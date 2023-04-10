9 best budget-friendly Bluetooth earphones to consider

Grab Bluetooth earphones to take calls and enjoy music on the move.
Earphones are a pair of small loudspeaker drivers worn around the user’s ear and are electroacoustic transducers. They convert electric signals to sound. It comes in handy whenever you feel like listening to an audio source privately. Earphones can be connected to signal sources like a radio, CD player, portable media player, mobile phone, video game console, etc. And the most popular way of listening to audio sources is by using Bluetooth earphones. These earphones connect to Bluetooth-enabled consoles, wirelessly making use of Bluetooth connectivity technology. It offers the advantage of connecting to the consoles and moving around freely, listening to the respective audio file. Below mentioned are the 9 best Bluetooth earphones in the India Market.
1. Boat Rockerz 261 in-Ear Wireless Earphones
A fantastic 8 hours of playback and an ergonomic design are the two hallmarks of this BoAt product. With a dynamic driver of 11 mm and an awe-spiring IPX7 water protection, that earphone is adept in giving you an audio experience no matter where you are. It is a Bluetooth 4.1 device that features voice control. The in-line mic feature ensures efficient voice control and enhances your gaming and calling experience.
Specifications
- Brand- Boat
- Colour- Raging red
- Model name- Rockerz
- Product dimensions- 1.47 x 1.45 x 35 cm
- Weight- 18.5 grams
Pros
Cons
High bass
The maximum operating distance could be improved
Long range
|
2. Philips Audio TAN4207BK Bluetooth In-ear earphone
The earphone possesses a high–performance 10 mm driver and an automatic pause-and-play feature with magnetic earbuds. The AI ENC algorithm facilitates crystal-clear calls. The IPX5 waterproof design prevents damage caused by sweat and water. Also, it offers 20 hours of uninterrupted sound and has a type c quick charging facility. The supported hardware platforms are PC, Tablets, Smartphones, etc.
Specifications
- Brand- Philips audio
- Model- TAN4207BK/94
- Model name- TAN4207
- Product dimensions- 13 x 18 x 1.5 cm
- Weight: 54 grams
Pros
Cons
Sweatproof
The quick charge feature could be improved
Fast charging
|
Microphone included
|
3. Edyell 100 hours Bluetooth Neckband Earphone
This Edyell earphone can be considered one of the best Bluetooth earphones available in the Indian market. The main features of this earphone are its HI-FI stereo sound, Magnetic attraction, IPX5 waterproof technology, Fast type c charger, and comfortable wearing facility. It has got 10 mm long drivers with a voice assistance facility. The design is also exquisite, with a magnetic earpiece that keeps it together when not in use. It offers 100 hours of playtime with ultra-low latency, perfectly ideal for gaming, work-outs or vibing alone.
Specifications
- Brand- Edyell
- Model name- C6-Neckband
- Colour: Black
- Product dimensions: 13 x 21 x 2.5 cm
- Weight: 180 grams
Pros
Cons
Extended hours of playtime
The design could be improved
Comfortable wearing
|
4. OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth wireless in-ear Earphones with a mic
The most highlighted feature of this Bluetooth earphone is its fast charging facility offering 30 hours of battery after a 10-minute charging. Also, it has dynamic drivers for deep bass, and the anti-distortion audio technology makes the sound loud and clear. Also included is the AI noise-cancellation technology, which makes the audio clear. The device is helpful for all-day use and is skin friendly. The significant 12.4mm bass driver delivers uncompromisingly deep bass for powerful beats. The earphone dynamically adjusts the microphone's call noise, and the audio stays effortlessly clean. These features make this headphone one of the best Bluetooth earphones available in India.
Specifications
- Brand- OnePlus
- Manufacturer- JIANZXI RISOUND ELECTRONICS CO.LTD
- Model number- E305A
- ASIN- BOB3MNYGTW
- Product dimensions – 12.4 x 17.5 x 1.3 cm; 27 grams
Pros
Cons
Fast charging technology
Conventional looks
AI noise cancellation
|
Multiple features at a low price
|
5. JBL Tune 215BT
The mentioned JBL product is one of the best Bluetooth earphones in the Indian Market and has multiple features offered at a fair price. You can experience more precise voice quality with these earphones. Also, it features Bluetooth 5.0 technology which enhances the connectivity between the headphones and the source device. It consists of 2 lithium polymer batteries which offer extended hours of standby time and is compatible with all Bluetooth devices. It features 12.5 mm drivers with a Dual pairing facility that can deliver pure bass. With less than 2 hours of charging, you can fully recharge the batteries. What’s more, 10 min of charging will give you 1 hour of playback.
Specifications
- Brand- JBL
- M
- odel- JBLT215BTBLK
- Model name- Tune
- Dimensions- 3 x 10 x 16 cm
- Weight- W18 grams
Pros
Cons
Long battery life
The design could be improved
Relatively low priced
|
6. Ptron Tangent Duo Made in India Bluetooth 5.2 wireless earphone with mic
This low-cost earphone is made in India and is a Wireless Neckband with 24 hrs Playback time. It emits bold sound with the significant 13 mm drivers. With just 10 minutes of charging, you get around 3 hours of playback. Also, it has True Sonic bass boost technology and accepts voice assistants like Alexa. The earphones have a magnetic headpiece and are IPX water-resistant. This Bluetooth earphone is cheap and can be considered one of the best Bluetooth earphones available in India.
Specifications
- Brand- pTron
- Model name- Tangent
- Product dimensions- 87 x 1.6 x 1.2 cm
- Weight: 26 grams
Pros
Cons
Meagre price
Battery performance could be improved
Multiple features
|
7. Ptron Tangentbeat in-Ear Bluetooth wireless earphone with mic
The device is a great pick considering its low price and added features. Ptron offers 10 hrs playtime after a full charge and has an advanced Bluetooth v5.0 feature. The microphone comes with advanced noise-cancellation technology. The device is lightweight and gets fully charged in 1.5 hrs. The ear tips are sweat resistant. Also, it has a low-latency streaming facility. It offers a dynamic sound quality with 10 mm neodymium active drivers and is specially engineered for Hi-Fi Audio performance.
Specifications
- Brand- pTron
- Colour: Dark Green
- Item weight- 26 grams
- Product dimensions- 8.8 x 0.9 x 0.9 cm
Pros
Cons
Very cheap
Not long-lasting
Multiple features
|
Stylish
|
8. Mivi Collar 2B Wireless in-ear earphones
This Bluetooth earphone follows the motto "Built to Sound Great, Always" and is considered one of the best Bluetooth earphones available in India at a low price tag. It is lightweight and loaded with multiple features. You can feel the Heavy bass with every musical note. It supports voice assistance and is available in various colour variants. The battery used is Lithium polymer, and the material is plastic. It has a microphone facility and offers high voice quality.
Specifications
- Brand- Mivi
- Model- BE5CL2B-BK
- Model name- Collar 2B
- Product dimensions- 46 x 1.5 x 1 cm
- Weight: 29 grams
Pros
Cons
High-quality bass
Durability could be improved
Multiple features
|
Multiple colour variants
|
9. Ptron Tangent Duo Bluetooth 5.2 wireless in-ear headphones
This earphone has an extended playtime of 24 hours when fully charged and uses USB -C fast charging, which offers 3-hour play time with 10 min charge. The device is lightweight and uses Quick Connect BT 5.2 technology. It has an SBC Audio Codec with 20-band equalizer control. Voice assistant service is available, and there are multiple colour variants for selecting accordingly to your taste. The audio jack of the device is of USD type, and it includes integrated music and call controls.
Specifications
- Brand- PTron
- Item model number- Tangent
- Audio Jack- USB
- Weight- 26 grams
- Product dimensions- 87 x 1.6 x 1.2 cm
Pros
Cons
Low price
Not durable
Multiple features
|
Stylish
|
Best overall product
All the products listed above are good in one way or other, so selecting an overall performer is a daunting task. The scenario is that if you have a smartphone or tablet, you need an excellent earphone. The price of earphones covers a wide range. From this article, you can understand that even cheap earphones have a wide range of features. You need to understand the fact that low-priced headphones will not last long. With wise care for quality, we vote for the Philips Audio TAN 4207BK as the best Bluetooth earphone in the list. The reason is its whooping 20 hours of playback time and quick charging feature. Moreover, it is packed with modern elements like sweat resistance and voice control, apart from a sleek design and superior sound control.
Best value for money
The one plus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth wireless earphone can be considered the best value for money due to its multiple features at such a reasonable price. Additionally, it has a stylish and appealing design with an extended playback time. It is presently available on Amazon for Rs. 2,299.
How to find the best earphone
As you may know, the Indian retail market is congested with multiple options with overlapping features for any commodity. This is mainly because of India's high population and the readiness of international companies to invest in India. In the case of earphones, there are multiple brands with hundreds of products. So firstly, understand your needs and then set a budget. The ones that offer a longer playback time are usually at a higher price. You can go through the customer ratings and reviews to have an unbiased impression of the product. Finally, go for the product of your choice and purchase it.
