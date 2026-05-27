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Tired of daily chores? These 8 smart home gadgets make life easier in 2026

These smart home devices come with Wi-Fi, app and voice assistant support, which means you can control them remotely without any worries.

Updated on: May 27, 2026 03:07 AM IST
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Homes are longer what they used to be until a couple of years back. In 2026, homes have truly gotten smarter. This smartness is no longer limited to having a smart speaker tell you a joke, play music or control a room's lighting at best. Now you can control and manage your ceiling fans, door locks, air purifiers and even security cameras remotely using app and using voice commands. What makes this scenario truly special is the fact that all these smart home devices have become affordable, making them well within the reach of millions of people across the country.

These smart home devices can also be controlled using smart speakers. (HT Tech)
These smart home devices can also be controlled using smart speakers. (HT Tech)
By Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.

She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.

Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

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Simply put, you don't need to spend thousands to reduce the time and effort to perform everyday chores at home and make your home smarter. Some simple upgrades and some changes to the existing home appliances in your home can go a way in making your home work more efficiently and reduce your daily work.

So, if you too have been looking for ways to put an end to the endless cycle of household chores, we have curated a list of eight smart home devices that you can use to make your daily life easier.

Best smart home gadgets for Indian homes

The Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) is a compact smart display that is designed to bring the power of Alexa to your home. It features a sleek, curved edge design along with an edge-to-edge 5.5-inch display that sits nicely on your countertop or a shelf in your home. This device features an improved display that offers sharp visuals for video calls, recipes, smart home dashboards, and entertainment, with an adaptive interface that remains comfortable even at night. It comes with a 2MP camera that can be used for making video calls and for alerting Alexa when you step into its field of view. This camera can be controlled using a privacy shutter. On the audio front, it gets a 1.7-inch driver rear-facing speaker with 2x bass and clearer sound along with a 3-mic performance array. This smart speaker can be used to control other smart devices in your home.

Specifications

Display
5.5-inch touchscreen display
Connectivity
Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Matter support
Camera
2MP built-in camera with shutter
Audio
1.7-inch speaker, 2x deeper bass
Smart Features
Alexa voice assistant, smart home control, video calling, Drop In, routines, multi-room audio

Reasons to Buy

Value for money buy

Compact size

Easy to use

Reasons to Avoid

Occasional lag

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this smart speaker for its ease of use. They also appreciate its compact size and Alexa accessibility.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smart speaker for its smart home features and smart home ecosystem connectivity.

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The Crompton Energion Hyperjet Smart ceiling fan blends modern aesthetics with intelligent cooling for today’s connected homes. It features a sleek, minimalist design that is paired with aerodynamic blades that are engineered for high-speed air delivery. Its standout feature is its app-based and voice-enabled smart control for effortless operation. It is powered by energy-efficient BLDC motor technology that delivers powerful airflow while reducing power consumption. Its smart connectivity features include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. This smart ceiling fan is an ideal upgrade for smarter, more energy-efficient living.

Specifications

Motor Type
BLDC
Wattage
35W
Energy Rating
BEE 5 Star
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Special Features
Remote control, timer mode, energy-saving design
Smart Features
App control, voice control (Alexa & Google Assistant compatible), scheduling, smart routines

Reasons to Buy

Value for money buy

Stylish design

Good airflow

Good remote control connectivity

Reasons to Avoid

Average noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the ceiling fan's sleek design, premium look, and strong air delivery throughout the room. The remote control feature is particularly convenient, and customers find it worth the price.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smart ceiling fan for its smart home features and strong air delivery.

The Qubo Smart Door Lock Essential smart lock features a sleek, modern design with a durable metallic finish that instantly upgrades your home entrance. It gets a premium touch keypad that offers excellent visibility and easy access in low light conditions. Its standout smart features include seven unlocking modes like fingerprint, PIN, app access, RFID card, and mechanical key backup for added flexibility. This smart lock integrates with the Qubo app, which enables users to remotely manage its access, visitor logs, and get real-time alerts. All of these features make it ideal for your smarter home security.

Specifications

Security Features
Support for fingerprint, passcode, app, voice commands, OTP, access card, mechanical key
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, app connectivity
Battery
12 months of battery
Smart Features
Mobile app control, access logs, real-time alerts, temporary guest access

Reasons to Buy

Great quality

Easy to use

Easy installation

Reliable

Reasons to Avoid

App setup can take time

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this smart door lock to be of top-notch quality. They like its flawless performance and consider it easy to use and a great investment for home security.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smart door lock for its enhanced security options.

The Wipro Smart LED Smart Bulb combines a simple, standard bulb design with smart lighting features for modern homes. Its compact B22 form factor fits easily into most existing fixtures, making installation easy and effortless. The bulb’s standout feature is its vibrant RGB lighting with 16 million of colour options that are designed to deliver rich colour accuracy and adjustable brightness for mood lighting, entertainment, or daily use. Tunable white light modes further enhance flexibility for work or relaxation. With built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, app control, and voice assistant support, this smart bulb allows seamless automation, scheduling, and hands-free operation.

Specifications

Wattage
9 Watt
Colours
16 million colours
Connectivity
Wi-Fi
Special Features
RGB colour changing, dimmable, tunable white light, energy-efficient LED
Smart Features
App control, voice control (Alexa & Google Assistant), scheduling, routines, remote access

Reasons to Buy

Great quality

Value for money buy

Long shelf life

Reasons to Avoid

Patchy connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this smart bulb to be of good quality. They like its long shelf life and consider it a value for money buy. However, some buyers have reported issues with its connectivity.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smart bulb for its versatility and smart features.

The Philips Smart Air Purifier features a clean, minimalist design that blends effortlessly into modern homes. Its intuitive digital display shows real-time air quality readings, filter status, and operating modes for effortless monitoring. It includes three filters - pre-filter, active carbon filter and HEPA filter that capture ultra fine particles, allergens, and pollutants, while its smart sensor automatically adjusts purification based on surrounding air quality. It also sports bright LED display that ensures excellent visibility. Additional features include smart app connectivity, remote monitoring, and voice-enabled controls.

Specifications

Filters
Pre-filter, active-carbon filter, HEPA filter
Floor Area
109 sq m
CADR
420 cubic metre per hour
Sound level
13dB
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, app connectivity
Special Features
air quality sensor, ultra-quiet sleep mode
Smart Features
App control, real-time air quality monitoring, auto mode, filter alerts, voice assistant compatibility

Reasons to Buy

Elegant design

Noiseless operations

Real-time AQI readings

Excellent operations

Reasons to Avoid

Replacement filters can be relatively expensive

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this smart air purifier to feature an elegant design and offer almost noiseless operations. They also appreciate its effectiveness.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smart air purifier for its effectiveness and noiseless operations.

The CP PLUS Smart Security Camera features a compact, modern design that fits discreetly into homes, offices, or small retail spaces. It comes with a 3MP full HD camera that delivers sharp footage with accurate colours and improved low-light visibility for better day-and-night monitoring. The integrated display via the companion app offers live feed viewing and instant alerts on your smartphone. Smart features like motion detection, two-way audio, night vision, and remote access ensure round-the-clock protection, making it a practical and intelligent security upgrade for modern connected homes.

Specifications

Camera
3MP full HD, 360-degree view
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, app connectivity
Special Features
Full HD/2K resolution, night vision, motion detection, two-way audio
Smart Features
Mobile app control, real-time alerts, live remote viewing, cloud/local storage support

Reasons to Buy

Value for money design

Clear picture quality

Wide coverage area

Reasons to Avoid

Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this smart home security camera to be of good quality and they appreciate its clear picture quality and wide coverage area.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smart home security camera for its smart features and picture quality.

The Wipro Smart Plug features a compact, minimalist design that fits neatly into standard wall sockets without blocking adjacent outlets. It has a built-in LED status indicator that provides quick connectivity and power status updates. Its real strength lies in transforming ordinary devices like lamps, TVs, geysers, and coffee makers into smart appliances instantly. With Wi-Fi connectivity and app-based control, users can schedule operations, monitor usage, and automate routines remotely. Voice assistant compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant adds hands-free convenience, making this a simple yet powerful addition to any smart home setup.

Specifications

Current Rating
16 Amps
Wattage
1920W
Connectivity
Wi-Fi
Special Features
Energy monitoring, timer, scheduling, overload protection
Smart Features
App control, voice control (Alexa & Google Assistant), remote access, automation routines

Reasons to Buy

Value for money design

Easy to use

Great quality

Low energy consumption

Reasons to Avoid

Average compatibility

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this smart plug to be a good device that's easy to set up and use, with positive feedback about its energy consumption monitoring capabilities and usefulness.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smart plug as it can turn any appliance into a smart appliance.

The Dreame robotic vacuum cleaner features a sleek, low-profile design that easily glides under beds, sofas, and furniture. Its premium circular body and minimalist finish complement modern interiors while ensuring practical usability. It gets support for a companion app that provides an intuitive digital dashboard for live cleaning maps, scheduling, and custom controls. It is powered by advanced LiDAR navigation, strong suction, and smart mopping technology that delivers precise, efficient cleaning across multiple floor types. Its smart features include app control, voice assistant compatibility, room mapping, and automated cleaning routines.

Specifications

Suction Power
13,000Pa
Battery
5,200mAh with 300 minute runtime
Tank capacity
570mL
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, App
Special Features
LiDAR navigation, vacuum + mop combo, strong suction, multi-floor cleaning
Smart Features
App control, voice control (Alexa/Google Assistant), room mapping, scheduling, no-go zones

Reasons to Buy

Value for money design

High suction power

Great cleaning performance

Good mapping capability

Reasons to Avoid

Pricey refill mop pads

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the robotic vacuum cleaner performs well and is easy to use, particularly appreciating its quick mapping capabilities and smart navigation system. They praise its strong suction power and effective dust collection.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this robotic vacuum cleaner for its hand-free cleaning performance.

Top 3 features of the best smart home gadgets for Indian homes

NAMEKEY FEATURESCONNECTIVITYSMART FEATURES
Amazon Echo Show 5 5.5-inch touchscreen display, 2MP camera, 1.7-inch speakerDual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Matter supportAlexa voice assistant, smart home control, video calling, Drop In, routines, multi-room audio
Crompton Energion Hyperjet Smart 1200mm BLDC Ceiling FanBLDC motor, 35W, BEE 5 Star ratingWi-Fi, BluetoothApp control, voice control (Alexa & Google Assistant compatible), scheduling, smart routines
QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential7 unlocking ways, 12 months batteryWi-Fi, app connectivityMobile app control, access logs, real-time alerts, temporary guest access
wipro 9-Watt B22 WiFi Smart LED Bulb9 Watt, 16 million coloursWi-Fi, app connectivityApp control, voice control (Alexa & Google Assistant), scheduling, routines, remote access
Philips Air Purifier AC2220Pre-filter, active-carbon filter, HEPA filterWi-Fi, app connectivityApp control, real-time air quality monitoring, auto mode, filter alerts, voice assistant compatibility
CP PLUS 3MP Resolution Smart Wi-fi CCTV Home Security Camera3MP full HD cameraWi-Fi, app connectivityMobile app control, real-time alerts, live remote viewing, cloud/local storage support
Wipro 16A Wi-Fi Smart Plug16Amps plugWi-Fi, app connectivityApp control, voice control (Alexa & Google Assistant), remote access, automation routines
DREAME F10 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo13,000Pa suction, 5,200mAh battery, 570mL water tankWi-Fi, app connectivityApp control, voice control (Alexa/Google Assistant), room mapping, scheduling, no-go zones

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of smart home devices including smart speakers, smart displays, smart lamps, smart plugs, robotic vacuum cleaners and more. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of smart home devices across price segments, categories and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their connectivity features and their compatibility with smart assistants. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

  • What are the best smart home gadgets to buy for Indian homes in 2026?

    Popular smart home gadgets for Indian homes include smart speakers, robotic vacuum cleaners, smart lights, smart plugs, smart door locks, smart security cameras, smart air purifiers, and smart ceiling fans

  • Are smart home gadgets compatible with Indian Wi-Fi networks?

    Yes, most smart home devices sold in India support standard 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, which is common in Indian homes.

  • Do smart home gadgets work during internet outages?

    Some features may stop working without internet, but many devices like smart locks or robotic cleaners offer limited offline/manual control.

  • Which voice assistant is better for Indian users: Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri?

    Alexa and Google Assistant are the most widely supported in India.

  • Do smart home devices increase electricity bills?

    Most smart gadgets like LED bulbs, BLDC fans, and smart plugs are designed to save energy, not increase consumption.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
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