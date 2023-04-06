Home / Technology / Get your slaying schedules ready as Diablo 4 release times and early access unlocks revealed

Get your slaying schedules ready as Diablo 4 release times and early access unlocks revealed

ByPaurush Omar
Apr 06, 2023 09:30 PM IST

Diablo 4 is set to release on June 6, 2023. Fans of the franchise are eagerly counting down the days until they can dive back into the world of Sanctuary

With the release date of Diablo 4 set for June 6, 2023, fans of the franchise are eagerly counting down the days until they can dive back into the world of Sanctuary. However, for those who have pre-ordered the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions, there's some good news - early access to the game will be available from June 1, 2023.

Blizzard's Mike Ybarra has revealed the unlock times for both the early access launch and the regular release, so fans can plan their playtime accordingly. Here's what you need to know about the release times for Diablo 4 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Diablo 4 Early Access Unlock Times

For those who pre-ordered the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions, early access to Diablo 4 will unlock on June 1, 2023. This is a day earlier than previously anticipated, so fans can start their demon-slaying adventures even sooner. Here are the unlock times for various time zones:

  • June 1, 4 pm PT
  • June 1, 7 pm ET
  • June 2, 12 am BST
  • June 2, 1 am CEST
  • June 2, 8 am KST
  • June 2, 10 am AEDT
  • June 2, 12 pm NZDT

Diablo 4 Standard Launch Times

For those with the Standard Edition of Diablo 4, the regular launch will take place a few days later, on June 6, 2023. Here are the unlock times for various time zones:

  • June 5, 4 pm PT
  • June 5, 7 pm ET
  • June 6, 12 am BST
  • June 6, 1 am CEST
  • June 6, 8 am KST
  • June 6, 10 am AEDT
  • June 6, 12 pm NZDT

Also read | Take a peep on Blizzard’s Diablo IV Beta weekend class reveal, with a huge death and monster kill record

Successful Beta Bodes Well for Launch

Blizzard has reported that the beta for Diablo 4 was a success, indicating that the launch of the game is likely to go smoothly. With early access available for those who pre-ordered the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions, and a regular launch just a few days later, fans can soon dive back into the action-packed world of Sanctuary. So, prepare your gear and get ready to fight demons with your friends, because you won't be alone in your quest.

gaming Xbox sony playstation 5 sony playstation 4
