Top 5 VR games in 2025 you shouldn't miss

Virtual reality has come a long way and now offers some incredibly exciting gaming experiences to players, and is offering experiences that no other platform can match. Whether you're a seasoned VR player or a newcomer, 2025 promises a range of thrilling games that make the most of this immersive medium. From heart-pounding action to thought-provoking puzzles, these VR games prove that the genre has a lot to offer. If you're ready to step into new worlds, here are five of the best VR games you won't want to miss in 2025. Explore the best VR games of 2025, including Asgard's Wrath 2, Alien: Rogue Incursion, and more.(Pexels)

Asgard's Wrath 2

Asgard’s Wrath 2 stands out as one of the most expansive RPGs available in VR. The game offers a first-person action with a rich Egyptian mythology theme, featuring gods, beasts, and a variety of puzzles. Along with its main story, it offers a roguelike mode with randomly generated battles. Although the graphics are not as sharp as its PC-only predecessor, it still remains one of the best VR games for devices like the Quest 2 or Quest 3.

Alien: Rogue Incursion

The Alien franchise is perfectly suited for virtual reality, which merges horror with intense action. In Alien: Rogue Incursion, players assume the role of Zula Hendricks, a former Colonial Marine on a mission to explore the dangerous, uncharted planet of Purdan. As you navigate the planet’s alien threats, stealth is essential at first, but soon you gain powerful weapons to fight back. Though the game has performance issues on some systems, it remains a thrilling experience for those with capable computers.

Metro Awakening

If you’re looking for a game that excels in real-world settings and suspense, Metro Awakening is the one. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, it brings the eerie tension of the Metro series to VR. The game’s haunting environments and nail-biting combat make it an unforgettable experience. For fans of the original series, Metro Awakening is a must-play and arguably the best way to experience this gripping story in VR.

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Batman fans have a new reason to rejoice with Arkham Shadow, a VR game that picks up between the events of Arkham Origins and Arkham Asylum. This title offers players the chance to step into the shoes of the Dark Knight, solving puzzles, punching criminals, and using detective skills to track down the mysterious Rat King. The game is exclusively available on Meta’s VR headset, and it also offers a definitive Batman experience that will thrill any fan of the franchise.

Assassin's Creed: Nexus

Fans of Assassin’s Creed will find much to love in Assassin’s Creed: Nexus, a VR adventure that immerses you in a story spanning multiple characters and environments. With a 15-hour campaign, Nexus offers plenty of opportunities to explore beautifully designed maps and unravel its narrative. Whether you're a longtime fan of the series or new to VR, this game proves that Assassin's Creed can thrive in virtual reality, delivering both adventure and freedom.