Unplug to recharge: 5 must have apps for the ultimate digital detox in 2025

Do you ever unlock your phone, check reels, and then lock it back only to remember you wanted to check your mail? This happens to me too, but I am using these amazing free apps to reduce my screen time. If you also want to cut down on screen time and avoid doom scrolling, try these free apps on your smartphone. Reclaim your focus and cut screen time with these essential digital detox apps.

MysticLaunch: A Minimal Launcher for Android

A minimal launcher for Android that replaces your smartphone’s home screen with a minimal one. This only leaves the essentials on the screen, including text-based app shortcuts, important widgets, and a few app icons.

There is a second screen that shows a few more important widgets, like a to-do list and a few app shortcuts as well. MysticLaunch is an open-source app available on the official GitHub page, which means it's completely free and there are no ads in the interface.

Forest: Time Tracking App

Forest gamifies the process of stopping yourself from picking up your phone every five minutes. It helps you focus on the task at hand. When you want to focus, you just plant a virtual tree that grows as long as the app is open. If you leave the app, the plant dies, and you need to start again.

The app is free to use, and you get coins by growing the plant completely. You can spend these coins to buy different types of plants and trees. The developers have partnered with real-world tree-growing organizations that plant trees when you spend coins in the app.

AppDetox: Lock Distracting Apps

AppDetox gives you granular control over your app usage by blocking them for certain hours. The app automatically adjusts the restrictions by tracking your phone usage patterns. You can set custom rules for individual apps to limit them for some time. This helps in breaking habits around social media apps and games.

Headspace: Meditation App

If new memes get stuck in your head and your brain plays them randomly whenever you are free, then you need a mental detox. Headspace helps with that by offering guided mindfulness exercises, sleep sounds, and breathing exercises. Incorporating this app into your digital detox routine helps reduce anxiety, improve focus, and eventually increase your productivity.

Refocus: App and Website Lock for iPhone

Refocus is an app for iPhone to quickly block distracting apps and websites on your smartphone. It enables quick blocking of apps and even offers strict modes which do not let you unblock apps even if you want to. The app is only available for iPhone, and you can download it free from the App Store.