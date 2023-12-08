Top 10 Xiaomi smart TVs to revolutionize your viewing experience

INTRODUCTION

In the ever-evolving world of technology, Xiaomi has emerged as a household name, consistently pushing the boundaries of innovation and redefining our viewing experiences. If you're in search of the perfect entertainment companion for your home, look no further than Xiaomi Smart TVs. With their cutting-edge technology and an impressive lineup of models, Xiaomi has undoubtedly earned its place as a frontrunner in the world of smart TVs.

Xiaomi Smart TV – these three words signify a promise of quality, innovation, and accessibility. Whether you're a tech enthusiast or simply seeking a reliable and feature-rich television for your family, Xiaomi TV models have something for everyone.

At the heart of our journey today lies a curated selection of the top Xiaomi TVs that are poised to elevate your entertainment quotient. These are not just any TVs; they are the best of the best, designed to cater to diverse preferences and budgets. But what sets Xiaomi apart from the competition? It's their unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, feature-packed smart TVs that are not only affordable but also imbued with the latest technology trends.

In this comprehensive guide, we'll delve deep into the Xiaomi Smart TV ecosystem, exploring the very essence of what makes these TVs stand out. From dazzling displays that render colors vividly to powerful processors that ensure smooth performance, Xiaomi TV models are engineered to leave a lasting impression.

But this isn't just about tech jargon and specifications; it's about how Xiaomi has managed to create a TV for every home. Whether you're a cinephile seeking cinematic experiences, a sports enthusiast wanting to catch every moment in vivid detail, or a casual viewer looking for seamless connectivity, Xiaomi Smart TVs have you covered.

In the following sections, we'll unveil the top 10 Xiaomi Smart TV models that are set to revolutionize your viewing experience. From compact, budget-friendly options to high-end behemoths, each of these models brings something unique to the table. So, whether you're on a quest for the best smart TV for your living room or bedroom, or you simply want to stay informed about the latest Xiaomi TV models, you're in the right place. Join us on this journey as we explore the world of Xiaomi Smart TVs, where innovation meets affordability, and entertainment knows no bounds.

Product List

MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV L50M8-5XIN (Black)

This 50 inch smart TV from MI offers 4K ultra high definition combined with Dolby Vision IQ picture technology for a stunning, lifelike viewing experience. The far-field microphone and built-in Google TV allow you to easily search and stream your favorite shows from Google Play Store, Netflix, Disney+ and other apps using just your voice. A wide color gamut and HDR10+ compatibility further enhance color accuracy and contrast for sharp, vibrant colors. The multi-format connectivity options like Bluetooth, dual-band WiFi and 3 HDMI ports make it simple to connect devices and accessories. All in all, this reasonably sized yet powerful smart TV delivers an enhanced 4K picture and hands-free smart features to elevate any living room.

Specifications of MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV

Screen Size: 50 inches

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision IQ

Audio: Dolby Atmos and DTS-X support, 40W speakers

Operating System: Google TV

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Dual-band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, USB ports

Special Features: Far-field microphone, Ambient light sensor

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision IQ Relatively higher price point Built-in Google TV for easy streaming Larger size may not fit in smaller spaces Wide color gamut and HDR10+ compatibility Limited connectivity options Powerful audio system with Dolby Atmos and DTS-X Multiple connectivity options

Also read: 85 inch smart TV: Explore ultimate home theatre experience, top 10 picks

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV L32M8-5AIN (Black)

This MI Smart Google TV packs a punch of features in a compact design. Its HD-ready display, HDR10 and vivid picture engine bring content to life with sharp resolution and vivid colors, while Dolby Audio and DTS-HD ensure an immersive sound experience. Built-in WiFi, Chromecast and Google TV give you access to all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube with a simple voice command to the Google Assistant. The dual band WiFi and two USB ports make it easy to connect devices while the two HDMI ports let you plug in set top boxes and gaming consoles. All this smart tech is packed into a sleek frame with a minimalist aesthetic, giving you big screen performance in a small space and plenty of features to keep the whole family entertained for hours.

Specifications of MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV

Screen Size: 32 inches

Display Resolution: HD Ready

Audio: Dolby Audio and DTS-HD, 24W speakers

Operating System: Google TV

Connectivity: Built-in Wi-Fi, Chromecast, Dual-band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI ports, USB ports

Pros Cons Compact design with HD-ready display Smaller screen size may not suit all users Dolby Audio and DTS-HD for immersive sound Limited to HD resolution Built-in WiFi and Chromecast for easy streaming Fewer HDMI ports Google TV with voice command Dual-band WiFi and two USB ports

3. Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-A2IN (Black)

Featuring 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, and a vivid color palette, this TV comes alive with spectacular detail that immerses you in the action. The 30-watt speakers and Dolby Audio sound deliver an audio experience to match the visuals, while the Android TV 10 operating system offers access to over 10,000 apps including Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. The bezel-less metal design and wide 178-degree viewing angle make this TV a stylish addition to your living room, while the dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, and multiple HDMI ports ensure easy connectivity to your devices. The built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant compatibility, and Kids Mode with parental lock provide extra functionality and convenience. All in all, the Xiaomi 43-inch 4K Smart TV combines stunning 4K picture quality, powerful sound, and smart features into a brilliant smart TV at an affordable price point.

Specifications of Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

Screen Size: 43 inches

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision HDR

Audio: 30W speakers with Dolby Audio

Operating System: Android TV 10

Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI ports, USB ports

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision HDR May be too large for smaller rooms 30-watt speakers with Dolby Audio sound Larger size may require a spacious setup Android TV 10 with access to over 10,000 apps Limited connectivity options Bezel-less metal design Wide viewing angle and dual-band WiFi

4. MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV L55M8-5XIN (Black)

This 55-inch smart TV delivers incredible 4K Ultra HD picture quality with Dolby Vision IQ, along with built-in Google TV for endless entertainment. The razor-sharp 4K resolution combined with wide color gamut and a refresh rate of 60Hz means you'll see movies, shows and games with stunning clarity and lifelike color. The powerful 40W audio system with Dolby Atmos and DTS-X support provides an immersive sound experience, while hands-free Google Assistant lets you control your TV and smart home using just your voice. With built-in WiFi, Chromecast and 2 USB ports, you can easily stream from apps like Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube, and connect external storage devices. Convenient features like far-field mic, ambient light sensor and auto low latency mode further enhance the overall viewing and using experience, making this TV a smart choice for any home.

Specifications of MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV

Screen Size: 55 inches

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision IQ

Audio: 40W audio system with Dolby Atmos and DTS-X support

Operating System: Google TV

Connectivity: Built-in Wi-Fi, Chromecast, Dual-band Wi-Fi, 2 USB ports, HDMI ports

Special Features: Far-field microphone, Ambient light sensor

Pros Cons Immersive 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision IQ Large size may not fit in smaller rooms Powerful 40W audio system with Dolby Atmos Relatively higher price point Hands-free Google Assistant for voice control Limited connectivity options Built-in WiFi, Chromecast, and 2 USB ports Ambient light sensor and auto low latency mode

5. MI 108 cm (43 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-EAIN (Black)

This smart TV packs plenty of features into one affordable package. The Full HD resolution provides crisp, clear images, while the 60 Hertz refresh rate means smooth motion when streaming or gaming. The dual-band Wi-Fi and ample connectivity options like two HDMI ports, USB ports and Ethernet keep you always connected. The 24 watt speakers produce decent audio, especially with Dolby and DTS technologies. But the Android TV operating system and extensive app selection offer the most benefits. Access all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ with ease. And with over 5000 apps available, you'll always find something new to watch. The quad core processor ensures smooth navigation through menus and apps, while the 8GB storage provides space for apps and settings. This smart TV gives you an endless stream of entertainment at an amazing value.

Specifications of MI 108 cm (43 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV

Screen Size: 43 inches

Display Resolution: Full HD

Audio: 24W speakers with Dolby and DTS technologies

Operating System: Android TV

Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI ports, USB ports

Pros Cons Full HD resolution with crisp and clear images Limited to Full HD resolution Dual-band WiFi and ample connectivity options May not deliver 4K-level picture quality Android TV with access to over 5000 apps Limited storage space (8GB) Quad-core processor for smooth navigation Budget-friendly price point

6. MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN (Black)

This MI television brings home theater quality entertainment to any room. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution displays stunning visuals in ultra-sharp clarity and vibrant colors. With Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, you'll see every detail come to life. The wide 178 degree viewing angle means everyone gets the perfect view, and the quad-core processor offers a smooth and speedy smart TV experience. The built-in Android TV offers access to thousands of apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and more. Connect your devices wirelessly via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or the multiple HDMI and USB ports. The 30 watt stereo speakers provide powerful surround sound and the remote includes dedicated buttons for major streaming services. Perfect for binge watching your favorites shows and movies in stunning picture quality.

Specifications of MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

Screen Size: 50 inches

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support

Audio: 30W stereo speakers

Operating System: Android TV

Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI ports, USB ports

Pros Cons Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution May be too large for smaller rooms Dolby Vision and HDR10 support Limited connectivity options Android TV with access to thousands of apps Dual-band WiFi and multiple HDMI ports 30-watt stereo speakers for powerful sound

7. MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV L43M8-5XIN (Black)

This 43-inch MI 4K Smart Google TV packs cutting-edge technology into a stylish metal design. The 4K Ultra HD resolution delivers stunningly vivid colors and sharp details, while Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ optimize images for any lighting. The powerful quad-core processor enables snappy navigation through the Google TV interface and supports all your favorite streaming apps. The 30-watt stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS-X surround sound create an immersive home theater experience, and the far-field mic works with Google Assistant for hands-free control. The dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity ensure smooth streaming and pairing, and the three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and Ethernet port offer plenty of options to connect your devices. All backed by a one-year warranty on the product and two-year warranty on the panel, this MI Smart TV combines performance, features, and value into one sleek package ready to transform your living room.

Specifications of MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV

Screen Size: 43 inches

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision IQ

Audio: 30W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS-X support

Operating System: Google TV

Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ports, USB ports

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision IQ May be too large for smaller rooms Quad-core processor for snappy performance Relatively higher price point 30-watt stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS-X Limited connectivity options Google Assistant compatibility for voice control Dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

8. MI 100 cm (40 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV L40M7-EAIN (Black)

A smart, sleek TV for beautifully showcasing your favorite content. The 40-inch panel delivers Full HD clarity with vivid colors and crisp details, while the 60 Hz refresh rate and 178 degree wide viewing angle ensure smooth motion and a clear picture from any seat. Multiple connectivity options like dual-band WiFi, HDMI ports, and Bluetooth let you stream from apps and devices with ease, and the 24 watt audio output provides spacious sound. The Android TV operating system gives you access to thousands of apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ from the Play Store, and helpful features like universal search, voice control with Google Assistant, and parental controls put everything you want right at your fingertips. Setup is simple with the included stand, wall mount, remote control, and clear instructions, so you'll be enjoying Full HD entertainment in no time.

Specifications of MI 100 cm (40 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV

Screen Size: 40 inches

Display Resolution: Full HD

Audio: 24W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS:X

Operating System: Android TV

Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI ports, Bluetooth

Pros Cons Full HD clarity with 178-degree wide viewing Limited to Full HD resolution Android TV with access to over 7000 apps Smaller screen size may not suit all users 24W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS:X Limited storage space (8GB) Dual-band WiFi and 2 HDMI ports Affordable price point

9. MI 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L50M8-A2IN (Black)

This MI smart TV packs pin-sharp 4K resolution and Dolby Vision HDR into a svelte design that's big on features. With Google TV, you get access to all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. The 30-watt speakers deliver Dolby Audio and DTS surround sound to transform your living room into a home theater. The MEMC engine reduces motion blur for fluid action scenes while the wide color gamut displays vivid, lifelike colors. Two USB ports, three HDMI inputs and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity allow you to connect all your devices with ease. With Google Assistant built-in and a far-field mic in the remote, you can use just your voice to search for movies and shows, control smart home devices and get answers - all without lifting a finger. This smart TV is big where it counts with a stunning picture, cinematic sound and the smarts to make your viewing experience truly exceptional.

Specifications of MI 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV

Screen Size: 50 inches

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision HDR

Audio: 30W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS surround sound

Operating System: Google TV

Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI ports, USB ports

Pros Cons Pin-sharp 4K resolution with Dolby Vision HDR May be too large for smaller rooms Google TV with access to favorite streaming apps Relatively higher price point 30-watt speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS surround Limited connectivity options MEMC engine for reduced motion blur Dual-band WiFi and multiple connectivity options

Also read: Better than 8K LED TVs: Check out top 10 4K and 8K QLED TV

10) MI 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 5A Pro | L32M7-EAIN (Black)

An affordable way to enjoy smart TV capabilities and stunning visuals from the comfort of your couch. Its bezel-less design and 178 degree wide viewing angle mean you'll be immersed in stunning HD visuals from anywhere in the room. Powered by Android TV 11 and PatchWall UI, you'll have access to over 7000 apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and YouTube. The 24W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS:X deliver surround sound without the bulk. Dual band WiFi and 2 HDMI ports make it easy to connect all your devices, while the 1. GB RAM and 8GB storage give you ample power for fast navigation and multi-tasking. All this and a 1 year warranty in a slim, elegant package that won't overwhelm your living space. Small in stature but huge on features, this MI TV aims to bring the joys of smart entertainment into your everyday life.

Specifications of MI 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart Android LED TV

Screen Size: 32 inches

Display Resolution: HD Ready

Audio: 24W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS:X

Operating System: Android TV 11

Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI ports, USB ports

Pros Cons Bezel-less design with 178-degree wide viewing Smaller screen size may not suit all users Android TV 11 and access to over 7000 apps Limited to HD resolution 24W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS:X Limited storage space (8GB) Dual-band WiFi and 2 HDMI ports Affordable price point

Top three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV L50M8-5XIN (Black) 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision IQ Built-in Google TV for easy streaming Wide color gamut and HDR10+ compatibility MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV L32M8-5AIN (Black) Compact design with HD-ready display Dolby Audio and DTS-HD for immersive sound Built-in WiFi and Chromecast for easy streaming Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-A2IN (Black) 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision HDR 30-watt speakers with Dolby Audio sound Android TV 10 with access to over 10,000 apps MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV L55M8-5XIN (Black) Immersive 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision IQ Powerful 40W audio system with Dolby Atmos and DTS-X support Hands-free Google Assistant for voice control MI 108 cm (43 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-EAIN (Black) Full HD resolution with crisp and clear images Android TV with access to over 5000 apps Dual-band WiFi and ample connectivity options MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN (Black) Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution Dolby Vision and HDR10 support Android TV with access to thousands of apps MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV L43M8-5XIN (Black) 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision IQ 30-watt stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS-X support Google Assistant compatibility for voice control MI 100 cm (40 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV L40M7-EAIN (Black) Full HD clarity with 178-degree wide viewing Android TV with access to over 7000 apps 24W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS:X MI 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L50M8-A2IN (Black) Pin-sharp 4K resolution with Dolby Vision HDR Google TV with access to favorite streaming apps 30-watt speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS surround sound MI 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 5A Pro L32M7-EAIN (Black) Bezel-less design with 178-degree wide viewing Android TV 11 and access to over 7000 apps

Best overall product

The best overall product among the impressive lineup of Xiaomi Smart TVs is undoubtedly the MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV L55M8-5XIN (Black). This TV strikes a perfect balance between size, features, and performance, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a remarkable home entertainment experience.

With its spacious 55-inch screen and 4K Ultra HD resolution enhanced by Dolby Vision IQ, it delivers stunning visuals that truly immerse you in your favorite content. The Dolby Atmos and DTS-X support create an audio experience that matches the exceptional picture quality, ensuring every sound is crystal clear and enveloping.

What truly sets this Xiaomi Smart TV apart is its integration of Google TV, allowing for seamless access to a vast array of streaming apps and content with just your voice. The far-field microphone and hands-free Google Assistant control enhance convenience, while the wide color gamut and HDR10+ compatibility ensure vibrant colors and sharp contrast.

Whether you're enjoying movies, TV shows, or gaming, this TV provides an all-encompassing experience that truly elevates your viewing pleasure. Its combination of size, advanced features, and exceptional performance makes it the top choice for transforming your living room into a home theater, delivering the best smart TV experience for your home.

Best value for money product

For those seeking exceptional value without compromising on quality and features, the MI 108 cm (43 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-EAIN (Black) stands out as the best value for money product in Xiaomi's Smart TV lineup.

This TV combines affordability with a robust set of features, making it an attractive choice for budget-conscious consumers. With its Full HD resolution, you'll still enjoy crisp and clear images, and the 43-inch screen size provides a satisfying viewing experience without overwhelming smaller spaces.

The Android TV operating system grants access to over 5000 apps, including popular streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video, ensuring you won't miss out on your favorite content. Dual-band Wi-Fi and multiple connectivity options like HDMI and USB ports keep you connected to your devices and accessories with ease.

While it may not boast the highest-end specifications, the 5A Series TV offers a responsive and reliable performance for everyday entertainment needs. Its affordability makes it an excellent choice for those looking to enhance their viewing experience without breaking the bank, making it a smart and budget-friendly investment for any home.

How to find the best Xiaomi TV?

When it comes to finding the best Xiaomi TV for your home entertainment needs, there are several factors to consider. Xiaomi has a wide range of smart TVs, each with its own set of features and specifications. Here's a guide on how to find the perfect one:

Determine Your Budget: First, decide how much you're willing to invest. Xiaomi offers TVs across various price points, so knowing your budget will narrow down your options.

Consider Screen Size: Think about the size of the TV that fits your space. Xiaomi TVs come in different screen sizes, from compact 32-inch models to larger 55-inch ones.

Resolution Matters: Decide on the resolution you want. Xiaomi offers Full HD, 4K, and even 8K TVs. Higher resolution means sharper and more detailed images.

Audio Quality: Pay attention to the TV's audio capabilities. Look for features like Dolby Atmos or DTS-X for immersive sound.

Smart Features: Xiaomi Smart TVs come with various smart features, including Android TV and Google TV. Consider which operating system and app ecosystem you prefer.

Connectivity: Check the number of HDMI and USB ports, as well as Wi-Fi capabilities, to ensure your devices can be easily connected.

Read Reviews: Lastly, read reviews and user feedback to get insights into the TV's performance, reliability, and user experience.

By considering these factors, you can find the best Xiaomi TV that suits your preferences and budget, revolutionizing your viewing experience.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Exciting News! Hindustan Times now has a Facebook channel for Tech. For a daily download of the latest trends & innovations in technology - Join the Channel Now!