Valorant reveals Miks, a controller agent that can heal teammates - All details
A new agent is entering Valorant soon. Riot Games has revealed Miks, a controller who can heal teammates and control fights using sound-based abilities.
Riot Games used the stage of the Valorant Masters Santiago 2026 Grand Finals to unveil a new character for its tactical shooter, Valorant. The developer revealed Agent 30, named Miks, a Controller designed to support teammates while managing map control.
Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read moreRead less
Controllers in Valorant usually block vision using smokes, but Miks adds support abilities that help teammates during fights. The agent uses sound-based powers and a gadget known as the M-Pulse device to influence combat situations.
According to Kevin Meier, the design of Miks focused on teamwork. He explained that the character is meant for players who prefer helping teammates and coordinating pushes instead of taking fights alone.
Music plays a central role in the character’s design. Riot said the ability effects are built around sonic waves. The M-Pulse device also takes inspiration from equipment used in music production, such as synthesisers and sequencers. Developers noted that the audio design started with music tracks before being adapted into gameplay sound effects.
The reveal cinematic shows Miks using sound energy while working with teammates during an attack. Riot also confirmed that the agent is from Croatia, and the musical theme appears throughout the character’s design.
Mik's abilities in Valorant
Riot shared a first overview of Miks’ abilities, which combine map control with team support.
- Harmonize (Q): Miks can target a teammate to grant a Combat Stim to both players. The effect refreshes after each kill. An alternate fire option activates the boost only for Miks.
- M-Pulse (C): The device can switch between two outputs. It sends sound waves that either heal allies or concuss enemies, depending on the selected mode.
- Waveform (E): This ability allows Miks to deploy smokes across the map using a targeting system, similar to other Controller agents.
- Bassquake (X): The ultimate ability sends a large sonic blast forward that pushes enemies back while applying a slow effect and reducing their hearing.
Riot said the combination of healing, concussive effects, and combat boosts is meant to support coordinated play. The developer expects Miks to help teams recover after fights and maintain pressure on sites.
Miks will join the roster in Valorant Season 2026 Act 2 starting March 18, 2026. The update will also add the Blackthorn Collection and a new Battlepass with items including the Soulburst Bandit, Dragon Gate Phantom, and the Flick of the Wrist player card.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMD Ijaj Khan
Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More