Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey releases messaging app that works without internet

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has released a new messaging app that doesn’t require an internet connection to work. Bitchat is a new peer-to-peer messaging app that communicates without a centralised server or phone network. This privacy-focused messaging app is only available on TestFlight for iPhone users. Bitchat is a new messaging app works entirely on Bluetooth connection(Bitchat, GitHub)

Bitchat operates entirely over Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) mesh networks, allowing smartphones to create localised clusters and share encrypted messages from one device to another. Working over Bluetooth means users don’t need Wi-Fi or a cellular network to send messages. This will be really helpful in situations when the network is down or in areas with restricted internet access.

Unlike traditional messaging apps like WhatsApp or Telegram, which rely on servers and require creating an account using email or phone number, Bitchat is completely decentralised. There is no central database; the messages are stored entirely on users’ devices and are deleted after a short period. This design is created to prioritise users’ privacy and censorship resistance.

How the Bitchat messaging app works

Bluetooth Mesh Networking: It relies on Bluetooth clusters created by devices in range, which is roughly 30 metres. As users move, their devices can bridge clusters created by other devices, allowing messages to move across distances beyond standard Bluetooth limits.

Internet not required: This app doesn’t need any sort of internet connection to work, not even Wi-Fi, mobile data, or centralised servers.

Encrypted messaging: Messages are end-to-end encrypted and do not leave the network. By default, these messages are deleted automatically after a defined period.

No registration required: Users are not required to create accounts using their email or phone number, making the communication anonymous.

Bitchat availability

Bitchat is currently available in beta exclusively through Apple’s TestFlight platform, where it quickly hit the 10,000 testing cap shortly after launch. Jack Dorsey shared the whitepaper for the app and the beta invitation publicly.

The beta phase primarily focuses on battery optimisation and relay stability, with plans to expand support for more platforms. With the final release, the development team plans to introduce the Wi-Fi protocol to enhance bandwidth and enable sharing of rich content like pictures and videos.