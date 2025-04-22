Top laptops and tablets for school at 70% off during Amazon’s ‘Back to School’ Days: Brands include HP and Samsung
Apr 22, 2025 06:51 PM IST
Top laptops and tablets for school are now on sale during Amazon’s ‘Back to School’ Days, featuring HP, Samsung, and more.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), FY5008TU Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit KB, HD Camera, fq5329tu View Details
|
|
|
|
Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (Free MS Office) Lifetime (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) 1 Year Brand Warranty, 83CRA01SIN View Details
|
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/1Yr ADP Free/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK01ABIN View Details
|
|
|
|
Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron N4500 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Black/1Y Onsite/1.7 kg), 82QYA00MIN View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ [Smartchoice], 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray View Details
|
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab M11|8 Gb Ram,128 Gb ROM|11 Inch,90 Hz,72% Ntsc,400 Nits Fhd Display|Wi-Fi Only|Micro Sd Support Upto 1 Tb|Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor|13 Mp Rear Camera,Green View Details
|
|
|
|
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue View Details
|
|
|
|
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Silver View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Book4 (Gray, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) | 15.6 Full HD Screen | Intel Core i7 1355U Processor | Windows 11 Home | MS Office 2021 | Fingerprint Reader | Intel Iris XE Graphics | RJ45 LAN Port View Details
|
|
|
|
Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey View Details
|
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.56cm, Windows 11, Office 2021, Black, 1.38KG, E1404FA-NK325WS, 42WHr, Thin and Light Laptop View Details
|
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1315U, 13th Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office, Silver, 1.7KG, X1504VA-NJ320WS, Backlit Keyboard, Thin and Light Laptop View Details
|
|
|
|
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), FY5008TU Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit KB, HD Camera, fq5329tu View Details
|
|
|
|
HP 15s,12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4, 512 GB SSD(Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6inch(39.6Cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, Dual Speakers, HD Camera, fy5006tu View Details
|
|
|
|
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p HD Camera, (Win 11, Silver, 1.59 kg), fc0154AU View Details
|
|
|
|
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Laptop(8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD), Anti Glare, Micro Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD,Win 11, Microsoft 365*, Natural Silver,1.69kg, Intel UHD Graphics, fy5011tu View Details
|
|
|
|
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Grey, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, fd0006TU View Details
|
|
|
|
HP 15s,12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, Full-Size KB (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg) fy5010tu View Details
|
|
|
|
HP 15, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, HD Camera, Backlit Keyboard, fy5009tu View Details
|
|
|
|
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Microsoft365* Office2024, Win11, 15.6inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe, FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter, Backlit, Silver, 1.59kg, fd0467tu View Details
|
|
|
|
HP Laptop 245 G9 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Dual Core - (8GB/512GB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics) Thin and Light Business Laptop/14 (35.56cm)/Silver/1.47 kg View Details
|
|
|
|
HP Laptop 250R G9 (2024), Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U - (8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6 (39.62cm)/Ash Grey/1.57 kg View Details
|
|
|
|
HP 255 G9 Ryzen 3 Dual Core AMD Ryzen™ 3 Processor 3250U - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics) 9H237PT Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 inch, Black, 1.47 kg) View Details
|
|
|
|
HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS, 6GB RTX 3050 AI Gaming Laptop, 31 Tops (Upgradable 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD), 144Hz, IPS, 300 nits, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win11,Office24,Microsoft365*, Blue, 2.29kg, fb3009AX View Details
|
|
|
|
Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Arctic Grey/1.63 Kg), 83CQ000XIN View Details
|
|
|
|
Lenovo V15 G4 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 inch FHD Thin & Lite Laptop, AMD Graphics, 16GB DDR5 5500Mhz Ram, 512GB SSD NVMe, Windows 11, Dolby Audio, Arctic Grey, 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty View Details
|
|
|
|
Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (Free MS Office) Lifetime (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) 1 Year Brand Warranty, 83CRA01SIN View Details
|
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/1Yr ADP Free/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK01ABIN View Details
|
|
|
|
Lenovo V15 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U 15.6 FHD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office Home & Student 2021/Iron Grey/1.70 kg), 82TTA073IN View Details
|
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Integrated AMD Graphics/Windows 11 Home/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.61Kg), 82R400ERIN View Details
|
|
|
|
Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron N4500 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Black/1Y Onsite/1.7 kg), 82QYA00MIN View Details
|
|
|
|
Lenovo V15 Gen 4 Laptop, 15.6 FHD Display, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Processor, RJ-45, USB-C, HDMI, Windows 11 /MS Office (8GB LPDDR5 RAM 5500 MHz | 512GB PCIe SSD), Silver, 1 Year Brand Warranty View Details
|
|
|
|
Lenovo V15 15.6 FHD Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Windows 11, MS Office, 1YR On-site Warranty + 1 Year Accidental Damage Protection, Iron Grey View Details
|
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i5-12450H, 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.37Kg, 83EQ0072IN, Alexa Built-in, 3 mon. Game Pass Laptop View Details
|
|
|
|
Lenovo V15 G4 (2024), AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Quad Core - (8GB/512GB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6 FHD Display/Arctic Grey/1.57 kg/MS Office 2021 View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Book4 (Gray, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) | 15.6 Full HD Screen | Intel Core i5 1335U Processor | Windows 11 Home | MS Office 2021 | Fingerprint Reader | Intel Iris XE Graphics | RJ45 LAN Port View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Book4 (Silver, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) | 15.6 Full HD Screen | Intel Core 5 120U Processor | Windows 11 Home | MS Office 2021 | Fingerprint Reader | Intel Iris XE Graphics | RJ45 LAN Port View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Book4 (Gray, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) | 15.6 Full HD Screen | Intel Core i7 1355U Processor | Windows 11 Home | MS Office 2021 | Fingerprint Reader | Intel Iris XE Graphics | RJ45 LAN Port View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Book3 (NP754) Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U 39.6cm (15.6-inch) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Pro (64bit)/Intel UHD Graphics/Silver/1.57 Kg), NP754XFG-KB3IN. View Details
|
|
|
|
Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey View Details
|
|
|
|
Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Midnight View Details
|
|
|
|
2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone and iPad; Midnight View Details
|
|
|
|
OnePlus Pad Go 532/25.51 * 18.8 * 068 2.4K 7:5 Ratio ReadFit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,Wi-Fi Only, 8GB RAM 128 GB ROM Expandable Up-to 1TB View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ [Smartchoice], 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray View Details
|
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab M11|8 Gb Ram,128 Gb ROM|11 Inch,90 Hz,72% Ntsc,400 Nits Fhd Display|Wi-Fi Only|Micro Sd Support Upto 1 Tb|Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor|13 Mp Rear Camera,Green View Details
|
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey View Details
|
|
|
|
HONOR Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover 11.5-inch (29.21 cm) 120Hz 2K Display, Snapdragon 685, 8GB (8GB+5GB RAM Turbo) 128GB ROM, 6 Speakers, Up-to 13 Hours Battery, Android, WiFi, Metal Body, Gray View Details
|
|
|
|
Xiaomi Pad 6 [Smartchoice]| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details
|
|
|
|
Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|12 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300|Quad JBL Speakers|10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e View Details
|
|
|
|
Redmi Pad Pro| Snapdragon 7s Gen 2| 30.7cm(12.1) Tablet| 33+ Days Standby|10000mAh| HyperOS| 120Hz|6GB, 128GB| Quad Speakers|Wi-Fi 6| Mist Blue View Details
|
|
|
|
Xiaomi Pad 7 Nano Texture Display Sage Green 12GB RAM 256GB ROM View Details
|
|
|
|
Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Silver View Details
|
|
|
|
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue View Details
|
|
|
|
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Silver View Details
|
|
|
|
Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Pink View Details
|
|
|
|
Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Silver View Details
|
|
|
|
Apple iPad Air (5th Generation): with M1 chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Pink View Details
|
|
|
|
Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue View Details
|
|
|
|
Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray View Details
|
|
|
|
Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue View Details
|
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Mixed Black, 1.63KG, E1504FA-NJ542WS, Alexa Built-in, Thin & Light Laptop View Details
|
|
|
|
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 3050-4GB/60W TGP/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/144Hz/RGB KB/48WHr/Windows 11//Graphite Black/2.30 Kg) FA506NCR-HN054W View Details
|
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.56cm, Windows 11, Office 2021, Black, 1.38KG, E1404FA-NK325WS, 42WHr, Thin and Light Laptop View Details
|
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1315U, 13th Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office, Silver, 1.7KG, X1504VA-NJ320WS, Backlit Keyboard, Thin and Light Laptop View Details
|
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 16:9 60Hz 250nits, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11 Home, Office 2021, Cool Silver, 1.7KG, X1504ZA-NJ320WS, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit Laptop View Details
|
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 16X 12th Gen,Intel Core i5-12500H Creator/Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 2050-4GB/16GB/512GB/FHD+/16.0/144Hz/Backlit KB/50WHr/Windows 11/Office 2021/Cool Silver/1.67 kg) K3605ZF-RP258WS View Details
|
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1215U, 1.2 GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 1920x1080, 15.6, Windows 11, MS Office Home, Quiet Blue, 1.7KG, X1504ZA-NJ341WS, Integrated Graphics, Thin & Light Laptop View Details
|
|
|
|
ASUS VivoBook 15 (2022), Intel Core i3-1215U, 12th Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Icelight Silver, 1.7KG, X1502ZA-EJ322WS, Backlit KB Laptop View Details
|
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15,13th Gen,Intel Core i5-1335U,Thin & Light (Intel Iris Xᵉ iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/42WHrs/Windows 11/Office 2021/Cool Silver/1.70 kg) X1504VA-NJ540WS View Details
|
|
|
View More Products