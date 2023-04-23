Give my Twitter blue tick to charity, says Stephen King. Elon Musk replies

After chaos prevailed on Twitter following the removal and restoration of blue ticks for legacy accounts and certain celebrities, author Stephen King has come up with a suggestion for CEO Elon Musk. The author, who had rejected Musk’s paid subscription plan, and whose blue tick is apparently being sponsored by Musk, on Saturday tweeted that the money spent on his verification should be donated to charity. Adding that Musk should check out a foundation that provides services in war-stricken Ukraine, he said that Musk could increase the donation amount a bit since the paid blue tick cost only $8. American author Stephen King (L) and Elon Musk. (File)

He wrote, "I think Mr. Musk should give my blue check to charity. I recommend the Prytula Foundation, which provides lifesaving services in Ukraine. It's only $8, so perhaps Mr. Musk could add a bit more."

Musk clapped back at the American author by announcing his ‘$100 million donation to Ukraine’ and questioned the former’s contribution.

He replied on Sunday, “I've donated $100M to Ukraine, how much have you donated?”

After Musk’s ‘4/20 deadline’ to scrap the legacy blue checks arrived, Musk revealed that he is "personally paying" to retain the coveted tick for some well-known personalities - LeBron James, King and actor William Shatner.

This came to light after King tweeted that his account was subscribed to Twitter Blue even though he hadn’t paid, to which Musk replied, ‘you're welcome namaste’.

It has now emerged that the Twitter chief has brought back the blue badge for users with over a million followers. The move assumes significance as Indian celebrities and politicians from Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lost verified blue ticks on their Twitter accounts this week The blue ticks have now made a surprising comeback on accounts of these celebrities. Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli who lost the blue tick mark on their Twitter handles, have also got them back.

In fact, accounts of some deceased celebrities, like Chadwick Boseman, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jackson, too have got the blue tick back.

