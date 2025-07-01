Thomson Phoenix QLED 4K Smart TV Review: Budget brilliance with a few caveats

Thomson recently launched the 2025 iteration of Phoenix 55-inch QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV as another addition to the increasingly crowded mid-range TV segment in India. Priced competitively and packed with features like Dolby Atmos, four in-built speakers with a 60W output, AI PQ processing, and Google TV integration, it certainly sounds promising on paper. But how does it perform in real-world use? After spending some quality time with this television, here’s my honest take. Thomson Phoenix 55-inch QLED Smart TV manages to strike a commendable balance between performance and price. (Ayushmann Chawla)

Thomson Phoenix 55-inch QLED 4K Smart TV Review: Design and Build Quality

Out of the box, the Thomson Phoenix 2025 makes a striking first impression. It’s slim, with narrow bezels that offer an immersive viewing experience, especially for a 55-inch panel. The brushed finish on the lower chin adds a premium touch to an otherwise minimalistic design. Wall mounting was straightforward, but even if you choose to use the included table-top stand, the TV stands confidently without looking bulky.

The build quality is satisfactory for this price segment. While the rear casing is plastic (as expected), the TV doesn’t feel cheap or flimsy. It’s lightweight enough for a single person to manoeuvre with care, though a second pair of hands is always recommended for a panel this size.

The build quality is satisfactory for this price segment. (Ayushmann Chawla)

Thomson Phoenix 55-inch QLED 4K Smart TV Review: Display Performance

Let’s get straight to the highlight – the screen. The 55-inch QLED Ultra HD panel is genuinely impressive for this price point. Colours are rich and punchy, black levels are deep enough for most use cases, and the HDR10 support does enhance high-contrast scenes noticeably.

Whether I was binge-watching Stranger Things, browsing YouTube in 4K, or streaming sports content, the picture quality remained consistent and lively. Viewing angles are excellent – a definite plus if you have a wide seating arrangement in your living room. There’s little to no colour shift, and the brightness is ample, even during daytime viewing with ambient light.

While it's not OLED-level deep in terms of blacks, it holds its own remarkably well in darker scenes.(Ayushmann Chawla)

While it's not OLED-level deep in terms of blacks, it holds its own remarkably well in darker scenes. Thomson’s AI PQ chipset and AI Smooth Motion Rate do seem to work in tandem to reduce motion blur and enhance upscaling, especially on HD content.

Thomson Phoenix 55-inch QLED 4K Smart TV Review: Gaming Experience

As a casual gamer, I had to connect my PlayStation 5 and give it a proper spin. I played The Last of Us Part I, and the experience was unexpectedly satisfying.

Input lag was minimal, and the TV handled motion smoothly, even during fast-paced gameplay sequences. The textures looked detailed, shadows were nuanced, and the contrast felt balanced. Although this panel doesn’t offer 120Hz refresh rate, the standard 60Hz still does a solid job if you're not overly competitive in your gameplay.

I enjoyed playing PS 5 games on the Thomson Phoenix QLED 4K Smart TV.(Ayushmann Chawla)

There’s no dedicated gaming mode, but toggling between picture presets and reducing motion smoothing helped fine-tune the experience. For most console users, especially on the PS5 or Xbox Series S/X, this TV won’t disappoint.

Thomson Phoenix 55-inch QLED 4K Smart TV Review: Audio

On paper, the 60-watt quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos sounds promising. In practice, however, the audio is a bit of a mixed bag.

While volume levels are more than sufficient for a standard living room, and the surround effect is present to some degree, dialogue clarity is where it struggles. During dialogue-heavy shows like The Crown, I often found myself straining to catch what characters were saying, especially at lower volumes.

I paired the Thomson Phoenix QLED TV with Samsung C45 soundbar.

To counter this, I connected a Samsung soundbar and sub-woofer, and the difference was night and day. The soundbar brought out the dialogue clarity and provided that extra bass punch during action sequences. In short, the built-in speakers are decent for casual viewing, but an external audio setup is strongly recommended for a more immersive experience.

Thomson Phoenix 55-inch QLED 4K Smart TV Review: Software and Interface

The Google TV interface is one of the best in the smart TV world today, and Thomson has wisely integrated it into this model. The UI is responsive, clean, and intuitive. Setting up was seamless, with Google Assistant handling most voice search tasks effortlessly.

All major apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, and more are supported, and I faced no lags or crashes during my time with it. App switching is smooth, and the remote control, although basic in design, is functional with quick-access buttons for common streaming services.

Thomson Phoenix QLED 4K Smart TV comes integrated with Google TV.(Ayushmann Chawla)

There’s built-in Chromecast as well, which made screen mirroring from my Android phone and laptop incredibly easy.

Thomson Phoenix 55-inch QLED 4K Smart TV Review: Connectivity

The Thomson Phoenix 55-inch QLED comes with 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, and dual-band Wi-Fi – everything you’d expect at this price. The HDMI ARC support made connecting the soundbar simple, and all peripherals like the PS5, Fire Stick, and USB drives were detected instantly.

Bluetooth worked well with wireless headphones, although there was a minor latency noticeable when watching dialogue-heavy content.

Thomson Phoenix 55-inch QLED 4K Smart TV Review: Value for Money

At its current pricing on Flipkart, this TV offers tremendous value for money. You get a vibrant QLED panel, respectable smart features, capable speakers (with the caveat about dialogue), and solid connectivity – all at a price that significantly undercuts some of the more established brands.

With vibrant colours, good upscaling, wide viewing angles, and responsive software, this is a TV that punches above its weight. (Ayushmann Chawla)

Yes, there are compromises: the sound quality isn’t stellar out of the box, the panel is limited to 60Hz, and build materials aren’t exactly top-tier. But none of these are deal-breakers, especially when the core viewing experience, which is what matters most, is so enjoyable.

Final Thoughts: A Solid Buy with Strong Visual Appeal

The Thomson Phoenix 55-inch QLED Smart TV manages to strike a commendable balance between performance and price. Whether you're watching high-definition content, playing games on a console, or simply browsing through streaming platforms, the experience is largely satisfying.

With vibrant colours, good upscaling, wide viewing angles, and responsive software, this is a TV that punches above its weight. It's not perfect, particularly in the audio department, but when paired with a soundbar, it transforms into a complete home entertainment setup.

For now, I’m happy with what it offers, and would easily recommend it to anyone looking for a 55-inch 4K smart TV under ₹35,000. As for its durability and performance over time, I’ll share more insights in the coming months after extended use.