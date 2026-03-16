Valorant reveals Miks, a controller agent that can heal teammates - All details

Riot Games used the stage of the Valorant Masters Santiago 2026 Grand Finals to unveil a new character for its tactical shooter, Valorant. The developer revealed Agent 30, named Miks, a Controller designed to support teammates while managing map control. Riot Games reveals Miks, a new Valorant controller agent who can heal teammates and support team fights. (Riot Games ) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less

Controllers in Valorant usually block vision using smokes, but Miks adds support abilities that help teammates during fights. The agent uses sound-based powers and a gadget known as the M-Pulse device to influence combat situations.

According to Kevin Meier, the design of Miks focused on teamwork. He explained that the character is meant for players who prefer helping teammates and coordinating pushes instead of taking fights alone.

Music plays a central role in the character’s design. Riot said the ability effects are built around sonic waves. The M-Pulse device also takes inspiration from equipment used in music production, such as synthesisers and sequencers. Developers noted that the audio design started with music tracks before being adapted into gameplay sound effects.

The reveal cinematic shows Miks using sound energy while working with teammates during an attack. Riot also confirmed that the agent is from Croatia, and the musical theme appears throughout the character’s design.