UPI users will not be able to make these transactions from October 1: PhonePe, Google Pay to stop…

Do you often rely on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) apps like PhonePe, GPay, and Paytm for online payments? Then, you may want to keep an eye out for the new National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) rules for UPI payments. Reportedly, the NPCI will remove one of the most used UPI features, which we call peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions. This feature is widely used to send a UPI account holder a request for money. Now, this feature will be removed from the UPI apps from October 1, 2025, to strengthen user security and reduce financial fraud. Know more about how the new UPI payment rules will affect users.

New UPI payment rules

In a circular dated July 29, NPCI stated that “By October 1, 2025, UPI P2P Collect shall not be allowed to be processed in UPI.” This means that the “collect request” feature from banks and payment apps will be entirely removed from the mentioned date. The P2P feature is widely used to send money requests to other UPI app users, reminding them to share the amount or simply split a bill. However, this feature is being used by fraudsters to trick UPI users and empty their accounts.

Fraudsters often use this feature to send user requests in the pretence of a fake role or a false emergency. Once the user accepts the requests, they instantly start to lose money, without realising that they have become a victim of a scam. Therefore, removing the P2P feature will reduce these scam risks. Earlier, the P2P transaction was limited to ₹2,000 per transaction. This has helped reduce several fraud cases, yet it was not enough to entirely stop them. Now, users will have to strictly rely on a QR code or select the contact number to send money using the UPI PIN from October 1.

Will it affect merchant transactions?

Well, these new UPI payment rules will not affect merchant transactions that include Flipkart, Amazon, Swiggy, and IRCTC. These platforms will be allowed to share a collection request to complete the payment. However, users will still have the charge, as they will have to approve the request and enter their UPI PIN to complete the payment.

