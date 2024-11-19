Top 5 smartphones launching in the coming weeks from Realme, Vivo, and more

2024 is almost coming to a close, but that doesn't mean smartphone launches are slowing down. In fact, several new devices are set to be unveiled this and next week. These include a range of mid-range and flagship smartphones from various brands, including Realme, Vivo, and more. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from these upcoming releases. Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to be the first Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered smartphone in India.(Realme)

Realme GT 7 Pro - November 26

The Realme GT 7 Pro will be the first flagship powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It will feature a 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will come with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage in global markets, along with a 6500mAh battery. However, reports suggest that the Indian variant will come with a slightly smaller 5800mAh battery, which is a downgrade compared to the global model. In terms of charging, it will support 120W fast charging.

Pre-bookings for the Realme GT 7 Pro are already open, and you can pre-order the device on Amazon, offering discounts of Rs1,000 (online) or ₹2,000 (offline). Offline reservations will also begin on the Realme website on the launch date, November 26th.

Also Read: iPhone 17 Air expected to be Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever: Here’s what we know

Vivo Y300 - November 21

The Vivo Y300 will be the next entry-level, mid-range device from Vivo and is confirmed to launch on November 21st, just a few days away. The device is expected to feature the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and could be available with up to 12GB of RAM. It is expected to sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The official renders suggest a dual-camera setup along with an Aura Light for added flair in low-light. The Vivo Y300 is likely to be priced between ₹20,000 and ₹25,000, and it will be available in three colours: Titanium Silver, Phantom Purple, and Emerald Green.

Oppo Find X8 -November 21

Also launching on November 21st is the Oppo Find X8, following its global debut. It will be one of the first smartphones to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. The Oppo Find X8 will come with Hasselblad-tuned cameras and AI-powered zoom features. It will run on ColourOS 15, based on Android 15, and be equipped with a 5910mAh battery.

The device will likely feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED panel with a peak brightness of 4500 nits, and IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance is also expected. In global markets, the Oppo Find X8 offers up to 1TB of storage and up to 16GB of RAM, though it remains unclear whether the same configuration will be available in India. The device could also use UFS 4.0 storage for fast performance.

Also Read: Honeywell, Qubo, Xiaomi, and other top budget air purifiers under ₹10000 to combat poor air quality

Redmi A4 - November 20

Another device making its way to the market is the Redmi A4, set to launch on November 20th at 12 PM. It will be available on Amazon and is expected to be priced around ₹10,000. The Redmi A4 will be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. The rear of the device will likely feature a rounded camera module, while the display will be a 6.88-inch panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of cameras, it is expected to come with a 50MP main camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. The battery is expected to be a 5160mAh unit. It could be available in two colour options: Black and Grey.

iQOO Neo 10 5G - Global Launch On November 29

iQOO Neo 10 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, alongside iQOO's own Q2 chipset, which has previously appeared in the iQOO 13 smartphone. This could be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The iQOO Neo 10 is expected to feature a 144Hz display, ideal for high-end gaming—it will be mated to a 6.8-inch panel. For optics, the primary camera is expected to be a 50MP shooter, with a secondary 50MP camera likely serving as an ultra-wide lens. The device could get a sizeable 6000mAh battery, supporting 120W fast charging.

Also Read: Meta slapped with ₹2310000000 fine, forced to change WhatsApp’s…