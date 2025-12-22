These Apple users may lose a big ChatGPT feature soon

Mac users who rely on ChatGPT’s voice-based conversations may soon need to change how they use the service. OpenAI has confirmed that the Voice feature inside the ChatGPT macOS app will be retired early next year, a move that could disrupt workflows for users who prefer speaking to the chatbot instead of typing. Voice interactions with ChatGPT will continue to work on chatgpt.com, as well as on iOS, Android, and Windows..(REUTERS)

In the latest update notes for the ChatGPT Mac app, OpenAI states that the Voice experience will be discontinued from January 15, 2026. The company says the decision is aimed at helping it focus on building more “unified and improved voice experiences” across its platforms. While the announcement may sound alarming, OpenAI has clarified that this change only affects the macOS desktop app.

Voice interactions with ChatGPT will continue to work on chatgpt.com, as well as on iOS, Android, and Windows. No other features on the Mac app are being removed, meaning users can still access text-based chats, saved conversations, and other tools as usual.

For now, OpenAI has not explained in detail why the Mac version is being singled out. However, the wording suggests that the current Voice implementation on macOS may not align with the company’s future plans. Voice is becoming a central way people interact with AI, especially as OpenAI prepares new hardware and deeper system-level integrations. That makes it unlikely the feature is being abandoned permanently.

Instead, industry watchers believe this is a temporary step while OpenAI rebuilds or reworks its voice architecture. The Mac app’s current setup may simply not fit into that broader roadmap.

Still, the change matters for users who depend on hands-free conversations on their Macs, whether for accessibility reasons, multitasking, or long-form discussions. From mid-January next year, those users will need to switch to the web version or a mobile device to continue using Voice mode.

Until then, ChatGPT’s Voice feature on macOS will continue to function as it does today. But for Mac users who speak more than they type, this is a reminder to prepare for a short-term adjustment, at least until OpenAI brings voice back in a new form.