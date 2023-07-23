X.com now points to Twitter.com: Elon Musk

Twitter's iconic bird logo is set to be retired, marking a change for the social media platform. Elon Musk, who took over Twitter last year, revealed the upcoming logo change in a tweet. He stated that the X.com domain now redirects to https://twitter.com/ and announced that an interim X logo will be unveiled later that day. Elon Musk posted an old picture where his love for letter X can be seen.(Twitter/elonmusk)

"X.com now points to https://twitter.com/. Interim X logo goes live later today," tweeted Musk.

The X.com company, which Musk founded back in 1999, was an early version of what eventually evolved into the popular online payment platform PayPal. Now, it seems that Musk is drawing upon this legacy to reshape Twitter into a more comprehensive and multi-functional platform.

Also read | Elon Musk's Twitter no longer exists as a company!

Since Musk's takeover, Twitter has experienced a series of changes and updates, some of which have been met with controversy and debate.

Earlier this month, Musk put new curfews on his digital town square, a move that met with sharp criticism that it could drive away more advertisers and undermine its cultural influence as a trendsetter.

The higher tweet-viewing threshold is part of an $8-per-month subscription service that Musk rolled out earlier this year in an attempt to boost Twitter revenue. Revenue has dropped sharply since Musk took over the company and laid off roughly three-fourths of the workforce to slash costs and avoid bankruptcy.

In May, Musk hired longtime NBC Universal executive Linda Yaccarino as Twitter’s CEO.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanishka Singharia Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens. ...view detail