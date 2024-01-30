Valentine's Day gift ideas: Best TWS earphones to surprise audiophiles

If you are looking for a Valentine's Day gift for your partner, then what's better than a new gadget? A pair of premium TWS earphones would be a really great gift for your loved one. But since there are hundreds of options available, it is not easy to find the perfect one to buy. To help you with that, we curated a list of the ten best TWS earphones which will be the best Valentine's Day gift and make it a memorable day. Valentine's Day gift ideas: Explore premium TWS earphones to gif your loved ones

Premium TWS earphones come with a multitude of different amazing features. Active noise cancellation is one of those premium features that elevates the sound quality by removing outdoor noise. It also helps when you need to focus on your work or study and need a noise-free environment. There will be a lot more things to consider when choosing the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the special day.

Driver size is another considerable factor when choosing a good pair of TWS earphones. A long playtime ensures that you spend less time charging and more time listening to your favourite tunes.

We included ten of the best TWS earphones that give you the best value for your money. This guide will help you by demystifying the complex specifications and features that you may not be familiar with. Apart from that, you must check out our small guide about how you can find the best TWS earphones.

1. JBL Live Pro+ TWS

JBL Live Pro+ TWS is your perfect movie or music companion. With Adaptive Noise Cancellation, these Bluetooth earbuds keep you focused or aware of your surroundings. Enjoy up to 28 hours of playtime and charge on the go with JBL Live Pro+ TWS Speed Charge and wireless charging. Personalize your experience with the JBL Headphones App, tweak the equalizer and access voice assistants. JBL promises crystal-clear calls with a 6-microphone array with noise reduction technology.

Specifications of JBL Live Pro+ TWS

Brand: JBL

Drivers: 11mm

Bluetooth version: V5.3

Playtime: Up to 28 hours

Features: Adaptive Noise Cancellation, 6-Mic technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Adaptive Noise Cancellation None Up to 28 hours of playtime

2. Sony WF-C500

Experience crystal-clear sound with Sony's WF-C500 earbuds. These truly wireless Bluetooth earbuds boast a 20-hour battery life, making them perfect for all-day wear. The DSEE technology enhances sound quality by restoring high-frequency sounds lost during compression. With a quick charge feature and fast pairing, these earbuds offer convenience on the go. Enjoy hands-free calling with the built-in mic, and stay comfortable with their small, lightweight design. The splash-proof and sweat-proof IPX4 rating ensures durability. Easily control your music with the WF-C500's button operation. It's time to elevate your music experience.

Specifications of Sony WF-C500

Brand: Sony

Drivers: 5.8 mm

Bluetooth version: V5.0

Playtime: Up to 10 hours

Features: DSEE for enhanced sound quality, Quick Charge

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent sound quality Small driver size Long battery life

3. Jabra Elite 4

The Jabra Elite 4 Active Bluetooth Earbuds offer a comfortable and secure fit for an active lifestyle, featuring a wing-free ergonomic design and IP57 water- and sweatproof durability. With four microphones, it ensures clear calls on the go, and adjustable HearThrough technology allows you to be aware of your surroundings. The earbuds connect via Bluetooth 5.2, supporting Google Fast Pair and Spotify Tap Playback. Compatible with voice assistants like Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant, these earbuds come with a 2-year warranty requiring registration via the Jabra Sound+ App.

Specifications of Jabra Elite 4

Brand: Jabra

Drivers: 6mm

Bluetooth version: V5.2

Playtime: 28 hours

Features: Secure Active Fit, Active Noise Cancellation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comfortable and secure fit None Active Noise Cancellation

4. Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

Immerse yourself in the rich sound of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Fe with powerful bass and 1-way speaker technology. The Active Noise Cancellation feature lets you enjoy your music distraction-free, creating a serene listening space. With an ergonomic design, these buds stay comfortably in your ears while offering intuitive controls for calls and music. The 30-hour battery life ensures your playlist keeps going throughout the day. Experience compact yet powerful earbuds that redefine your audio journey.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Buds Fe

Brand: Samsung

Drivers: 12mm Dynamic drivers

Bluetooth version: V5.3

Playtime: Up to 30 hours

Features: Powerful Active Noise Cancellation, Enriched Bass Sound

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Impressive Noise Cancellation Comparatively expensive Ergonomic design

5. Sennheiser CX Plus

Experience superior sound with Sennheiser's TrueResponse transducer and personalized equalizer. These black earbuds boast Active Noise Cancellation, customizable touch controls, and a Bass Boost feature. Enjoy 24-hour battery life, IPX4 splash resistance, and a comfortable, ergonomic design with four ear adapter sizes. Whether commuting, travelling or exercising, these earbuds offer an immersive and tailored audio experience.

Specifications of Sennheiser CX Plus

Brand: Sennheiser

Drivers: 7mm

Bluetooth version: V5.0

Playtime: Up to 24 hours

Features: Active Noise Cancellation, Customizable Touch Controls

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Superior sound quality Pricy Active Noise Cancellation

6. Skullcandy Mod In-Ear Wireless Earbuds

The Skullcandy Mod in-Ear Wireless Earbuds offer a 34-hour battery life in a small and comfy form factor. The earphones offer a clear voice with a smart mic for crisp call quality. Compatibility with iPhone, Android, and Bluetooth devices makes sure you get seamless connectivity. With multipoint pairing, Stay-Aware mode, and customization through the Skullcandy App, these earbuds deliver a versatile and user-friendly experience.

Specifications of Skullcandy Mod In-Ear Wireless Earbuds

Brand: Skullcandy

Drivers: 6mm

Bluetooth version: V5.2

Playtime: Up to 34 hours

Features: Multipoint Pairing, Clear Voice Smart Mic

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long 34-hour battery life None Multipoint pairing

7. Yamaha Audio TW-E3B

Experience superior comfort and clear, dynamic sound with the Yamaha Audio TW-E3B Black in-Ear True Wireless Earphone. Ergonomically designed for all-day wear, it features a non-slip coating for a secure fit. Enjoy up to 24 hours of battery life, intuitive controls, and Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX for stable connectivity and high-quality audio. The Listening Care feature ensures full-range sound at lower volumes, while Yamaha's True Sound expertise delivers an exceptionally realistic audio experience.

Specifications of Yamaha Audio TW-E3B

Brand: Yamaha

Drivers: 6mm

Bluetooth Version: V5.0

Playtime: Up to 24 hours

Features: Ergonomic design, Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Superior comfort None Long battery life

8. OnePlus Buds Pro 2R

Upgrade your audio game with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2R, offering up to Rs.1500 off on bank offers. These Bluetooth truly wireless earbuds boast up to 45dB adaptive noise cancellation, dual drivers for powerful bass and clear vocals, and a worry-free battery life of up to 40 hours. Seamlessly connect with OnePlus smartphones or any Android device using Google Fast Pair. The firmware update enhances sound quality, and with features like Smart Scene Noise Cancellation 2.0 and OnePlus Audio ID2.0, personalize your audio for an optimal listening experience. Co-created with Dynaudio, these earbuds are also IP55 water, dust, and sweat resistant.

Specifications of OnePlus Buds Pro 2R

Brand: OnePlus

Drivers: Dual 11mm + 6mm

Bluetooth version: Not specified

Playtime: Up to 40 hours

Features: Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Dual Drivers

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Seamless OnePlus pairing Comparatively expensive Powerful bass and clear vocals

9. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 offer true wireless in-ear earbuds with noise cancellation, ambient sound, and touch control. They boast a lightweight and comfortable fit, making them suitable for extended use. Powered by the BES2500ZP chipset and an RTOS operating system, these earbuds feature a dynamic 2-way driver system and three microphones with VPU for clear audio. With Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and a variety of codec options, including Samsung's proprietary Scalable, the Galaxy Buds 2 provides a seamless experience. The battery life is impressive, offering up to 29 hours of total playtime with ANC off and quick charging options.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Brand: Samsung

Drivers: 11mm Dynamic drivers

Bluetooth version: V5.2

Playtime: Up to 29 hours

Features: Noise Cancelling, Ambient Sound

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Impressive battery life None Active Noise cancellation

10. Moondrop Space Travel TWS Earphones

The Moondrop Space Travel TWS Earphones promise an enhanced audio experience with Bluetooth 5.3 and innovative noise-cancellation technology. Unlike many competitors, it opts for a single feedforward approach for noise cancellation, preserving bass quality. With a low-latency game mode and seamless switching between monaural and binaural modes, it caters to both music enthusiasts and gamers. The MOONDROP Link APP allows users to customize bass settings easily. The ergonomic design ensures a comfortable fit for users with small ear canals.

Specifications of Moondrop Space Travel TWS Earphones

Brand: Moondrop

Drivers:

Bluetooth version: 5.3

Playtime: Not specified (in hours)

Features: Single feedforward noise cancellation, 55ms low-latency game mode

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Innovative noise cancellation None Unique design

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Drivers Playtime Features JBL Live Pro+ TWS 11mm Up to 28 hours Adaptive Noise Cancellation, 6-Mic technology Sony WF-C500 5.8 mm Up to 10 hours DSEE for enhanced sound quality, Quick Charge Jabra Elite 4 6mm Up to 28 hours Secure Active Fit, Active Noise Cancellation Samsung Galaxy Buds Fe 12mm Dynamic drivers Up to 30 hours Powerful Active Noise Cancellation, Enriched Bass Sound Sennheiser CX Plus 7mm Up to 24 hours Active Noise Cancellation, Customizable Touch Controls Skullcandy Mod In-Ear Wireless Earbuds 6mm Up to 34 hours Multipoint Pairing, Clear Voice Smart Mic Yamaha Audio TW-E3B 6mm Up to 24 hours Ergonomic design, Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX OnePlus Buds Pro 2R Dual 11mm + 6mm Up to 40 hours Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Dual Drivers Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 11mm Dynamic drivers Up to 29 hours Noise Cancelling, Ambient Sound Moondrop Space Travel TWS Earphones Not specified Not specified Single feedforward noise cancellation, 55ms low-latency game mode

Best value for money

Among the listed options, the Jabra Elite 4 stands out as the best value for money. With features like Secure Active Fit, Active Noise Cancellation, and a competitive playtime of 28 hours, it offers a compelling package at a reasonable price point.

Best overall product

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2R emerges as the best overall product. Boasting dual drivers, adaptive noise cancellation, and an impressive playtime of up to 40 hours, it caters to audiophiles and tech enthusiasts alike. The combination of advanced features and extended battery life positions it as a top-tier choice in the crowded TWS earphones market.

How to find the best TWS earphones?

When seeking the best TWS earphones, consider key factors like sound quality, battery life, and features. Look for devices with active noise cancellation for an immersive experience. Check the driver size, as larger drivers often deliver better audio quality. Battery life is crucial, especially for users on the go. Ensure compatibility with your device's Bluetooth version and consider additional features like touch controls or quick charging. User reviews and expert opinions from reputable tech websites provide valuable insights. Ultimately, the best TWS earphones balance audio excellence, functionality, and convenience based on your specific preferences and needs.

