Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino shares her vision for ‘X’. Here's what she said

In a series of tweets, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino laid out her vision for ‘X,’ the social media giant's upcoming avatar post the Elon Musk-announced rebranding, as part of which, the company will also get a new ‘X’ logo, which will replace the outgoing, iconic blue bird counterpart.

Twitter's new logo: 'X' (Image courtesy: twitter.com/lindayacc)

"Lights. Camera. X!' tweeted Yaccarino, sharing an image of the new logo being projected on a Twitter building.

‘Twitter made one massive impression’

Noting how rare it is to get a second chance in life or business, Yaccarino said that Twitter, with one massive impression, ‘changed the way we communicate.’

“Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square,” her post read.

“X is the future state of unlimted interactivity – centered on audio, video, messaging payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we're just beginning to imagine,” she added.

‘Have already started to see X take shape’

Stating that for years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger and fulfill its great potential, the CEO that the new logo will do ‘that and more,’ adding that though people at the company have already started seeing ‘X’ take shape over the past 8 months, things are ‘just getting started.’

“There's absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well…everything. @elonmusk and I are looking forward to working with our teams and everyone single one of our partners to bering X to the world,” Yaccarino concluded.

Twitter's ‘rebranding’

Musk, the world's richest person who acquired Twitter in October last year, announced on Sunday that the platform will get rebranded. The billionaire has already changed his display picture on the microblogging website to ‘X.’

Additionally, Twitter's parent organisation already stands renamed to ‘X Corporation,' while ’x.com now means twitter.com.’

