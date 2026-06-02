Tired of salty water? The best RO purifiers for Delhi homes dealing with high TDS

Drinking water in Delhi doesn't taste as refreshing as it should. In fact, there are many areas in the city where groundwater is notoriously harsh and salty in taste. If the water that you get as a part of the water supply in your home has a salty aftertaste, leaves white stains on utensils and causes scaling in home appliances, you are most likely battling high TDS (Total Dissolved Solids). In many neighbourhoods in Delhi, TDS levels easily cross the recommended 500 ppm limit. This is particularly true in the areas that depend on borewell water, groundwater, tanker supply, or a mix of multiple sources for their water supply. All of this makes the water taste unpleasant and unsafe to drink. This is where a good duty RO (reverse osmosis) water purifier steps in.

These water purifiers are ideal for water supply coming from both borewell and municipal supply. (HT Tech)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

RO water purifiers are equipped with multi-stage filtration systems and sophisticated TDS controllers that strip away the water of dissolved impurities that contribute to high TDS levels. They also come with mineral retention feature, which ensures that the remains safe to drink and has a balanced and refreshing taste.

So, if you are living anywhere in Delhi NCR and you're planning to buy a new water purifier or upgrade an existing one, we have curated a list of the best heavy duty machines for you. But before that, take a quick look at the factors that you need to consider while buying water purifier for water in Delhi.

Factors to consider while buying a water purifier for Delhi water

- Water Source: Delhi relies on both groundwater from borewells and tankers and municipal supply from Yamuna for water. Municipal water typically has lower TDS ranging between 150 - 350 ppm, while for groundwater TDS can exceed the 1000 ppm limit. If your TDS is above 500 ppm, an RO water purifier is a must have for you. But if your TDS level is below 200 ppm, a UV + UF (Ultra-filtration) system is preferable.

- Contamination Type: Delhi water can sometimes contain traces of heavy metals, for which ensure that the RO membrane in your water purifier is certified to remove contaminants like lead, arsenic, and mercury. On the other hand, if you get municipal water that is highly treated with chlorine, having an activated carbon filter is important. Also, pick a water purifier with a UV lamp or UF filter for removing biological impurities from drinking water.

- Mineral Retention: Look for water purifiers with Active Copper or Alkaline features to add decent amounts of trace minerals back into your drinking water.

- Water Storage Capacity: Choose a water purifier with a capacity of up to 7L for a family of three members, and a capacity of up to 9L for a family of five members. However, if you have a family of more than five members, a water purifier with a capacity of more than 10L would be beneficial.

Best water purifiers for Delhi's water supply

The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV+UF Water Purifier combines a compact, modern design with advanced purification technology, making it a practical choice for contemporary Indian kitchens. Its 6L storage tank ensures a steady supply of purified drinking water for small to medium-sized families. Equipped with RO, UV, and UF purification along with Aquaguard’s Aquasaver technology, it effectively removes contaminants such as lead, arsenic, mercury, bacteria, and viruses while reducing water wastage. The purifier is suitable for municipal, tanker, and borewell water supplies and supports high TDS levels, making it ideal for homes dealing with varying water quality.

Specifications Capacity 6L Stages of Water Purification Technology 6 Stages Filtration System RO + UV + UF Purification Technology Filters Included Sedi Shield, particulate filter, Chemi Block, RO MAXX, UV e-boiling, ultra filtration Water Source Municipal Water, Borewell Water, Tanker Water Maximum Supported TDS Level Up to 2000 PPM Reasons to Buy Excellent water quality Good water taste Low noise level Reliable performance Reasons to Avoid Average service

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this water purifier to be of good quality and reliable, with prompt installation. They also like the water quality and taste and appreciate its low noise levels.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this water purifier for its overall water quality and low noise operation.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The KENT Grand RO Water Purifier combines a sleek wall-mountable design with advanced multi-stage purification technology, making it a reliable solution for Indian households dealing with varying water quality. Its modern ABS food-grade plastic body features an 8L storage tank and a UV LED-protected water reservoir that helps keep stored water hygienic. The purifier uses RO, UF, UV In-Tank purification, and TDS Control technology to remove dissolved impurities, heavy metals, bacteria, and viruses while retaining essential minerals for better taste. Designed for municipal, tap, and brackish water supplies, the KENT Grand delivers a purification capacity of up to 20L per hour for uninterrupted access to safe drinking water.

Specifications Capacity 8L Stages of Water Purification Technology 6 Stage Filtration System Reverse Osmosis (RO), Ultrafiltration (UF), UV LED Tank Protection Filters Included Sediment Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, RO Membrane, UF Membrane, UV In-Tank Protection, Post Carbon Filter Water Source Brackish Water, Tap Water, Municipal Corporation Water Maximum Supported TDS Level Up to 750 PPM Reasons to Buy Excellent water quality Good water taste Great service Reasons to Avoid Annual maintenance costs can be expensive

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this water purifier to be of good quality and they appreciate its value as a budget RO purifier. They also like its water quality and water taste.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this water purifier for its overall water quality and water taste.

The LG PuriCare 8L RO Water Purifier blends premium aesthetics with advanced purification technology. Its sleek solid-black finish, wall-mountable design, and dual-protection stainless steel storage tank give it a premium look while enhancing durability and hygiene. The purifier features a multi-stage True RO filtration system with a Mineral Booster that helps retain essential minerals for better-tasting drinking water. Designed for municipal, tanker, and borewell water supplies, it effectively removes dissolved impurities, heavy metals, bacteria, and viruses. The 8L storage capacity, digital sterilizing care, and smart indicators further improve convenience for daily family use.

Specifications Capacity 8L Stages of Water Purification Technology 7 Stage Filtration System RO Purification with Digital Sterilizing Care Filters Included Outside Sediment Filter with Anti-Scalant Module, Sedi + Carbon Filter, RO Membrane Filter, Mineral Booster Filter, Post Carbon Filter Water Source Municipal Water, Borewell Water, Tanker Water Maximum Supported TDS Level Up to 1500 PPM Reasons to Buy Excellent water quality Good water taste Premium design Excellent service Reasons to Avoid Annual maintenance can be expensive

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its premium build quality, modern design, and effective purification performance. Customers frequently praise the stainless-steel tank, improved water taste, and hygienic storage system.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this water purifier for its overall water purification system and stainless steel storage tank.

The Livpure Sereno SS RO+UV+UF+Copper Water Purifier combines a premium stainless-steel storage tank with a sleek, modern design. Its compact wall-mountable body houses a 5.5L storage tank, making it suitable for small to medium-sized families. The purifier uses an advanced multi-stage RO, UV, and UF purification system with Copper Enrichment technology to remove dissolved impurities, heavy metals, bacteria, and viruses while enhancing water with essential copper ions. Designed for municipal, tanker, and borewell water supplies, it delivers safe, great-tasting drinking water even in high-TDS areas while maintaining superior storage hygiene through its stainless-steel tank.

Specifications Capacity 5.5L Stages of Water Purification Technology 8 Stage Filtration System Reverse Osmosis (RO), Ultraviolet (UV), Ultrafiltration (UF) Filters Included Super-Sediment Filter, Pre-Activated Carbon Filter, Anti-Scalant Cartridge, RO Membrane, Copper & Mineral Enhancer Cartridges, Ultra Filter Cartridge, In-Tank UV LED Water Source Municipal Water, Borewell Water, Tanker Water Maximum Supported TDS Level Up to 2000 PPM Reasons to Buy Excellent water quality Good water taste Premium design Reasons to Avoid Average after sales service

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this water purifier to be of excellent quality and appreciate its performance, with one customer noting it reduces TDS by at least 75%. They also like its water taste and appreciate its stainless steel tank.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this water purifier for its water quality and stainless steel storage tank.

The HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO Water Purifier features a premium, contemporary design with a glossy finish that blends seamlessly into modern kitchens. Its compact wall-mountable body houses an 8L storage tank, making it suitable for medium to large families. The purifier uses an advanced 7-stage RO+UV+MF purification process combined with Copper Charge Technology to enrich purified water with copper while retaining essential minerals for improved taste. Designed for municipal, tanker, and borewell water supplies, it effectively removes dissolved impurities, heavy metals, bacteria, and viruses. Intelligent indicators and high-TDS purification capability make it a practical solution for diverse Delhi water conditions.

Specifications Capacity 8L Stages of Water Purification Technology 7 Stage Filtration System Reverse Osmosis (RO), Ultraviolet (UV), Micro Filtration (MF) Filters Included Pre Sediment Filter, Pre RO Carbon Filter, Pre-RO Carbon Filter, Mesh Filter, RO Membrane, UV Chamber, Post RO Carbon Filter, Micro Filtration Membrane Water Source Municipal Water, Borewell Water, Tanker Water Maximum Supported TDS Level Up to 2000 PPM Reasons to Buy Excellent water quality Value for Money Good Product Quality Reasons to Avoid High Maintenance Cost

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this water purifier to be of good quality and appreciate its copper-based filtration system. The installation process has received positive feedback. Customers also like the water's excellent taste.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this water purifier for its water quality and overall filtration system.

The Havells water purifier features a premium, contemporary design with a durable stainless-steel tank that enhances both hygiene and long-term durability. Its 7L storage capacity ensures a steady supply of purified drinking water for families. Designed for municipal, tanker, and borewell water sources, the purifier uses an advanced RO, UV, and Mineraliser-based purification process to remove dissolved impurities, heavy metals, bacteria, and viruses. The stainless-steel tank helps maintain water purity after filtration, while mineral enrichment technology improves taste and retains essential minerals.

Specifications Capacity 6.5L Stages of Water Purification Technology 7 Stage Filtration System Reverse Osmosis (RO), Ultraviolet (UV), Mineral Enhancement Filters Included Membrane performance enhancer, Sediment Cartridge, RO Membrane, Activated Carbon Cartridge, Dual Mineral & Bacteriostatic Taste Enhancer Cartridge, UV LED Water Source Municipal Water, Borewell Water, Tanker Water Maximum Supported TDS Level Up to 2000 PPM Reasons to Buy Excellent water quality Value for Money Good Product Quality Premium Design Reasons to Avoid High after sales service

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the water purifier's stainless steel tank, good taste, and appearance, while also appreciating its value for money.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this water purifier for its water quality and value for money design.

Top 3 features of the best water purifiers for Delhi water

NAME CAPACITY WATER SOURCE MAXIMUM SUPPORTED TDS LEVEL Aquaguard Delight NXT WS RO+UV+UF 6L Municipal Water, Borewell Water, Tanker Water Up to 2000 PPM KENT Grand RO Water Purifier 8L Brackish Water, Tap Water, Municipal Corporation Water Up to 750 PPM LG PuriCare WW141NF 8L RO Water Purifier 8L Municipal Water, Borewell Water, Tanker Water Up to 1500 PPM Livpure Sereno-SS Water Purifier 5.5L Municipal Water, Borewell Water, Tanker Water Up to 2000 PPM Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral 8L Municipal Water, Borewell Water, Tanker Water Up to 2000 PPM Havells Delite Kop'ere Water Purifier 6.5L Municipal Water, Borewell Water, Tanker Water Up to 2000 PPM

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of fans including water purifiers. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of water purifiers across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about its water filtration systems, filter technology, TDS and factors that affect it and usage of different types of filters. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying best water purifiers for Delhi water What is the ideal TDS level for drinking water? Most experts recommend drinking water with a TDS level between 50 and 150 ppm for a balance of taste and minerals. Water above 500 ppm generally requires RO purification.

How can I check my home's water TDS level? You can use a digital TDS meter, which typically costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200– <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>300. Testing the water before buying a purifier helps you choose the right technology instead of overspending on unnecessary features.

Which type of water purifier is best for Delhi homes? For most Delhi households, RO+UV+UF purifiers are considered the safest option because they can handle high TDS, microbial contamination, and impurities from old pipelines.

Can an RO purifier remove heavy metals? Yes. RO membranes are effective at reducing contaminants such as lead, arsenic, mercury, and excess dissolved salts that are common concerns in groundwater and tanker water.

What should I consider besides purification technology? Check after-sales service quality, annual maintenance costs, filter availability, warranty coverage, storage capacity, and electricity consumption before making a purchase.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.