offer versatility for grinding, blending, and juicing. It comes with Bosch's PoundingBlade technology that recreates the traditional pounding effect for authentic spice textures, while Stone Pounding Technology, Active Flow Breaker, concealed bush, and overload protection ensure efficient grinding.

Specifications Motor Wattage 1000W Motor RPM 24,000 RPM Capacity Up to 1.5L Number of Jars 4 Reasons to Buy Good grinding performance Good build quality Excellent design Ease of use Reasons to Avoid High noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the mixer grinder to be of good quality with a powerful 1000W motor that handles tough grinding tasks effortlessly, and they appreciate its superb appearance.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this mixer grinder for its performance and design.

This Prestige Endura Pro mixer grinder is powered by a 1000W heavy-duty copper motor that handles demanding kitchen tasks, from grinding whole spices and preparing thick masalas to blending smoothies and making batters with ease. It includes six premium stainless steel jars. It comes with the company's Turbo Power technology, high-quality stainless steel blades, overload protection, and durable couplers that ensure efficient grinding and long-lasting performance.

Specifications Motor Wattage 1000W Motor RPM 22,000 RPM Capacity Up to 1.5L Number of Jars 6 Reasons to Buy Good grinding performance Ease of use Reasons to Avoid Average jar quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this mixer grinder strong grinding performance and ease of use. They also consider it value for money.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this mixer grinder for its performance.

Top features of the best mixer grinders in India

MODEL MOTOR WATTAGE CAPACITY NO. OF JARS Preethi Boltz 1000 Watts Mixer Grinder 1000W 1.5L 4 Sujata MG03 Mixer Grinder 1000W 1.75L 4 Philips HR7732 Mixer Grinder 1000W 1.75L 4 Bosch Pro 1000W Mixer Grinder 1000W 1.5L 4 Prestige Endura 1000W 1.5L 6

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of mixer grinders across price points. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used at least dozens of mixer grinders acros motor capacities and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their grinding technology, motor and factors that impact their performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying a mixer grinder in India What motor wattage is best for a mixer grinder? For most Indian households, a 750W mixer grinder is ideal for everyday tasks. If you frequently prepare dosa batter, grind turmeric, or process tough ingredients, consider a 1000W mixer grinder for faster and more efficient performance.

Is a 1000W mixer grinder better than a 750W model? A 1000W mixer grinder offers more power, making it suitable for heavy-duty grinding, larger families, and frequent cooking. However, it may consume slightly more electricity and generate more noise than a 750W model.

What RPM is good for a mixer grinder? An RPM between 18,000 and 22,000 is suitable for most kitchen tasks. Premium 1000W models may reach 24,000–25,000 RPM, offering faster and finer grinding.

Which is better: copper motor or aluminium motor? A 100% copper motor is generally preferred because it offers better durability, improved efficiency, lower heat generation, and a longer lifespan than aluminium motors.

Which brands make the best mixer grinders in India? Some of the most trusted brands include Bosch, Sujata, Preethi, Philips, Prestige, Butterfly, Bajaj, Havells, Panasonic, Usha, Crompton, and Wonderchef.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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