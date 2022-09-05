This mobile phone giant has launched three laptops. Details here

Finnish telecommunications giant Nokia has launched three new laptops- Nokia PureBook Fold, PureBook Lite, and PureBook Pro 15.6 (2022). The laptops were launched at the European tech showcase- the IFA 2022, and their prices are yet to be announced.

Here are the details of the features and specifications of these three laptops:

PureBook Fold:

The PureBook Fold comes with a 360-degree rotating hinge. Nokia has offered a 14.1" Full HD touchscreen (1920x1080 pixels) and its display supports a refresh rate of 60Hz. PureBook Fold has an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor and Windows 11 operating system , the mobile giant's official website stated.

This foldable laptop has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It is available in three colours- Red, Black and Blue.

PureBook Fold has a 1-megapixel camera and dual speaker setup for video calling. When it comes to battery, the laptop comes with a 38 Wh battery capacity and 45W power adapter. The laptop has a fingerprint sensor and also has USB type-C 3.2 ports, one USB type-A 3.0 port, one Audio jack and a MicroSD slot.

PureBook Lite:

The PureBook Lite has similar specifications to the PureBook Fold. This laptop comes with a 135-degree rotating hinge, compared to the 360-degree rotating hinge in PureBook Fold.

The operating system of both these laptops is Windows 11. Just like the PureBook Fold, the PureBook Lite also has fingerprint sensors, a 1-megapixel camera and other similar features.

PureBook Pro 15.6 (2022)

The Nokia PureBook Pro has a 15.6-inch IPS LCD panel with a full HD resolution of 1920x1080 pixels, according to Nokia's website. The refresh rate of this laptop is 60Hz and the peak brightness level is 250 nits.

The PureBook Pro is powered with an Intel Core i3-1220P processor, RAM of 8GB and has storage of 512 GB SSD. This laptop has a battery capacity of 57 Wh, a fingerprint sensor and a two-megapixel camera among other features.

The PureBook PRO has USB type-C 3.2 ports, one USB type-A 3.2 port and a headphone jack.