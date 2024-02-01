Valentines Day: Elevate gaming with top 10 premium headphones

If you are thinking about gifting a gaming headphone to your partner this Valentine's Day then you reached the right page. We created a list of the best and premium gaming headsets to gift your partner. Gaming headphones are not just about the best sound quality but also the features that make gaming better. We are going to demystify all those things so you can make a better and informed choice. Valentines Day: Dive into the world of unmatched sound with best gaming headphones

Gaming headphones come with features like 3d audio to help you know the exact direction of the player in the game. A good connection is also crucial to reduce the latency to the minimum. All these features help the gamers in multiple ways to win the online match.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

With wireless connectivity, the headphones can be used with all types of devices including your smartphone and tablets. This way you can use the headphones not only for gaming but also to listen to your favourite music and watch your favourite shows.

So follow us on the journey through the premium gaming headphones that can elevate the gaming experience. We curated a list of all the best headphones that you can buy with different price tags so it won’t strain your wallet much. Check out the pros and cons of all the gaming headsets so you can easily know which one to buy and which one to avoid.

1. Corsair HS80 RGB USB GamingtheHeadset

B09W9J5TFC

The Corsair HS80 RGB USB Gaming Headset is a top-tier choice, blending iconic design, immersive Dolby Audio 7.1 Surround Sound, and robust construction. Custom-tuned 50mm neodymium drivers deliver detailed sound across a wide frequency range. Enjoy prolonged gaming sessions in comfort with memory foam earpads and an adjustable floating headband. The broadcast-grade omnidirectional microphone ensures crystal-clear voice communication, featuring a convenient flip-up mute function. The headset is not just about performance but also showcases a stylish white design with RGB lighting, adding flair to your gaming setup.

Specifications of Corsair HS80 RGB USB Gaming Headset

Brand: Corsair

Drivers: 50mm high-density neodymium

ANC: No

Microphone type: Broadcast-grade Omni-Directional

Connection type: USB

Playtime: 20 hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive Dolby Audio 7.1 Lack of Active Noise Cancellation Comfortable Memory Foam

Also read: The best headphones under ₹2000: 10 top-rated, affordable options to explore

2. Logitech G535 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset

B0B4RNCRNS

The Logitech G535 is a lightweight wireless gaming headset designed for comfort and convenience. With a flip-to-mute microphone, on-ear controls, and 40mm neodymium drivers, it delivers clear and immersive stereo sound. Compatible with PC and PlayStation devices, it offers 33 hours of battery life and a reliable wireless range of up to 12 meters. The plug-and-play design makes it easy to use, and the adjustable suspension headband ensures a customized fit.

Specifications of Logitech G535 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset

Brand: Logitech

Drivers: 40mm neodymium

ANC (Active Noise Cancellation): No

Microphone Type: Flip-to-mute

Connection Type: USB

Playtime: Up to 33 hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and comfortable No ANC Long battery life

3. Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

B08WBLM3HC

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset boasts THX 7.1 Spatial Surround Sound, Razer Triforce Titanium 50mm Drivers, and a detachable HyperClear Cardioid Mic. Designed for PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, and more, it features FlowKnit Memory Foam Ear Cushions for comfort. With compatibility across various platforms and a frequency response of 12 Hz – 28 kHz, it ensures an immersive gaming experience. The connection options include Analog 3.5mm with a USB sound card.

Specifications of Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

Brand: Razer

Drivers: 50mm

ANC: No

Microphone type: HyperClear Cardioid Mic

Connection type: Analog 3.5mm with USB sound card

Playtime: 70 hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid THX 7.1 Spatial Surround Sound None Detachable HyperClear Mic

4. JBL Quantum 910 Wireless Over-Ear Gaming Headset

B0BJ7KMJKR

The JBL Quantum 910 headphones offer a professional gaming experience with 3D audio positioning, head tracking, and DTS Headphone X. Its 50mm neodymium drivers provide a realistic soundscape, while the low-latency 2.4GHz wireless connection ensures zero lag. Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) keeps you focused, and a 39-hour playtime lets you game without interruptions.

Specifications of JBL Quantum 910

Brand: JBL

Drivers: 50mm neodymium

ANC: Yes

Microphone type: Boom Mic

Connection type: 2.4GHz Wireless Dongle

Playtime: 39 hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 3D audio positioning Relatively high price ANC for focused gaming

5. HyperX Cloud Alpha

B09FT1R7R8

The HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headphones deliver top-notch sound quality with Dual Chamber Drivers for clear distinction and minimal distortion. The award-winning comfort and durable aluminium frame ensure a comfortable and long-lasting gaming experience. Its detachable noise-cancelling microphone and braided cable with in-line audio control offer convenience. Compatible with PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Specifications of HyperX Cloud Alpha

Brand: HyperX

Drivers: Dual Chamber Drivers

ANC: No

Microphone type: Detachable noise-cancellation microphone

Connection type: USB and 3.5mm

Playtime: Wired

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent sound quality Wired connection may limit mobility Award-winning comfort No active noise cancellation

6. JBL Quantum 910 Wireless Over-Ear Gaming Headset

B0BJ7KMJKR

The JBL Quantum 910 wireless headphones are designed for a professional gaming experience. With features like QuantumSPHERE 360 for PC and QuantumSPATIAL 360 for consoles, it offers accurate 3D audio positioning and integrated head-tracking technology. The 50mm neodymium drivers provide a realistic soundscape, certified by JBL audiologists. The low-latency 2.4GHz wireless connection ensures a lag-free gaming experience and Active Noise Cancelling keeps you focused by eliminating distractions. With a 39-hour playtime, this headset is a competitive advantage for gamers seeking an immersive and precise audio experience.

Specifications JBL Quantum 910 Wireless

Brand: JBL

Drivers: 50mm Neodymium

ANC: Yes

Microphone Type: Boom Mic

Connection Type: 2.4GHz Wireless Dongle

Playtime: 39 hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 3D audio positioning High pricing Integrated head tracking

7. ASUS ROG Fusion II 300

B0B2JQT9S2

The ASUS ROG Fusion II 300 Gaming Headset provides an immersive gaming experience with high-res ESS 9280 Quad DAC, 7.1 surround sound, and an AI Beamforming Mic. Its 50mm drivers deliver powerful bass, while AI noise cancellation ensures crystal-clear communication. The lightweight design with ergonomic cushions ensures comfort. It's compatible with PC, Mac, PS4, PS5, Switch, and more, offering versatility.

Specifications of ASUS ROG Fusion II 300

Brand: ASUS

Drivers: 50mm

ANC: No

Microphone type: AI Beamforming with Noise Cancelation

Connection type: USB-C and USB-A

Playtime: Wired

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive 7.1 surround sound No ANC Crystal-clear in-game communication

8. Corsair HS50 Pro

B07XF2ZXNG

The Corsair HS50 Pro is a versatile gaming headset compatible with various devices, including PC, Mac, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. Its adjustable ear cups with plush memory foam ensure comfort during extended gaming sessions. The 50mm neodymium audio drivers deliver high-quality sound, while the detachable noise-cancelling microphone provides clear voice communication. With a lightweight and durable design, including an aluminium design, the HS50 Pro offers longevity. Its wired connectivity via a 3.5mm connector makes it suitable for multi-platform use.

Specifications of Corsair HS50 Pro

Brand: Corsair

Drivers: 50mm neodymium

ANC: No

Microphone type: Detachable noise-cancelling unidirectional

Connection type: 3.5 mm

Playtime: Wired

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comfortable for long gaming sessions None High-quality sound

9. Razer Barracuda X

B0C6XWQ39H

The Razer Barracuda X is a versatile choice for gamers. It seamlessly switches between 2.4GHz and Bluetooth modes, catering to both PC/console gaming and mobile use. Weighing in at 250g with an ergonomic design, it's suitable for long gaming sessions and daily commutes. The Razer Triforce 40mm drivers deliver clear highs, mids, and lows for an immersive experience. The detachable Razer HyperClear Cardioid Mic enhances voice capture and can be removed for on-the-go convenience. On-headset controls provide easy access to music, video, and calls.

Specifications of Razer Barracuda X

Brand: Razer

Drivers: 40mm

ANC: No

Microphone Type: Detachable Razer HyperClear Cardioid Mic

Connection Type: 2.4GHz Wireless + Bluetooth

Playtime: 50 hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Seamless dual wireless modes No active noise cancellation Lightweight and ergonomic design

Also read: Valentine's Day gift ideas: Best TWS earphones to surprise audiophiles

10. HYTE Eclipse HG10

B0B4WMT6DS

HYTE Eclipse HG10 is a wireless gaming headphone in a stylish Lunar Grey design. This no-nonsense gaming headset boasts a sleek half-moon earcup design, perfect for serious gamers. With competition-grade performance, it skips unnecessary frills and focuses on delivering a robust gaming experience. The headset offers an impressive 30-hour battery life and extended 2.4GHz transmission for seamless gaming sessions. The package includes a detachable microphone, a quick start guide, a 2.4GHz wireless USB adapter, and a 1.8-meter USB Type-A to Type-C charging cable.

Specifications of HYTE Eclipse HG10

Brand: HYTE

Drivers: 40mm

ANC: No

Microphone type: Detachable

Connection type: 2.4GHz wireless

Playtime: 30 hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design in Lunar Grey None Competition-grade performance

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Drivers Connection type Battery Corsair HS80 RGB USB Gaming Headset 50mm high-density neodymium USB 20 hours Logitech G535 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset 40mm neodymium USB Up to 33 hours Razer BlackShark V2 Pro 50mm Analog 3.5mm with USB sound card 70 hours JBL Quantum 910 50mm neodymium 2.4GHz Wireless Dongle 39 hours HyperX Cloud Alpha Dual Chamber Drivers USB and 3.5mm Wired JBL Quantum 910 Wireless 50mm Neodymium 2.4GHz Wireless Dongle 39 hours ASUS ROG Fusion II 300 50mm USB-C and USB-A Wired Corsair HS50 Pro 50mm neodymium 3.5mm Wired Razer Barracuda X 40mm 2.4GHz Wireless + Bluetooth 50 hours HYTE Eclipse HG10 40mm 2.4GHz wireless 30 hours

Best value for money

The Logitech G535 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset stands out as the best value for money. With impressive 40mm neodymium drivers, a versatile USB connection, and an outstanding playtime of up to 33 hours, it offers a compelling mix of features at an attractive price point.

Best overall product

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro takes the crown as the best overall gaming headset. Boasting powerful 50mm drivers, a unique Analog 3.5mm with USB sound card connection, and an unparalleled playtime of 70 hours, it delivers top-notch audio quality and versatility. The HyperClear Cardioid Mic enhances communication, making it a complete package for gaming enthusiasts.

How to find the best gaming headphones?

Selecting the perfect gaming headphones for a Valentine's Day gift requires considering the recipient's preferences. Look for features like wireless connectivity, long battery life for uninterrupted gaming sessions, and high-quality drivers for immersive audio. Consider the design, ensuring it aligns with their aesthetic taste. If they value communication during multiplayer gaming, a headset with a clear and detachable microphone is essential. Reading customer reviews and expert opinions from reputable tech websites like The Verge can provide valuable insights. Finally, check for any special edition or themed releases that might add a personalized touch to the gift.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.