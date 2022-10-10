Home / Technology / These Apple devices will become 'obsolete' from next month

These Apple devices will become 'obsolete' from next month

technology
Updated on Oct 10, 2022 10:32 AM IST

The smartphone manufacturer divides its discontinued products into two groups: “Vintage” and “Obsolete.” Products are deemed Obsolete if Apple hasn’t sold in over 7 years.

With iPhone 5c, Apple for the first time Apple introduced a lower-end iPhone model.(Apple)
With iPhone 5c, Apple for the first time Apple introduced a lower-end iPhone model.(Apple)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Apple will place iPhone 5c in the obsolete product list next month, making the device ineligible for any repairs or services. A report from MacRumors stated, a memo directing the same has been sent out to authorized service providers on Saturday.

The report further added that the Cupertino giant is also planning to make the third-generation third-generation iPad mini with Wi-Fi and TD-LTE obsolete with the iPhone.

What is Apple's Obsolete list?

The smartphone manufacturer divides its discontinued products into two groups: “Vintage” and “Obsolete.” Products are deemed vintage if Apple stopped selling them over five years ago but not more than seven years ago. While products that Apple hasn’t sold in over seven years fall into the category of Obsolete. Vintage devices are still eligible for repair support depending on the availability of hardware, but obsolete devices aren’t given hardware support either.

The iPhone 5c

With the 16GB variant starting at $99 (around 8,000) with a two-year contract in the United States, the iPhone 5c also marked the first time Apple had introduced a lower-end iPhone model.

The phone which was previously discontinued, has now recently been added to the Vintage product list. Flaunting a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, the phone came with iOS 8 at launch and received software updates up to iOS 12. The device was not compatible with iOS 13. Apple, though, continued to provide security updates for the device.

Third-generation iPad mini

The third tablet in the iPad line up donned a retina Display and was powered by the new Apple A5X chip with a quad-core graphics processor. The iPad flaunted a 5-megapixel camera, supported HD 1080p video recording and voice dictation. It came with iOS 5 which offered a platform for audio-visual material, including electronic books, magazines, movies, music, computer games, presentations, and web browsing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out