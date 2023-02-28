Upgrade your gaming experience: Best graphics cards for playing GTA 5 and GTA

The gaming industry is constantly evolving, with new hardware and software released every few months. However, some games continue to remain popular despite their age, and GTA 5 and GTA Online are prime examples of this. Released almost 8 years ago, these titles are still immensely popular among gamers.

To fully enjoy these legendary titles, one needs to have the right hardware. Fortunately, with the advancements in graphics rendering technology, even the weakest GPUs today can provide a playable 60 FPS experience. Here are some of the best graphics cards that can enhance your gaming experience with GTA 5 and GTA Online.

Budget Options

If you're looking for a cost-effective option, the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT is an excellent choice. Priced at just $149 on Newegg, this GPU can deliver a decent gaming experience at 1080p, even on the highest settings. It may not be as powerful as the Nvidia RTX 3050, but it's a great option for those on a tight budget.

Another affordable option is the Nvidia Geforce RTX 3050, which is available for just $279. With its powerful hardware, this card can render GTA 5 and GTA Online at over 60 FPS in 1080p, making it one of the most cost-effective options for Nvidia users.

Premium Options

For gamers who want a more premium option, the AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT is an excellent choice. Launched as AMD's premium 1080p gaming option, this GPU can handle GTA 5 and GTA Online at maximum settings while maintaining a playable 60+ FPS experience. The card is priced at $300, making it a great investment for gamers looking for high-quality graphics.

Alternatively, the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti is a rendering powerhouse that can handle GTA 5 and GTA Online at both FHD and QHD resolutions while maintaining a stable 60+ FPS. However, this premium GPU comes with a hefty price tag, with the cheapest options starting from around $410 on Newegg.

Finally, the Nvidia RTX 3070 was primarily launched as a 1440p gaming card, but it can max out almost any title in 1080p without any upscaling. With the ability to run GTA 5 and GTA Online at triple-digit framerates in FHD, it's one of the best cards to play these games. Although certain models can be expensive, some have been massively discounted online, making them a great investment for gamers.

Overall, GTA 5 and GTA Online are not very resource-hungry games. This means that gamers with the latest hardware need not worry about performance issues when playing these titles. However, to fully enjoy the experience, investing in a good GPU can go a long way. Whether you're on a budget or looking for a premium option, there's a graphics card out there that can enhance your gaming experience with these legendary titles.