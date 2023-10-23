This Samsung phone worth ₹80,000 is available at massive discount. Check deal
The deal is available on the company's official website.
If you are looking to buy a new phone, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G is a handset you must consider. This is because Samsung is running an offer on its official website, by availing which you can get the device at a massive discount of 75%.
Galaxy S23 FE 5G has a market price of ₹79,999. By availing the offer, you can get the phone for ₹19,999, a discount of ₹60,000.
The deal
First, buyers get a cash discount of ₹20,000, bringing down the price to ₹59,999. In addition to this, there is an exchange deal, under which you can swap an existing handset for the incoming Galaxy S23 FE 5G, reducing the cost by ₹30,000, to ₹29,999. It must be noted, however, that the phone being given away in exchange must be in good working condition.
Finally, customers get to save another ₹10,000 by paying from an HDFC Bank credit/debit card. The product's final price, therefore, stands at ₹19,999.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G: Specifications
Storage: 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage
Display: 6.4-inch full HD+ (in-house) Infinity-O screen with 120Hz refresh rate
Processor: Exynos 220 chipset
Security: In-display fingerprint sensor
Battery: 4500mAh unit with support for fast charging of 25W
Operating system: Android 13-based OneUI 5
Camera: 10MP camera in front for selfies; 50MP main lens, 8MP telephoto lens, and 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens at the back
Colours: Graphite, Mint, and Purple
