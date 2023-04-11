Unleashing Prime Evil's power! Diablo 4 lore book unveils the fate of Diablo's corpse

The mystery of Diablo's remains has finally been solved! A new excerpt from the Book of Lorath, Diablo 4's upcoming lore codex, has revealed what happened to the remains of Diablo and the other Prime Evils after their deaths. According to the lore book, parts of the Prime Evils' corpses were left behind after their demise in Diablo 2 and are now in the custody of Horadric scholars. These relics include the Brain of Mephisto, Eye of Baal, and Horn of Diablo, which still hold vestiges of their power.

While the demonic relics may not necessarily show up in Diablo 4, their presence in the lore book raises interesting plot points. Lilith, Diablo 4's main antagonist and Mephisto's daughter, could seek out her father's brain or the remains of the other Prime Evils to enact her schemes. Alternatively, Inarius may use the Eye of Baal or Horn of Diablo to turn the artifacts on Lilith and destroy her once and for all.

The Book of Lorath is penned by Lorath Nahr, one of the last Horadrim encountered early in Diablo 4, and illuminates the dark corners of Sanctuary. This juicy lore tidbit is just one of many that fans can expect to find in the lore codex, which releases alongside Diablo 4 on June 6.

With record-breaking attendance to the Diablo 4 open beta, fans of the grimdark series have proven they are eager to see the battle between Lilith and Inarius reach its conclusion. Players will have to wait and see if the demonic relics of the Prime Evils, or any other lore from the Book of Lorath, appear in Diablo 4 when it releases. But one thing is for sure, the Diablo universe is expanding, and fans are eagerly waiting to explore every dark corner of it.

