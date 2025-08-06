Valorant launches Shotcall: Predict e-sports matches live and win rewards

Fans watching Valorant matches on Twitch will soon get more than just entertainment; they'll also have a chance to make predictions during live games and earn rewards for their accuracy. Riot Games is launching a new feature called Shotcall, a system designed to bring viewer interaction directly into the match experience. Valorant fans can now predict match outcomes live and earn rewards using Riot's new Shotcall feature.(Valorant)

Predictions During Live Matches

Riot Games introduced ‘Shotcall’ on August 5, 2025, through its official channels. Shotcall is a Twitch extension that allows viewers to predict specific in-game events during live esports broadcasts. The feature begins rolling out with a test session on August 8, with more sessions scheduled later in the month.

During a match, the system generates questions automatically, which allow users to make predictions such as which team will win, which player will get the first kill, or how many kills a player might score in a round. Viewers can also bet on high-pressure moments like clutch rounds. Points are awarded based on the difficulty of each correct guess, and these points determine a user's place on the leaderboard.

How the Shotcall Beta Works

The beta version of Shotcall is available to anyone watching Valorant on desktop via the official VCT Americas Twitch channel. When a match is live, a red crystal ball icon will appear in the top-left corner of the stream. Clicking the icon installs the Shotcall Twitch extension. Once installed, viewers can begin making predictions at multiple stages throughout the match.

To participate fully, viewers must link their Riot and Twitch accounts. Prediction windows will open automatically at key moments in the game, which will give users several opportunities to make real-time calls.

Rewards and Leaderboards

The system includes a leaderboard that tracks top performers based on accumulated points. Riot Games has confirmed that participants who rank high will receive rewards, though details about the prizes have not yet been disclosed. These could include cosmetic items such as player banners, profile icons, or themed weapon skins.

Although Shotcall is still under development, Riot is encouraging fans to register early for the beta. The initiative aims to make esports viewership more interactive by turning predictions into a competitive feature with real incentives.