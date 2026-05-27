Tired of daily chores? These 8 smart home gadgets make life easier in 2026

Homes are longer what they used to be until a couple of years back. In 2026, homes have truly gotten smarter. This smartness is no longer limited to having a smart speaker tell you a joke, play music or control a room's lighting at best. Now you can control and manage your ceiling fans, door locks, air purifiers and even security cameras remotely using app and using voice commands. What makes this scenario truly special is the fact that all these smart home devices have become affordable, making them well within the reach of millions of people across the country.
Simply put, you don't need to spend thousands to reduce the time and effort to perform everyday chores at home and make your home smarter. Some simple upgrades and some changes to the existing home appliances in your home can go a way in making your home work more efficiently and reduce your daily work.
So, if you too have been looking for ways to put an end to the endless cycle of household chores, we have curated a list of eight smart home devices that you can use to make your daily life easier.
Best smart home gadgets for Indian homes
The Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) is a compact smart display that is designed to bring the power of Alexa to your home. It features a sleek, curved edge design along with an edge-to-edge 5.5-inch display that sits nicely on your countertop or a shelf in your home. This device features an improved display that offers sharp visuals for video calls, recipes, smart home dashboards, and entertainment, with an adaptive interface that remains comfortable even at night. It comes with a 2MP camera that can be used for making video calls and for alerting Alexa when you step into its field of view. This camera can be controlled using a privacy shutter. On the audio front, it gets a 1.7-inch driver rear-facing speaker with 2x bass and clearer sound along with a 3-mic performance array. This smart speaker can be used to control other smart devices in your home.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Value for money buy
Compact size
Easy to use
Reasons to Avoid
Occasional lag
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate this smart speaker for its ease of use. They also appreciate its compact size and Alexa accessibility.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smart speaker for its smart home features and smart home ecosystem connectivity.
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The Crompton Energion Hyperjet Smart ceiling fan blends modern aesthetics with intelligent cooling for today’s connected homes. It features a sleek, minimalist design that is paired with aerodynamic blades that are engineered for high-speed air delivery. Its standout feature is its app-based and voice-enabled smart control for effortless operation. It is powered by energy-efficient BLDC motor technology that delivers powerful airflow while reducing power consumption. Its smart connectivity features include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. This smart ceiling fan is an ideal upgrade for smarter, more energy-efficient living.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Value for money buy
Stylish design
Good airflow
Good remote control connectivity
Reasons to Avoid
Average noise levels
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the ceiling fan's sleek design, premium look, and strong air delivery throughout the room. The remote control feature is particularly convenient, and customers find it worth the price.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smart ceiling fan for its smart home features and strong air delivery.
The Qubo Smart Door Lock Essential smart lock features a sleek, modern design with a durable metallic finish that instantly upgrades your home entrance. It gets a premium touch keypad that offers excellent visibility and easy access in low light conditions. Its standout smart features include seven unlocking modes like fingerprint, PIN, app access, RFID card, and mechanical key backup for added flexibility. This smart lock integrates with the Qubo app, which enables users to remotely manage its access, visitor logs, and get real-time alerts. All of these features make it ideal for your smarter home security.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Great quality
Easy to use
Easy installation
Reliable
Reasons to Avoid
App setup can take time
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this smart door lock to be of top-notch quality. They like its flawless performance and consider it easy to use and a great investment for home security.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smart door lock for its enhanced security options.
The Wipro Smart LED Smart Bulb combines a simple, standard bulb design with smart lighting features for modern homes. Its compact B22 form factor fits easily into most existing fixtures, making installation easy and effortless. The bulb’s standout feature is its vibrant RGB lighting with 16 million of colour options that are designed to deliver rich colour accuracy and adjustable brightness for mood lighting, entertainment, or daily use. Tunable white light modes further enhance flexibility for work or relaxation. With built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, app control, and voice assistant support, this smart bulb allows seamless automation, scheduling, and hands-free operation.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Great quality
Value for money buy
Long shelf life
Reasons to Avoid
Patchy connectivity
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this smart bulb to be of good quality. They like its long shelf life and consider it a value for money buy. However, some buyers have reported issues with its connectivity.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smart bulb for its versatility and smart features.
The Philips Smart Air Purifier features a clean, minimalist design that blends effortlessly into modern homes. Its intuitive digital display shows real-time air quality readings, filter status, and operating modes for effortless monitoring. It includes three filters - pre-filter, active carbon filter and HEPA filter that capture ultra fine particles, allergens, and pollutants, while its smart sensor automatically adjusts purification based on surrounding air quality. It also sports bright LED display that ensures excellent visibility. Additional features include smart app connectivity, remote monitoring, and voice-enabled controls.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Elegant design
Noiseless operations
Real-time AQI readings
Excellent operations
Reasons to Avoid
Replacement filters can be relatively expensive
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this smart air purifier to feature an elegant design and offer almost noiseless operations. They also appreciate its effectiveness.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smart air purifier for its effectiveness and noiseless operations.
The CP PLUS Smart Security Camera features a compact, modern design that fits discreetly into homes, offices, or small retail spaces. It comes with a 3MP full HD camera that delivers sharp footage with accurate colours and improved low-light visibility for better day-and-night monitoring. The integrated display via the companion app offers live feed viewing and instant alerts on your smartphone. Smart features like motion detection, two-way audio, night vision, and remote access ensure round-the-clock protection, making it a practical and intelligent security upgrade for modern connected homes.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Value for money design
Clear picture quality
Wide coverage area
Reasons to Avoid
Average connectivity
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this smart home security camera to be of good quality and they appreciate its clear picture quality and wide coverage area.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smart home security camera for its smart features and picture quality.
The Wipro Smart Plug features a compact, minimalist design that fits neatly into standard wall sockets without blocking adjacent outlets. It has a built-in LED status indicator that provides quick connectivity and power status updates. Its real strength lies in transforming ordinary devices like lamps, TVs, geysers, and coffee makers into smart appliances instantly. With Wi-Fi connectivity and app-based control, users can schedule operations, monitor usage, and automate routines remotely. Voice assistant compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant adds hands-free convenience, making this a simple yet powerful addition to any smart home setup.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Value for money design
Easy to use
Great quality
Low energy consumption
Reasons to Avoid
Average compatibility
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this smart plug to be a good device that's easy to set up and use, with positive feedback about its energy consumption monitoring capabilities and usefulness.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smart plug as it can turn any appliance into a smart appliance.
The Dreame robotic vacuum cleaner features a sleek, low-profile design that easily glides under beds, sofas, and furniture. Its premium circular body and minimalist finish complement modern interiors while ensuring practical usability. It gets support for a companion app that provides an intuitive digital dashboard for live cleaning maps, scheduling, and custom controls. It is powered by advanced LiDAR navigation, strong suction, and smart mopping technology that delivers precise, efficient cleaning across multiple floor types. Its smart features include app control, voice assistant compatibility, room mapping, and automated cleaning routines.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Value for money design
High suction power
Great cleaning performance
Good mapping capability
Reasons to Avoid
Pricey refill mop pads
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the robotic vacuum cleaner performs well and is easy to use, particularly appreciating its quick mapping capabilities and smart navigation system. They praise its strong suction power and effective dust collection.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this robotic vacuum cleaner for its hand-free cleaning performance.
Top 3 features of the best smart home gadgets for Indian homes
|NAME
|KEY FEATURES
|CONNECTIVITY
|SMART FEATURES
|Amazon Echo Show 5
|5.5-inch touchscreen display, 2MP camera, 1.7-inch speaker
|Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Matter support
|Alexa voice assistant, smart home control, video calling, Drop In, routines, multi-room audio
|Crompton Energion Hyperjet Smart 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan
|BLDC motor, 35W, BEE 5 Star rating
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|App control, voice control (Alexa & Google Assistant compatible), scheduling, smart routines
|QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential
|7 unlocking ways, 12 months battery
|Wi-Fi, app connectivity
|Mobile app control, access logs, real-time alerts, temporary guest access
|wipro 9-Watt B22 WiFi Smart LED Bulb
|9 Watt, 16 million colours
|Wi-Fi, app connectivity
|App control, voice control (Alexa & Google Assistant), scheduling, routines, remote access
|Philips Air Purifier AC2220
|Pre-filter, active-carbon filter, HEPA filter
|Wi-Fi, app connectivity
|App control, real-time air quality monitoring, auto mode, filter alerts, voice assistant compatibility
|CP PLUS 3MP Resolution Smart Wi-fi CCTV Home Security Camera
|3MP full HD camera
|Wi-Fi, app connectivity
|Mobile app control, real-time alerts, live remote viewing, cloud/local storage support
|Wipro 16A Wi-Fi Smart Plug
|16Amps plug
|Wi-Fi, app connectivity
|App control, voice control (Alexa & Google Assistant), remote access, automation routines
|DREAME F10 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
|13,000Pa suction, 5,200mAh battery, 570mL water tank
|Wi-Fi, app connectivity
|App control, voice control (Alexa/Google Assistant), room mapping, scheduling, no-go zones
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The Research
I’ve used and tested hundreds of smart home devices including smart speakers, smart displays, smart lamps, smart plugs, robotic vacuum cleaners and more. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of smart home devices across price segments, categories and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their connectivity features and their compatibility with smart assistants. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
- What are the best smart home gadgets to buy for Indian homes in 2026?
Popular smart home gadgets for Indian homes include smart speakers, robotic vacuum cleaners, smart lights, smart plugs, smart door locks, smart security cameras, smart air purifiers, and smart ceiling fans
- Are smart home gadgets compatible with Indian Wi-Fi networks?
Yes, most smart home devices sold in India support standard 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, which is common in Indian homes.
- Do smart home gadgets work during internet outages?
Some features may stop working without internet, but many devices like smart locks or robotic cleaners offer limited offline/manual control.
- Which voice assistant is better for Indian users: Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri?
Alexa and Google Assistant are the most widely supported in India.
- Do smart home devices increase electricity bills?
Most smart gadgets like LED bulbs, BLDC fans, and smart plugs are designed to save energy, not increase consumption.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.