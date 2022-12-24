On this OnePlus smartphone, get discount of almost 50%. Check details

The powerful 10R 5G smartphone from OnePlus can be bought from Amazon for ₹20,199, against a maximum retail price (MRP) of ₹38,999. Yes, according to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, customers can get 10R 5G at a discount of nearly ₹20,000 by availing some offers on the e-commerce platform.

How to get OnePlus 10R 5G for ₹20,199?

The offers are available on the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. On Amazon, the variant is listed at ₹34,999, a discount of 10% on the original MRP. If customers make the payment using an American Express credit card, and opt to pay the amount in monthly instalments, they save ₹1,500 more; this reduces the price to ₹33,499.

Further, by exchanging an old handset for the incoming OnePlus phone, customers save an additional ₹13,300. The final amount, therefore, is ₹20,199, a discount of ₹18,800 or 48% on the MRP.

However, please note that the exchange amount depends on the make and working condition of the handset being exchanged.

OnePlus 10R 5G: Features and specifications

The 10R 5G has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display which has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 8100 Max processor, it comes with the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 as its operating system (OS). The device has also been given a HyperBoost Gaming Engine.

For a long backup, there is a 5,000 mAh battery pack. Meanwhile, for photography, Sony's IMX766 sensor (50 MP) with OIS support is at the back. For selfies and video calls, a 16 MP camera is in the front.

