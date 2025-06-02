Top 5 TWS earbuds under 1000 from top brands like boAt, Noise, Boult and more

Looking for true wireless earbuds that don’t break the bank? You no longer need to spend a fortune to get earbuds with solid sound and reliable performance. The market now offers several options priced under Rs. 1,000 that deliver good sound, decent battery life, and even ANC. Here are five top TWS earbuds available in India for under Rs. 1,000, each bringing a unique set of features suited for daily use and entertainment. Here are five top true wireless earbuds available in India for under Rs. 1,000 with good features.(Pexels)

1. Noise Buds F1

Noise recently launched the Buds F1 as part of its wireless earbud range in India. These earbuds come with an 11mm driver and use Bluetooth version 5.3 for connectivity. They include built-in EQ modes, allowing users to adjust sound profiles as preferred. For clearer calls, they feature Quad Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC). A low-latency mode supports gaming and video streaming by syncing audio in real time. The total playtime can reach up to 50 hours when using the charging case. Noise Buds F1 also support quick charging, delivering 150 minutes of playback with just 10 minutes of charging. Other features include fast device pairing through HyperSync Technology, touch controls, and an IPX5 water resistance rating. The earbuds come in four colour options and cost Rs. 999.

Also read: Noise Buds VS601 wireless earbuds launched with ENC support: Check price, features and more

2. boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds

boAt’s Airdopes 141 provide a total playback time of 42 hours, including 6 hours of continuous use on a single charge. The earbuds use low-latency technology to maintain real-time audio, ideal for gaming or video calls. Calls come through clearly, thanks to built-in microphones with ENx Environmental Noise Cancellation. The earbuds offer a secure fit and include Instant Wake ‘N’ Pair (IWP) for easy connection. They also feature IPX4 water resistance and touch controls for convenience. The price for boAt Airdopes 141 stands at Rs. 799.

3. Boult Audio W20 Truly Wireless Earbuds

Boult’s W20 earbuds offer a long battery life of 35 hours with their charging case. They feature Zen ENC microphones to improve call clarity. The earbuds also support low latency of 45ms, providing smooth and synchronised sound for gaming. Equipped with Type-C fast charging, a quick 10-minute charge delivers 120 minutes of playback, reducing downtime. The Boult W20 is priced at Rs. 999.

Also read: Apple to add cameras in future Apple watches with AI features and advanced capabilities: Report

4. Mivi DuoPods i2

The Mivi DuoPods i2 deliver sound through 13mm bass drivers and custom amplifiers. They include AI-ENC technology that reduces background noise during calls. These earbuds offer over 45 hours of playback and support Type-C fast charging, giving around 500 minutes of use after just 10 minutes of charging. They have an IPX4 sweat resistance rating, making them suitable for workouts. Mivi DuoPods i2 earbuds, made in India, are available for Rs. 989.

Also read: Prowatch X review: Budget-friendly option from Lava for everyday fitness tracking

5. truke Buds BTG1

The truke Buds BTG1 focus on gaming performance with Environmental Noise Cancellation and a low-latency mode to reduce audio delay. They feature 13mm titanium drivers for clear sound and deep bass. The earbuds use Bluetooth 5.1 to maintain stable connections and include touch controls for managing calls and music. The charging case provides up to 48 hours of playtime, with fast charging to minimise waiting time. Their ergonomic design and IPX4 water resistance add to the comfort and durability for daily use. The truke Buds BTG1 are priced affordably under Rs. 1,000.