Thinking about buying a smartwatch for health tracking? Don't overlook ECG feature

Many people use a smartwatch for steps, workouts and notifications, but ECG adds a more meaningful health angle. It gives users a way to look at heart rhythm data on the wrist, which can be helpful for spotting unusual patterns and building better awareness around heart health.

ECG makes a smartwatch far more useful than a simple fitness tracker.

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

That does not make a smartwatch a medical replacement, but it does make it a smarter daily companion for people who want more than basic fitness tracking. An ECG feature can add another layer of insight, especially for users who already care about stress, sleep, pulse trends and general wellness. That is why ECG is becoming one of the most useful features to look for in a smartwatch.

ECG smartwatch feature at a glance

ECG feature to check Why it matters What to look for Single-lead ECG Helps record a basic heart rhythm reading from the wrist Simple one-tap recording, clear results screen Irregular rhythm alerts Can highlight unusual rhythm patterns Alert support, easy-to-read notifications Heart rate history Shows changes over time, not just a single reading Trend charts in the companion app App reports Makes the data easier to review later Detailed logs, export options, clean interface Comfortable fit Better contact can improve reading reliability Secure strap, lightweight design, good sensor placement

The Apple Watch Series 11 builds upon Apple's smartwatch platform with a larger 46mm display, advanced health tracking, and seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem. It offers heart rate monitoring, ECG support, sleep tracking, workout detection, and safety features such as Crash Detection and Emergency SOS. The bright Always-On Retina display remains easy to read outdoors, while watchOS provides access to notifications, apps, and fitness insights. Its lightweight aluminium construction and reliable battery life make it suitable for both daily wear and active lifestyles.

Specifications Display 46mm Always-On Retina Display Connectivity GPS Health Features ECG, Heart Rate Monitoring Water Resistance 50m Operating System watchOS Reasons to Buy Excellent integration with iPhone Bright and responsive display Reasons to Avoid Works best within Apple ecosystem Battery life shorter than hybrid watches

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smooth performance, premium build quality, and accurate health tracking. Many also praise the seamless integration with iPhones and Apple services.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for its polished user experience, reliable health tracking, and industry-leading smartwatch ecosystem.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 combines a compact 40mm design with advanced health and fitness monitoring capabilities. Powered by a 3nm processor, it delivers faster performance and improved efficiency. The watch includes dual-band GPS, blood pressure monitoring, ECG functionality, vascular load analysis, antioxidant index tracking, and sleep coaching features. Sapphire Glass protection and Armour Aluminium construction improve durability, while 5ATM and IP68 ratings make it suitable for swimming and outdoor activities. It is particularly appealing to Android users seeking comprehensive wellness insights.

Specifications Display 40mm AMOLED Processor 3nm Processor GPS Dual GPS Durability Sapphire Glass + Armour Aluminium Water Resistance 5ATM + IP68 Reasons to Buy Extensive health monitoring features Fast and efficient processor Reasons to Avoid Some features require Samsung phones Battery life trails some competitors

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fast performance, accurate fitness tracking, and premium construction. Many also highlight the improved GPS accuracy and health monitoring tools.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for advanced health metrics, durable construction, and strong Android ecosystem integration.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic stands out with its signature rotating bezel, offering intuitive navigation through menus and applications. It supports blood pressure monitoring, ECG tracking, sleep analysis, body composition measurement, and activity tracking. The large 47mm display provides excellent readability, while fast charging and up to 40 hours of battery life ensure dependable everyday use. Built with durable materials and IP68 protection, it blends traditional watch aesthetics with modern smartwatch functionality, making it a popular choice among Android users.

Specifications Display 47mm AMOLED Connectivity Bluetooth Health Features BP & ECG Monitoring Battery Life Up to 40 Hours Durability IP68 Rated Reasons to Buy Unique rotating bezel experience Comprehensive health monitoring Reasons to Avoid Larger size may not suit everyone Some health features region dependent

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the rotating bezel, bright display, and premium design. Many also appreciate the health tracking accuracy and comfortable everyday wear.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for its classic watch styling, intuitive controls, and extensive health monitoring features.

The Withings ScanWatch 2 combines traditional watch aesthetics with advanced medical-grade health tracking features. It includes ECG monitoring, SpO2 measurement, temperature tracking, respiratory health analysis, sleep monitoring, and cycle tracking. Unlike most smartwatches, it delivers an exceptional battery life of up to 30 days between charges. The hybrid design features physical hands alongside a discreet digital display, making it suitable for users who prefer a classic appearance. Its strong focus on long-term health monitoring distinguishes it from conventional smartwatches.

Specifications Display Hybrid OLED Display Health Features ECG, SpO2, Temperature Battery Life Up to 30 Days Compatibility Android & iOS Monitoring Sleep & Respiratory Health Reasons to Buy Exceptional battery endurance Medical-focused health features Reasons to Avoid Limited third-party apps Smaller digital display area

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the premium design, long battery life, and detailed health insights. Many also prefer its traditional watch appearance over typical smartwatches.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for medical-grade health tracking and industry-leading battery life in a stylish hybrid design.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025 is designed for outdoor enthusiasts and demanding users. Built with a titanium case, sapphire glass protection, dual GPS, LTE connectivity, and a powerful 3nm processor, it offers durability and performance in challenging environments. Health features include blood pressure monitoring, ECG, Energy Score analysis, and sleep tracking. The watch also introduces a programmable Quick Button and emergency siren for outdoor safety. With up to 100 hours of battery life, it targets adventurers and endurance athletes.

Specifications Display 47mm AMOLED Connectivity LTE + Bluetooth Battery Life Up to 100 Hours GPS Dual GPS Durability Titanium + Sapphire Glass Reasons to Buy Outstanding battery life Rugged premium construction Reasons to Avoid Premium pricing Larger size may not suit smaller wrists

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the durable build, battery longevity, and outdoor navigation capabilities. Many also appreciate the premium titanium construction and advanced health tracking.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for extreme durability, long battery life, and advanced outdoor-focused features.

The Withings ScanWatch Nova combines luxury dive-watch styling with advanced health monitoring technology. It offers ECG readings, blood oxygen tracking, temperature monitoring, respiratory health analysis, sleep tracking, and cycle monitoring. The premium stainless-steel construction and rotating bezel provide a sophisticated appearance, while the hybrid display maintains a traditional watch look. With a battery life of up to 30 days, it requires significantly less charging than conventional smartwatches. It appeals to users prioritising elegant design and long-term health insights.

Specifications Display Hybrid Display Health Features ECG, SpO2, Temperature Battery Life Up to 30 Days Compatibility Android & iOS Build Stainless Steel Reasons to Buy Premium luxury-watch aesthetics Excellent battery endurance Reasons to Avoid Limited smartwatch apps Higher price than standard hybrids

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the premium craftsmanship, health monitoring capabilities, and exceptional battery life. Many also praise its elegant traditional watch appearance.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for luxury styling, detailed health insights, and outstanding battery performance.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is Apple's most rugged smartwatch, designed for athletes, adventurers, and outdoor professionals. Its titanium case, large 49mm display, precision dual-frequency GPS, and cellular connectivity support demanding environments. Advanced health tools include ECG, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and activity metrics, while diving and hiking features expand its versatility. The Action Button provides quick access to custom functions, and the bright display remains highly visible outdoors. It delivers premium performance alongside deep integration with Apple's ecosystem.

Specifications Display 49mm Always-On Retina Connectivity GPS + Cellular Build Titanium Case GPS Dual-Frequency Precision GPS Water Resistance 100m Reasons to Buy Exceptional outdoor and fitness features Premium titanium construction Reasons to Avoid Expensive compared to standard smartwatches

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the rugged design, bright display, and advanced fitness tracking capabilities. Many also appreciate the seamless connectivity and premium build quality.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for professional-grade fitness tracking, extreme durability, and the most capable Apple Watch experience available.

Top 3 features of best smartwatches

Smartwatches Display Size Battery Life Key Health Features Apple Watch Series 11 46mm Up to 18-24 Hours ECG, Heart Rate, Sleep Tracking Samsung Galaxy Watch8 40mm Up to 40 Hours BP, ECG, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic 47mm Up to 40 Hours BP, ECG, Sleep Tracking Withings ScanWatch 2 42mm Up to 30 Days ECG, SpO2, Temperature Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025 47mm Up to 100 Hours BP, ECG, Energy Score Withings ScanWatch Nova 42mm Up to 30 Days ECG, SpO2, Temperature Apple Watch Ultra 3 49mm Up to 36 Hours ECG, Heart Rate, Sleep Tracking

The research and expertise

I have been covering consumer technology for years and have reviewed a wide range of gadgets, including laptops, smartphones, and smartwatches. Testing products across different categories has helped me understand how wearables fit into everyday productivity, fitness, and health tracking.

For this buying guide, I compared smartwatches based on health features, battery life, display quality, software experience, and value for money. I also checked customer reviews on Amazon to understand real-world performance before shortlisting these smartwatches for buyers.

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FAQs What does ECG do in a smartwatch? It records heart rhythm data from your wrist and can help spot unusual patterns during daily use.

Is ECG the same as heart rate tracking? No, heart rate tracking counts beats, while ECG looks more closely at the heart’s electrical rhythm.

Can a smartwatch ECG replace a doctor’s test? No, it is only a helpful wellness feature and should not replace medical advice or clinical testing.

Who benefits most from ECG in a smartwatch? People who want more detailed heart health awareness and regular rhythm tracking may find it especially useful.

Does ECG drain battery quickly? It can use more power than basic tracking, but battery impact depends on how often it is used.

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