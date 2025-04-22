Top laptops and tablets for school at 70% off during Amazon’s ‘Back to School’ Days: Brands include HP and Samsung

Back-to-school season is here, and Amazon’s ‘Back to School’ Days sale is making it easier (and cheaper) to gear up. Whether you're shopping for a first laptop for online classes, a reliable tablet for reading and note-taking, or a multitasking machine for college projects, there are smart deals across trusted brands like HP, Samsung, Lenovo, and ASUS. Gear up for school season with top-rated laptops and tablets - now at unbeatable prices

Expect steep discounts, with some models available at surprisingly student-friendly prices. These devices balance performance, portability, and battery life - essentials for today’s classrooms and hybrid learning. From featherlight notebooks to versatile tablets, Amazon’s lineup covers a wide range of academic and creative needs. If you're planning to start the semester strong, now’s the time to invest in tools that support your goals.

Top offers for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

HP laptops, over 40% off

During Amazon’s Back to School Days, HP laptops are available at over 40% off. Known for their reliability and performance, HP offers great picks for students - whether you need a lightweight model for classes or a powerful one for multitasking. Now’s a smart time to upgrade your study gear without spending a fortune.

Best deals for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Lenovo laptops, over 70% off

Lenovo laptops are seeing serious markdowns this Back to School season - over 70% off on select models. If you’re looking for a laptop to finish your daily assignments, creative projects, or late-night study sessions, there’s a machine built to keep up. These aren’t just back-to-school basics - they’re solid long-term picks for students who want performance without the price tag.

Best deals for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Samsung and Apple laptops, over 50% off

Samsung and Apple laptops are now up to 50% off during Amazon’s Back to School Days. From sleek MacBooks to Galaxy Books packed with productivity tools, these deals cater to students who want top-tier performance and style. If you’ve been waiting for premium tech at more approachable prices, this is the right moment to make that switch.

Best deals for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Android tablets, over 50% off

Android tablets from top brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Lenovo, and Samsung are now over 50% off in Amazon’s Back to School Days. Whether you need a reliable device for online classes, note-taking, or streaming on the go, these deals make smart tablets more accessible than ever. It’s a solid chance to grab a well-rounded Android experience without stretching your budget.

Best deals for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Apple iPads, over 30% off

Apple iPads are rarely on sale, but now’s your chance - over 30% off during Amazon’s Back to School Days. Whether you're sketching, studying, or streaming, these tablets handle it all with ease. With smooth performance, App Store access, and stunning displays, they’re a solid bet for students or anyone needing power in a portable form.

Best deals for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

ASUS laptops, over 40% off

ASUS laptops, known for their reliability and performance, are now over 40% off during Amazon’s Back to School Days. Whether you’re tackling assignments or diving into creative projects, these laptops combine power and style at an unbeatable price. Don’t miss out on a chance to grab one before the offer ends.

Best deals for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Best laptops under ₹50000 in 2025 with fast boot times, full HD displays, and efficient performance for work and study

Best laptop brands in March 2025 with Apple, Dell, HP, and Lenovo leading in performance, reliability, and advanced tech

Best tablets in 2025: Redefining work, learning, gaming, creativity, and entertainment for on-the-go users

Best Android tablets for students and professionals: Top 10 options with large display and powerful hardware

FAQs on laptops and tablets What are the benefits of buying a laptop during Amazon's Back to School days? You can score discounts of up to 70%, getting high-performance laptops from trusted brands like HP, Lenovo, and ASUS.

Can I find both laptops and tablets on sale? Yes, Amazon’s Back to School days feature deals on both laptops and tablets from top brands like Samsung, Lenovo, and Apple.

What should I look for when buying a laptop for school? Prioritize performance, battery life, and portability. Consider brands like HP, ASUS, and Lenovo for reliable, student-friendly options.

Are tablets suitable for schoolwork? Tablets like Apple iPads and Samsung Galaxy Tabs are great for note-taking, reading, and light productivity tasks.

Do these laptops come with warranties? Yes, most laptops from top brands like HP, Lenovo, and ASUS come with standard warranties, typically offering one-year coverage.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.