UPI Is changing in August 2025: 5 rules you should know

If you use UPI regularly, and let’s be honest, who doesn’t, you’ll want to pay close attention to what’s changing this August. Starting August 1, 2025, India’s most-used payment system is getting a functional overhaul. These aren’t cosmetic UI changes or bug fixes, these are core rules that affect how you check balances, make recurring payments, and verify transaction failures across platforms like GPay, PhonePe, Paytm, and more. Know how your beloved UPI is changing.

Here’s what’s new

1. New daily limits on balance checks and account views

If you're someone who checks their bank balance on UPI like it’s a social media feed, this one’s for you. From August, UPI apps will limit you to 50 balance checks per day per app. Viewing your list of linked bank accounts is capped at 25 times daily.

Why? Too many background requests slow the system down. For everyday users, this likely won’t matter. But for fintech power users or folks juggling multiple accounts, it’s a real cap.

2. Autopay moves to off-peak hours

Recurring UPI Autopay transactions, think EMIs, SIPs, OTT subscriptions, will now be processed only during non-peak hours: before 10 AM, 1–5 PM, and after 9:30 PM.

That means if your Netflix bill was due at 11 AM, it might now hit your bank account earlier or later. Set a reminder or risk getting a failed deduction notice.

3. Failed Transaction Status = 3 Attempts Max

Frustrated that your UPI payment didn’t go through? You’ll now have only 3 chances to check its status, with a mandatory 90-second wait between retries. It’s a small change, but one that aims to reduce server overload and keep things snappy for everyone else.

4. No GST on UPI — Seriously

Let’s clear the air: There’s still no GST on UPI transactions, no matter how many WhatsApp forwards say otherwise. Even payments over ₹2,000 are free for users. Merchants may deal with separate backend charges, but your regular transfers remain untouched.

5. Recipient name will now always be shown

Every time you send money via UPI, you’ll now see the registered name of the recipient before confirming. This isn’t just cosmetic, it’s a massive anti-fraud win that helps avoid accidental payments.

UPI Is growing up

These updates aren’t deal-breakers, but they’re definitely behaviour-shapers. Keep your app updated, double-check your autopay settings, and stop mashing that retry button. UPI’s evolving, and we all need to keep up.