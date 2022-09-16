Home / Technology / This malware is targeting gamers through ads on cheat codes, accessing bank data

This malware is targeting gamers through ads on cheat codes, accessing bank data

Published on Sep 16, 2022 01:50 PM IST

RedLine is one of the most common Trojans being used to steal passwords and credentials from the browsers, file transfer protocol clients and desktop messengers(Getty Images/ Representational photo)
ByAryan Prakash

Cybersecurity services provider Kaspersky has warned of a malware which can steal bank account details and other personal data through suspicious mails and third-party dealers.

In its blog, Kaspersky said the malware RedLine is one of the most common Trojans being used to steal passwords and credentials from the browsers, file transfer protocol clients and desktop messengers. The malware is available on underground hacker forums for just a few hundred dollars.

The malware can steal usernames, passwords, cookies, bank details and cryptowallets. The RedLine malware is known for its self-propagation functionality. Several files which receive videos and post to the infected users' YouTube channels along with links to a password-protected archive. The videos often advertise cheats and cracks for games including CrossFire, FIFA22, Sniper Elite, Lego Star Wars, APB Reloaded, DayZ, Dying Light 2, F1® 22, Farming Simulator, Farthest Frontier, Final Fantasy XIV, Forza, Osu!, Point Blank, Project Zomboid, Rust, Sniper Elite, Spider-Man, Stray, Thymesia, VRChat and Walken.

According to the Kaspersky blog, the cybercriminals actively target gaming accounts and gaming computer resources. The malware is distributed in the form of game hacks, cheats and cracks. The self-spreading bundle with RedLine lures victims with ads for cracks and cheats as well as instructions on how to hack games.

“At the same time, the self-propagation functionality is implemented using relatively unsophisticated software, such as a customized open-source stealer. All this is further proof, if any were needed, that illegal software should be treated with extreme caution,” the blog post states.

    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

