Top Gaming influencers who emit their charm from Tiktok to Twitch

A recent estimation shows that the gaming sector will touch almost $268.8 billion by 2025, with this growing numbers, professional players and streamers are also growing significantly.

Nowadays, from Tiktok, Youtube to Twitch, numerous online games streaming platforms are booming their business, where viewers spend millions of hours by watching videos. Along with the presence of Digital portals these gaming influencers spread their charm over twenty to eighty.

And with this booming business, notable brands are taking this opportunity to promote their games to larger audiences and increase their turn-over significantly.

In this article Hindustan Times put together a list of eminent gaming influencers in 2023 according to their follower count.

1. PewDiePie

Youtube: 111 Million

Instagram: 21.7 Million

Twitter: 529.8K

Tiktok: 50K

Net Worth: $42 Million

Felix Arvid ‘PewDiePie’ Ulf Kjellberg, is a Swedish gamer who plays video, do vlogs, comedy shorts on Tiktoks and Instagram, and hosts formatted shows.

He holds one of the oldest Youtube channel and has also been featured in Time Magazine under the World’s 100 most influential person

2. Total Gaming

Youtube: 34.5 Million

Instagram: 3.3 Million

Twitter: 204K

Tiktok: 846.8k

Net Worth: $4.6 Million

Total Gaming is a Youtube based channel owned by an Indian-origin boy, Ajay aka Ajju Vhai. His channel is mostly based on free-fire.

3. Markiplier

Youtube: 34.4 Million

Instagram: 11.1 Million

Twitter: 13.9 Million

Tiktok: 6.2 Million

Net Worth: $35 Million

Markiplier is an American actor, Youtube content creator, writer, producer who creates comedy based stunning gameplay videos. Markiplier is one of the most viewed gaming content creator

4. SSSniperWolf

Youtube: 33.3 Million

Instagram: 5.5 Million

Twitter: 1 Million

Tiktok: 18.9 Million

Net Worth: $16 Million

Alia Marie ‘SSSniperWolf’ Shelesh is an British-American Youtuber who is famous for her reaction, gaming videos, DIY and more. Alia has also appeared in famous Tiktok star Dhar Mann’s video.

5. Jacksepticeye

Youtube: 29 Million

Instagram: 7.9 Million

Twitter: 7.8 Million

Tiktok: 5.2 Million

Net Worth: $25 Million

Sean William ‘jacksepticye’ McLoughlin, is also one of the oldest Youtube members, He is known for his gameplay and game review videos.

As of 2023 he is one of the highest paid Youtubers on the platform.

6. DanTDM

Youtube: 26.4 Million

Instagram: 3.6 Million

Twitter: 2.1 Million

Tiktok: 3.5 Million

Net Worth: $20 Million

Daniel Robert ‘DanTDM’ Middleton is English Youtuber and gamer. He is famous for his Minecraft and Roblox videos.

Dan also started streaming on twitch.

In 2017, BBC News interviewed DanTDM and gave him the title of the richest Youtuber.

7. Ninja

Youtuber: 23.7 Million

Instagram: 12.5 Million

Twitter: 6.7 Million

Tiktok: 9.8 Million

Net Worth: $40 Million

There is no introduction needed for Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins. He is an American Twitch streamer and professional gamer who mostly plays Tier1 Battle Royale titles like Fortnite, Warzone 2 and now Valorant.

Tyler is the first gaming personality whose channel went from 1 Million to 10 Million in 100 days.

He recently did a cameo appearance in the movie, ‘Free Guy.’

8. RadBrad

Youtube: 13.3 Million

Instagram: 180K

Twitter: 590.4K

Tiktok: NA

Net Worth: $12 Million

Bradely Lamar ‘RadBrad’ Colburn is a famous American gamer who inspired a lot of the young gamers despite not having any flashy following numbers. There are very few handpicked gamers who receive every games’ early access and RadBrad is one of them, whodeliver honest opinions.

World is slowly accepting that gaming is actually a profession not a mere timepass. This above stated influencers will clearly encourage budding games in the most opium way possible.