Musk says he is personally paying for Twitter Blue subscriptions of few celebs

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Friday said that he's personally paying for Twitter blue subscriptions of a few celebrities who had declined to pay for the subscriptions themselves. Elon Musk pays for Twitter blue subscriptions of few celebrities(REUTERS)

“I'm paying for a few personally,” said Musk in a response to @TitterDaily.

Musk also took the names of the celebs in one of his tweets and said, “Just Shatner, LeBron and King.”

The news of Elon Musk personally paying for some celebs came out after one among them Stephen King (who is an American novelist) took to the social media platform and mentioned how his Twitter account stated that he had “subscribed to Twitter Blue” even when he hadn't.

To this Musk had responded, “You're welcome, Namaste” which clarified the fact that Musk had provided him with Twitter Blue subscriptions even when he had not paid for it himself.

Twitter launched its blue checkmark system in 2009 as a way to distinguish the authenticity of notable accounts. Back then till this time government officials, and other dignitaries including celebrities did not have to pay for it. However the micro-blogging site had on Thursday said that it was now restricting the “legacy verified checkmarks” to only those who paid for it.

Following this many notable personalities including Indian celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and government officials and politicians such as Yogi Adityanath and Rahul Gandhi lost their verified status.