They’ve hijacked your number: How SIM-swap scams sneak in and drain your life

You’re sipping your morning coffee when your phone suddenly loses signal. No calls, no messages, nothing. You restart it, but the problem persists. Minutes later, a banking alert appears on your email, money has left your account. The culprit? A scammer who’s just stolen your mobile number. Sim swap scam might target you next.

This chilling form of cybercrime, known as SIM-swap fraud, is spreading fast. It gives criminals access to your phone number, letting them intercept calls, texts and those all-important one-time passwords that guard your online accounts. Once they control your SIM, they can reset your passwords, breach your email and even drain your bank balance. All before you realise what’s happening.

How SIM-swap scams work

It usually begins with data theft. Scammers collect personal information like your name, address and date of birth, through phishing emails, fake customer-care calls or leaked databases. Armed with these details, they contact your mobile provider pretending to be you. They claim their phone is lost and request a new SIM. Once the provider activates it, your own SIM goes dead, and the attacker takes over your number.

Signs your SIM may have been hijacked

Your phone suddenly loses network signal for no apparent reason.

You can’t make or receive calls or messages.

You receive alerts for password resets or suspicious logins you didn’t initiate.

You get a message saying your SIM has been activated on another device.

How to protect yourself

There are simple steps to keep your number secure. Always set a PIN or password on your mobile account so no one can swap your SIM without verification. Use an authenticator app instead of SMS for two-factor authentication, this prevents hackers from intercepting your codes. Avoid sharing too much personal information online, and steer clear of clicking unknown links or sharing OTPs with anyone.

Keep an eye on your bank and email accounts for unusual activity, and report any loss of network service immediately to your provider. The faster you act, the higher the chance of stopping fraud before it spirals.

Your mobile number is more than a contact detail, it’s a digital key to your identity and finances. Losing control of it can be devastating, but awareness and quick action can keep you a step ahead. Treat your SIM like a password, because in today’s world, that’s exactly what it is.