These Apple devices will become 'obsolete' from next month

Apple will place iPhone 5c in the obsolete product list next month, making the device ineligible for any repairs or services. A report from MacRumors stated, a memo directing the same has been sent out to authorized service providers on Saturday.

The report further added that the Cupertino giant is also planning to make the third-generation third-generation iPad mini with Wi-Fi and TD-LTE obsolete with the iPhone.

What is Apple's Obsolete list?

The smartphone manufacturer divides its discontinued products into two groups: “Vintage” and “Obsolete.” Products are deemed vintage if Apple stopped selling them over five years ago but not more than seven years ago. While products that Apple hasn’t sold in over seven years fall into the category of Obsolete. Vintage devices are still eligible for repair support depending on the availability of hardware, but obsolete devices aren’t given hardware support either.

The iPhone 5c

With the 16GB variant starting at $99 (around ₹8,000) with a two-year contract in the United States, the iPhone 5c also marked the first time Apple had introduced a lower-end iPhone model.

The phone which was previously discontinued, has now recently been added to the Vintage product list. Flaunting a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, the phone came with iOS 8 at launch and received software updates up to iOS 12. The device was not compatible with iOS 13. Apple, though, continued to provide security updates for the device.

Third-generation iPad mini

The third tablet in the iPad line up donned a retina Display and was powered by the new Apple A5X chip with a quad-core graphics processor. The iPad flaunted a 5-megapixel camera, supported HD 1080p video recording and voice dictation. It came with iOS 5 which offered a platform for audio-visual material, including electronic books, magazines, movies, music, computer games, presentations, and web browsing.

