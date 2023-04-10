Story Saved
9 best budget-friendly Bluetooth earphones to consider

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Apr 10, 2023 19:42 IST
Earphones with Bluetooth connectivity are a must-have utility accessory today.

Grab Bluetooth earphones to take calls and enjoy music on the move.

Earphones are a pair of small loudspeaker drivers worn around the user’s ear and are electroacoustic transducers. They convert electric signals to sound. It comes in handy whenever you feel like listening to an audio source privately. Earphones can be connected to signal sources like a radio, CD player, portable media player, mobile phone, video game console, etc. And the most popular way of listening to audio sources is by using Bluetooth earphones. These earphones connect to Bluetooth-enabled consoles, wirelessly making use of Bluetooth connectivity technology. It offers the advantage of connecting to the consoles and moving around freely, listening to the respective audio file. Below mentioned are the 9 best Bluetooth earphones in the India Market.

1. Boat Rockerz 261 in-Ear Wireless Earphones

A fantastic 8 hours of playback and an ergonomic design are the two hallmarks of this BoAt product. With a dynamic driver of 11 mm and an awe-spiring IPX7 water protection, that earphone is adept in giving you an audio experience no matter where you are. It is a Bluetooth 4.1 device that features voice control. The in-line mic feature ensures efficient voice control and enhances your gaming and calling experience.

Specifications

  • Brand- Boat
  • Colour- Raging red
  • Model name- Rockerz
  • Product dimensions- 1.47 x 1.45 x 35 cm
  • Weight- 18.5 grams

Pros

Cons

High bass

The maximum operating distance could be improved

Long range

 

2. Philips Audio TAN4207BK Bluetooth In-ear earphone

The earphone possesses a high–performance 10 mm driver and an automatic pause-and-play feature with magnetic earbuds. The AI ENC algorithm facilitates crystal-clear calls. The IPX5 waterproof design prevents damage caused by sweat and water. Also, it offers 20 hours of uninterrupted sound and has a type c quick charging facility. The supported hardware platforms are PC, Tablets, Smartphones, etc.

Specifications

  • Brand- Philips audio
  • Model- TAN4207BK/94
  • Model name- TAN4207
  • Product dimensions- 13 x 18 x 1.5 cm
  • Weight: 54 grams

Pros

Cons

Sweatproof

The quick charge feature could be improved

Fast charging

 

Microphone included

 
Philips Audio TAN4207BK Bluetooth In-ear Earphones With ENC Mic for Clear Calls, 10mm Drivers| Magnetic Ear Tips for Tangle Free Experience, 20 Hr Play Time, IPX5 Sweatproof, Wireless Neckband (Black)
4 (2)
4 (2)
2,922 4,999
Buy now

3. Edyell 100 hours Bluetooth Neckband Earphone

This Edyell earphone can be considered one of the best Bluetooth earphones available in the Indian market. The main features of this earphone are its HI-FI stereo sound, Magnetic attraction, IPX5 waterproof technology, Fast type c charger, and comfortable wearing facility. It has got 10 mm long drivers with a voice assistance facility. The design is also exquisite, with a magnetic earpiece that keeps it together when not in use. It offers 100 hours of playtime with ultra-low latency, perfectly ideal for gaming, work-outs or vibing alone.

Specifications

  • Brand- Edyell
  • Model name- C6-Neckband
  • Colour: Black
  • Product dimensions: 13 x 21 x 2.5 cm
  • Weight: 180 grams

Pros

Cons

Extended hours of playtime

The design could be improved

Comfortable wearing

 
EDYELL 100 Hours Bluetooth Neckband Earphone, High-Capacity Wireless Neckband Earphones with Mic, ENC, IPX5, BT v5.2, Dual Pairing&Fast Charging(Newly Launched)
4.1 (284)
4.1 (284)
2,099 5,999
Buy now

4. OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth wireless in-ear Earphones with a mic

The most highlighted feature of this Bluetooth earphone is its fast charging facility offering 30 hours of battery after a 10-minute charging. Also, it has dynamic drivers for deep bass, and the anti-distortion audio technology makes the sound loud and clear. Also included is the AI noise-cancellation technology, which makes the audio clear. The device is helpful for all-day use and is skin friendly. The significant 12.4mm bass driver delivers uncompromisingly deep bass for powerful beats. The earphone dynamically adjusts the microphone's call noise, and the audio stays effortlessly clean. These features make this headphone one of the best Bluetooth earphones available in India.

Specifications

  • Brand- OnePlus
  • Manufacturer- JIANZXI RISOUND ELECTRONICS CO.LTD
  • Model number- E305A
  • ASIN- BOB3MNYGTW
  • Product dimensions – 12.4 x 17.5 x 1.3 cm; 27 grams

Pros 

Cons

Fast charging technology

Conventional looks

AI noise cancellation

 

Multiple features at a low price

 
OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 Mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life (Acoustic Red)
4.2 (95,799)
4.2 (95,799)
1,699 2,299
Buy now

5. JBL Tune 215BT

The mentioned JBL product is one of the best Bluetooth earphones in the Indian Market and has multiple features offered at a fair price. You can experience more precise voice quality with these earphones. Also, it features Bluetooth 5.0 technology which enhances the connectivity between the headphones and the source device. It consists of 2 lithium polymer batteries which offer extended hours of standby time and is compatible with all Bluetooth devices. It features 12.5 mm drivers with a Dual pairing facility that can deliver pure bass. With less than 2 hours of charging, you can fully recharge the batteries. What’s more, 10 min of charging will give you 1 hour of playback.

Specifications

  • Brand- JBL
  • M
  • odel- JBLT215BTBLK
  • Model name- Tune
  • Dimensions- 3 x 10 x 16 cm
  • Weight- W18 grams

Pros

Cons

Long battery life

The design could be improved

Relatively low priced

 
JBL Tune 215BT, 16 Hrs Playtime with Quick Charge, in Ear Bluetooth Wireless Earphones with Mic, 12.5mm Premium Earbuds with Pure Bass, BT 5.0, Dual Pairing, Type C & Voice Assistant Support (Black)
3.7 (85,321)
3.7 (85,321)
1,499 2,999
Buy now

6. Ptron Tangent Duo Made in India Bluetooth 5.2 wireless earphone with mic

This low-cost earphone is made in India and is a Wireless Neckband with 24 hrs Playback time. It emits bold sound with the significant 13 mm drivers. With just 10 minutes of charging, you get around 3 hours of playback. Also, it has True Sonic bass boost technology and accepts voice assistants like Alexa. The earphones have a magnetic headpiece and are IPX water-resistant. This Bluetooth earphone is cheap and can be considered one of the best Bluetooth earphones available in India.

Specifications

  • Brand- pTron
  • Model name- Tangent
  • Product dimensions- 87 x 1.6 x 1.2 cm
  • Weight: 26 grams

Pros

Cons

Meagre price

Battery performance could be improved

Multiple features

 
PTron Tangent Duo Made in India Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless in-Ear Headphones with Mic, 24Hrs Playback, 13mm Drivers, Deep Bass, Fast Charging Neckband, Voice Assist, IPX4 & in-line Controls (Black/Green)
3.2 (5,086)
3.2 (5,086)
499 1,899
Buy now

7. Ptron Tangentbeat in-Ear Bluetooth wireless earphone with mic

The device is a great pick considering its low price and added features. Ptron offers 10 hrs playtime after a full charge and has an advanced Bluetooth v5.0 feature. The microphone comes with advanced noise-cancellation technology. The device is lightweight and gets fully charged in 1.5 hrs. The ear tips are sweat resistant. Also, it has a low-latency streaming facility. It offers a dynamic sound quality with 10 mm neodymium active drivers and is specially engineered for Hi-Fi Audio performance.

Specifications

  • Brand- pTron
  • Colour: Dark Green
  • Item weight- 26 grams
  • Product dimensions- 8.8 x 0.9 x 0.9 cm

Pros 

Cons

Very cheap

Not long-lasting

Multiple features

 

Stylish

 
PTron Tangentbeat in-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with Mic, Punchy Bass, 10mm Drivers, Clear Calls, Snug-Fit, Fast Charging, Magnetic Buds, Voice Assistant & IPX4 Wireless Neckband (Dark Green)
3.8 (78,280)
3.8 (78,280)
549 2,499
Buy now

8. Mivi Collar 2B Wireless in-ear earphones

This Bluetooth earphone follows the motto "Built to Sound Great, Always" and is considered one of the best Bluetooth earphones available in India at a low price tag. It is lightweight and loaded with multiple features. You can feel the Heavy bass with every musical note. It supports voice assistance and is available in various colour variants. The battery used is Lithium polymer, and the material is plastic. It has a microphone facility and offers high voice quality.

Specifications

  • Brand- Mivi
  • Model- BE5CL2B-BK
  • Model name- Collar 2B
  • Product dimensions- 46 x 1.5 x 1 cm
  • Weight: 29 grams

Pros

Cons

High-quality bass

Durability could be improved

Multiple features

 

Multiple colour variants

 
Mivi Collar 2B Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones, 24 Hours Playtime, IPX7 Water Proof, Booming Bass, Magnetic Buds, Bluetooth 5.0 with mic (Black)
3.6 (11,734)
3.6 (11,734)
999 1,999
Buy now

9. Ptron Tangent Duo Bluetooth 5.2 wireless in-ear headphones

This earphone has an extended playtime of 24 hours when fully charged and uses USB -C fast charging, which offers 3-hour play time with 10 min charge. The device is lightweight and uses Quick Connect BT 5.2 technology. It has an SBC Audio Codec with 20-band equalizer control. Voice assistant service is available, and there are multiple colour variants for selecting accordingly to your taste. The audio jack of the device is of USD type, and it includes integrated music and call controls.

Specifications

  • Brand- PTron
  • Item model number- Tangent
  • Audio Jack- USB
  • Weight- 26 grams
  • Product dimensions- 87 x 1.6 x 1.2 cm

Pros

Cons

Low price

Not durable

Multiple features

 

Stylish

 
PTron Tangent Duo Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless in Ear Headphones, 13mm Driver, Deep Bass, HD Calls, Fast Charging Type-C Neckband, Dual Pairing, Voice Assistant & IPX4 Water Resistant (Black/Blue)
3.8 (952)
3.8 (952)
499 1,899
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Boat Rockerz 261 in-Ear Wireless Earphones High bass effectLong Bluetooth rangeAdvanced features
Philips Audio TAN4207BK Bluetooth In-ear earphoneFast charging technologySweatproofAdvanced features
Edyell 100 hours Bluetooth Neckband EarphoneComfortable to wearLong hours playtimeVery user friendly
OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth wireless in-ear Earphones with mic.Fast charging technology availableAvailability of AI mechanismVery user friendly
JBL Tune 215BT, 16 hrs Playtime with quick chargeLong battery lifeLow priceDurable
Ptron Tangent Duo Made in India Bluetooth 5.2 wireless earphone with micLow priceMultiple featuresUser friendly
Ptron Tangentbeat in-Ear Bluetooth wireless earphone with mic StylishMultiple featuresUser friendly
Mivi Collar 2B Wireless in-ear earphonesLow priceMultiple featuresUser friendly
Ptron Tangent Duo Bluetooth 5.2 wireless in-ear headphonesLow priceMultiple featuresStylish

Best overall product

All the products listed above are good in one way or other, so selecting an overall performer is a daunting task. The scenario is that if you have a smartphone or tablet, you need an excellent earphone. The price of earphones covers a wide range. From this article, you can understand that even cheap earphones have a wide range of features. You need to understand the fact that low-priced headphones will not last long. With wise care for quality, we vote for the Philips Audio TAN 4207BK as the best Bluetooth earphone in the list. The reason is its whooping 20 hours of playback time and quick charging feature. Moreover, it is packed with modern elements like sweat resistance and voice control, apart from a sleek design and superior sound control.

Best value for money

The one plus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth wireless earphone can be considered the best value for money due to its multiple features at such a reasonable price. Additionally, it has a stylish and appealing design with an extended playback time. It is presently available on Amazon for Rs. 2,299.

How to find the best earphone

As you may know, the Indian retail market is congested with multiple options with overlapping features for any commodity. This is mainly because of India's high population and the readiness of international companies to invest in India. In the case of earphones, there are multiple brands with hundreds of products. So firstly, understand your needs and then set a budget. The ones that offer a longer playback time are usually at a higher price. You can go through the customer ratings and reviews to have an unbiased impression of the product. Finally, go for the product of your choice and purchase it.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

