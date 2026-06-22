Tired of kitchen smoke? Top 5 best BLDC chimneys for a cleaner, quieter home

Most people talk about air pollution when discussing traffic, factories, or construction sites. But the air inside a home deserves equal attention, especially in the kitchen. Daily cooking releases smoke, oil particles, moisture, and odours that can linger long after meals are prepared. Over time, these pollutants settle on surfaces and circulate indoors. Why BLDC motor chimneys are the must-have upgrade in 2026. While windows and exhaust fans can help, they often struggle to remove smoke efficiently, particularly in apartments and enclosed kitchens. This is where a kitchen chimney plays an important role. Among the latest options available, chimneys powered by BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) motors are gaining attention for a simple reason: they deliver strong suction while consuming less electricity and producing less noise than conventional motors. If you're planning a kitchen upgrade, here are five BLDC chimney options worth considering.

Designed for kitchens with larger cooktops, this 90 cm chimney offers a suction capacity of 1500 CMH, making it suitable for frequent frying, grilling, and heavy cooking. Its BLDC motor is backed by a 15-year warranty and is built to operate with lower power consumption. The chimney features gesture controls, allowing users to manage functions without touching the panel. Its filterless design and heat auto-clean system reduce maintenance by collecting grease internally and cleaning the unit automatically.

Don't Delay Your Upgrade Get instant personal loan offers based on your credit profile Check Eligibility → 2. Elica WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO (60 cm) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

For smaller kitchens and 2-to-4 burner cooktops, this 60 cm model delivers the same 1500 CMH suction capacity as its larger counterpart. It combines a compact design with a BLDC motor that focuses on energy efficiency and quieter operation. The chimney also supports gesture controls and includes a filterless setup with heat auto-clean technology. Users who want strong suction without adding frequent cleaning tasks may find this model practical for everyday cooking.

This cube-style chimney is built around convenience. With a suction capacity of 1400 CMH, it uses a three-way suction system designed to capture smoke from multiple directions. The company claims a low operating noise level of 48 dB, which can help keep the kitchen environment less disruptive. A five-stage charcoal-based filtration system works to reduce smoke and cooking odours, while touch controls and an automatic cleaning function simplify daily use.

Hindware's Ripple Plus BLDC chimney comes with a 1600 CMH suction capacity, making it one of the higher-capacity options in this list. It is aimed at households that cook frequently and need efficient smoke extraction. The filterless design helps minimise maintenance requirements, while touch controls and built-in LED lighting add convenience. Its thermal auto-clean function uses heat to break down grease deposits and maintain performance over time.

Faber's 90 cm wall-mounted chimney uses a BLDC motor paired with a 1500 CMH suction system. It is designed to handle smoke generated during high-heat cooking methods such as frying and grilling while using less electricity than traditional motor setups. The chimney features a filterless structure, auto-clean functionality, and support for both touch and motion-based controls. These additions make day-to-day operation simpler while reducing the need for manual cleaning. 5 Things to Consider Before Buying a BLDC Kitchen Chimney 1. Choose the Right Suction Capacity The suction power should match your cooking habits and kitchen size. For Indian cooking that involves frying, grilling, or frequent use of spices, a chimney with 1200 CMH to 1600 CMH suction is generally suitable. 2. Check the Chimney Size A chimney should ideally be as wide as the cooktop. A 60 cm chimney works well for most 2-to-4 burner stoves, while a 90 cm model is better suited for larger cooktops. 3. Look for BLDC Motor Technology BLDC motors consume less electricity compared to conventional motors and typically operate with lower noise levels. They can also offer longer service life. 4. Consider Maintenance Requirements Filterless chimneys and auto-clean technology can reduce cleaning effort. These features help prevent grease build-up and maintain suction performance over time. 5. Evaluate Smart Features Features such as gesture control, motion sensors, touch panels, and LED lighting can improve convenience, especially when cooking with oily or wet hands.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.