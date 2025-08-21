Search
Aug 21, 2025
Top 10 best vacuum cleaners deals on Amazon with up to 86% off on robotic, wet and dry and handheld vacuum cleaners

ByKanika Budhiraja
Aug 21, 2025

Check out the best selling vacuum cleaner deals on Amazon in 2025, featuring top brands like Philips, Dreame, Eureka Forbes, and more for effortless cleaning.

DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White View Details checkDetails

₹27,202

CHECK DETAILS

Portable Carpet Cleaner

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner Little Green, Carpet Cleaner, Portable Spot Cleaner & Stain Remover for Carpets, Stairs & Car, Sofa Cleaner View Details checkDetails

₹6,990

CHECK DETAILS

Power Cyclone Vacuum

Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home |1900Watts for Powerful Suction |Compact and Lightweight| PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle |2 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹8,412

CHECK DETAILS

SEZNIK Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use Wet and Dry | Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Handheld Vacuum Cleaners | Corded, 600W, 20kpa Suction | 200ml Water Tank | Vacuum & Mopping (SZ-V07) View Details checkDetails

₹3,996

CHECK DETAILS

Wi-Fi Robot Cleaner

ILIFE A20 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mopping,6500Pa Strong Suction,Advanced LiDAR Navigation,Customized Cleaning Upto 4500sft,5200mAh,WiFi App,Alexa,GH,Ideal for Cats,Dogs Hair View Details checkDetails

₹19,898

CHECK DETAILS

HEPA Filter Cleaner

INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 15 LTR Capacity,1400 W, 20 kPa Suction, Blower Function,HEPA Filter, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Stainless Steel Body (WD 15) View Details checkDetails

₹4,195

CHECK DETAILS

7 kPa Suction Vacuum

AGARO Regency Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Dry Vacuuming, 2 Suction Modes, 7 kPa Suction Power, Rechargeable Battery, Deep Clean Carpet to Hard Floor View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

CHECK DETAILS

INALSA Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use View Details checkDetails

CHECK DETAILS

Robot Mop Cleaner Deal

ILIFE T20s Self-Emptying Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Advanced LDS Navigation, 5000Pa Strong Suction, Simultaneous Vac and Mop, Multi Floor Mapping, Customized Cleaning, Wi-Fi/App, Alexa & GH View Details checkDetails

₹27,900

CHECK DETAILS

Balzano Tornado Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 2-in-1 Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner, Multi-Purpose & Ultra Lightweight, Powerful Suction to Clean in One-Go, Extra Long Battery (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

CHECK DETAILS
Cleaning a home isn't just about tidying up; it’s about getting rid of all the hidden dirt and dust that builds up over time. Deep cleaning can be tough, especially when dealing with stubborn spots and areas that are hard to reach. Regular cleaning tools can miss these, leaving behind the mess that builds up day by day.

Let your vacuum do the heavy lifting with incredible deals waiting for you.

That’s why it’s a good time to take advantage of the vacuum deals on Amazon. From robotic models to handheld and wet-and-dry vacuums, these deals provide you with the tools you need to clean more effectively. It's the right moment to invest in a vacuum that will make tackling everyday messes easier and help keep your home spotless.

Top 10 best vacuum cleaners deals:

The Dreame D10 Plus robot vacuum cleaner offers powerful 6000 Pa suction, perfect for carpets and pet hair. It features LiDAR navigation for precise cleaning and stores up to 90 days of dust with its automatic dust-emptying system.

With a 285 minute battery life, it covers large areas efficiently. This robot vacuum is compatible with voice assistants and offers app control for custom cleaning schedules and virtual boundaries. Get it today at 86% off.

Specifications

Suction Power
6000 Pa
Battery Life
285 minutes
Navigation
LiDAR Technology
Dust Storage
Stores up to 90 days
Compatibility
Voice assistants (Alexa, Google Home)
App Control
Custom cleaning schedules, virtual boundaries
Click Here to Buy

DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White

The Bissell multi purpose portable carpet and upholstery cleaner is designed to tackle stains, spills, and pet messes effortlessly. It’s compact, lightweight, and perfect for cleaning carpets, stairs, sofas, and even car interiors.

Equipped with a 3 inch tough stain tool and a self cleaning hydro rinse tool, it makes maintaining your machine easy. Plus, the included Spot and Stain with Febreze Formula ensures fresh results. Avail 79% discounts today.

Specifications

Tank Capacity
48 oz
Item Weight
‎4.3 Kilograms
Product Dimensions
‎23.6D x 46W x 35H Centimeters
Formula
Spot and Stain with Febreze
Click Here to Buy

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner Little Green, Carpet Cleaner, Portable Spot Cleaner & Stain Remover for Carpets, Stairs & Car, Sofa Cleaner

The Philips Power Pro is a compact, lightweight bagless vacuum cleaner that combines powerful suction with convenience. Equipped with 1900 watts of power and PowerCyclone 5 technology, it delivers high efficiency cleaning.

The Multi Clean nozzle ensures versatility, easily adapting to different surfaces for a thorough clean. Perfect for quick home cleanups, it’s easy to store and handle. So, if you are looking for a great deal then grab this vacuum cleaner at 30% now.

Specifications

Power
1900W
Technology
PowerCyclone 5
Nozzle
MultiClean
Weight
Lightweight design
Special Features
Bagless, Compact, Lightweight, Wheels
Filter Type
HEPA Filter
Click Here to Buy

Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home |1900Watts for Powerful Suction |Compact and Lightweight| PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle |2 Years Warranty

The Seznik vacuum cleaner is a versatile 3-in-1 solution for home cleaning. With 600 watt power and 20kpa suction, it efficiently handles wet and dry cleaning tasks. The vacuum includes a 200ml water tank for mopping, making it ideal for multiple surfaces.

Its corded design ensures consistent power while the compact, handheld format allows for easy maneuverability in tight spaces. A reliable tool for everyday home use, now available at a 56% discount on Amazon.

Specifications

Power
600W
Suction
20kpa
Water Tank
200ml
Special Features
HEPA, Lightweight, Portable, Spotless Cleaning
Filter Type
HEPA Filter
Function
Wet and Dry
Click Here to Buy

SEZNIK Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use Wet and Dry | Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Handheld Vacuum Cleaners | Corded, 600W, 20kpa Suction | 200ml Water Tank | Vacuum & Mopping (SZ-V07)

The ILIFE A20 Pro robot vacuum cleaner and mopping combines powerful 6500Pa suction with advanced LiDAR navigation for efficient, precise cleaning. Its customised cleaning capabilities cover up to 4500 sq. ft., making it ideal for large spaces.

Equipped with a 5200mAh battery, it supports extended cleaning sessions and is compatible with Wi-Fi, Alexa, and Google Home. Perfect for pet owners, it effectively picks up cat and dog hair. Get 72% off on this robotic vacuum cleaner.

Specifications

Suction Power
6500Pa
Battery
5200mAh
Cleaning Area
Up to 4500 sq. ft.
Navigation
LiDAR
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Alexa, GH
Click Here to Buy

ILIFE A20 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mopping,6500Pa Strong Suction,Advanced LiDAR Navigation,Customized Cleaning Upto 4500sft,5200mAh,WiFi App,Alexa,GH,Ideal for Cats,Dogs Hair

The Inalsa WD 15 wet and dry vacuum cleaner is a powerful and versatile cleaning tool for the home. With a 15 litre capacity and 1400W power, it provides 20 kPa suction to handle both wet and dry messes.

The blower function adds to its utility, while the HEPA filter ensures cleaner air and effective dust filtration. This stainless steel-bodied machine is perfect for cleaning sofas, carpets, and more. Currently available at a 65% discount.

Specifications

Power
1400W
Suction
20 kPa
Capacity
15 L
Function
Wet & Dry
Filter
HEPA
Click Here to Buy

INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 15 LTR Capacity,1400 W, 20 kPa Suction, Blower Function,HEPA Filter, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Stainless Steel Body (WD 15)

The Agaro Regency cordless stick vacuum cleaner is designed for efficient dry vacuuming across various surfaces. With two suction modes and 7 kPa suction power, it delivers excellent cleaning performance from carpets to hard floors.

Its lightweight, cordless design ensures easy maneuvering, while the rechargeable battery allows for uninterrupted cleaning sessions. Currently available at a 67% discount, it’s perfect for quick and effective home cleaning.

Specifications

Suction Power
7 kPa
Modes
2 Suction Options
Power
Rechargeable
Function
Dry Vacuuming
Design
Cordless Stick
Click Here to Buy

AGARO Regency Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Dry Vacuuming, 2 Suction Modes, 7 kPa Suction Power, Rechargeable Battery, Deep Clean Carpet to Hard Floor

The Inalsa Ozoy Plus vacuum cleaner is a versatile 2-in-1 handheld and stick cleaner perfect for home use. Featuring a 700 watt motor and 14 kPa suction power, it delivers deep cleaning, especially for pet hairs and hard-to-reach areas like under beds and sofas.

Equipped with a HEPA filter, it ensures cleaner air by trapping dust and allergens. Available at a 53% discount, it’s an ideal solution for effective floor cleaning.

Specifications

Power
700W
Suction
14 kPa
Filter
HEPA
Function
2-in-1 Handheld and Stick
Special Feature
HEPA
Click Here to Buy

INALSA Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use

The ILIFE T20s Self Emptying robotic vacuum cleaner is a great solution for home cleaning. Featuring 5000Pa strong suction and advanced LDS navigation, it ensures thorough cleaning on multiple floor types.

This robotic vacuum can vacuum and mop simultaneously, offering efficient, customized cleaning. With multi floor mapping, Wi-Fi/App control, and Alexa and Google Home compatibility, it’s the right blend of convenience and smart technology. Available at a 65% discount, it's designed for hands free cleaning.

Specifications

Suction
5000Pa
Navigation
Advanced LDS
Function
Vac & Mop Simultaneously
Control
Wi-Fi, Alexa, GH
Mapping
Multi-Floor
Click Here to Buy

ILIFE T20s Self-Emptying Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Advanced LDS Navigation, 5000Pa Strong Suction, Simultaneous Vac and Mop, Multi Floor Mapping, Customized Cleaning, Wi-Fi/App, Alexa & GH

The Balzano Tornado cordless vacuum cleaner is a powerful, lightweight 2-in-1 device that offers quick and effective cleaning for both home and car. With strong suction power, it can tackle dirt and debris in a single pass, while the ultra-lightweight design allows easy handling.

The extra long battery ensures longer cleaning sessions without interruptions, making it an ideal tool for everyday use. Available at a 64% discount, this vacuum offers an easy and efficient cleaning solution.

Specifications

Suction Power
Strong
Design
2-in-1 Portable
Battery
Extra Long Life
Function
Multi-Purpose
Weight
Lightweight
Click Here to Buy

Balzano Tornado Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 2-in-1 Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner, Multi-Purpose & Ultra Lightweight, Powerful Suction to Clean in One-Go, Extra Long Battery (Black)

  • What should I look for in a vacuum cleaner?

    Focus on suction power, filtration system, ease of use, and battery life when choosing a vacuum cleaner.

  • How often should I replace my vacuum cleaner?

    Typically, replace your vacuum every 7-10 years, depending on usage and the model's condition.

  • Is a robot vacuum worth buying?

    Yes, robot vacuums are great for regular cleaning and convenience, though they may lack deep cleaning power.

  • What’s the difference between bagged and bagless vacuums?

    Bagged vacuums collect dirt in disposable bags, while bagless vacuums use containers that need to be emptied.

  • Can I use a vacuum on hardwood floors?

    Yes, many vacuums come with settings or attachments designed to safely clean hardwood floors.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

