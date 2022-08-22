This air vehicle claims to be pollution-free, will take first flight in 2026

A UK- based aircraft company is offering an alternative to pollution-rich air travel through its ‘sustainable’ air vehicle. The Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) is set to start full scale manufacturing of its air vehicle by this year. The airship termed as ‘Airlander’ is expected to take its first commercial flight in 2026.

“Sustainability is a global imperative. Airlander is by its very nature good at being green. It creates efficiency through technology. But we can, and will, do more,” the website states, asserting themselves as the future of zero-carbon aviation.

The air vehicle, still in its prototype stage, claims to carry 100 passengers at a travel speed of about 130 kph. It currently has two models, Airlander 10 and Airlander 50. It will emit 75 per cent fewer greenhouse gases than its counterparts.

The Airlander combines multiple expertise. Like an airship, it uses gases which are lighter than air to keep itself afloat while using aerodynamic lift (like an aeroplane) and vectored thrust (similar to a helicopter).

1/ This month marks 10 years since the first flight of our full-scale prototype aircraft. Now as we prepare for rate manufacture of #Airlander10 it?s a great opportunity to reflect on the depth and breadth of work that goes on at Hybrid Air Vehicles to #RethinktheSkies pic.twitter.com/TAN6vn4he0 — Hybrid Air Vehicles (@AirVehicles) August 16, 2022

“Using the buoyant lift of helium reduces the fuel burn required just to keep the aircraft airborne – most of the airframe’s weight is countered by the helium’s buoyancy. In its current configuration, Airlander 10 produces approximately 75% fewer emissions than comparable aircraft in similar roles,” the website reads.

Although in initial attempt Airlander 10 was a major failure as it collapsed to the ground less than 24 hours after a successful test flight. The company is very hopeful this time and has a long-term plan to reach sustainability. It expects a shift to full EV in later models by 2030.