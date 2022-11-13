This Vivo smartphone is offered at 30% discount in Flipkart sale

Flipkart sales are not over with festive season yet. The e-commerce platform has now launched another edition of Mobile Phones Bonanza sale. The sale live on the platform offers discounts on smartphones from various brands and across price categories. The sale will end on Monday.

Deals on Vivo smartphones

Flipkart is offering Vivo T1X (4GB RAM + 64GB ROM) at a price of ₹11,999 instead of ₹16,990, totalling up to 29 percent discount on the deal. Buyers can claim an additional bank discount of 10 per cent up to ₹750 on using the Axis Credit card Non EMI transactions. Customers can also avail the smartphone with an exchange offer for the value up to ₹11,050.

It's another variant with 128GB ROM is offered at a price of ₹12,999 instead of Rs17,990, totalling up to 27 per cent discount on the deal. Buyers can claim an additional bank discount of 10 per cent up to ₹750 on using the Axis Credit card Non EMI transactions. This variant of the device comes with an exchange deal for the value up to ₹12,000.

Features of Vivo T1X

It has a 6.58-inch display which of Full HD+ resolution.

The LCD screen has 90Hz refresh rate and a 90.0 percent screen to body ratio.

The smartphone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and backed by Adreno 610 GPU.

The device is embedded with a four layer cooling system of smooth heat dissipation.

Vivo T1X flaunts dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

The device front panel holds a selfie camera with an 8MP camera sensor. It has a a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The camera app is bundled with features like Super HDR, multi-layer portrait, slow motion, panorama, live photo, super night mode.

Vivo has provided a 5,000mAh battery which supports 18W fast-charging.

The smartphone support for reverse charging which enables charge the device from other devices.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail