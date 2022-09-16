Video conferencing app Zoom to launch its email service: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 16, 2022 04:52 PM IST

According to the report, the service could be called Zmail and Zcal respectively. The app development is underway for the past two years and are expected to be announced during the company's Zoomtopia conference in November this year

After the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world, Zoom became a popular video conferencing platform across the world for holding meetings.(Reuters)
ByHT News Desk

Popular video conferencing app Zoom is planning to launch its own email service. The app is working the email service and calendar apps in a bid to expand as a software giant, Hindustan Times' business publication Livemint quoted The Information. According to the report, the service could be called Zmail and Zcal respectively. The app development is underway for the past two years and are expected to be announced during the company's Zoomtopia conference in November this year.After the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world, Zoom became a popular video conferencing platform across the world for holding meetings as people shifted to work from home mode. By launching its email service, Zoom seems to be bracing for a direct showdown with existing email providers like Gmail, Microsoft Outlook and Apple email. Among the competitors, Gmail is one of the most popular email service providers widely used across the world. Apple Email is also popular among the users.

In another development, Zoom has renamed its chat product and added some new features. It's app calling feature is now known as Zoom Team Chat. It will include features like ability to share in-meeting chat to Team chat and schedule a meeting from the chat or channel, the report said.

The company has cut its annual profit and revenue forecasts last month as the demand cools off from pandemic highs. It faces an uphill task of onboarding high-paying clients to sustain its growth at a time when several firms are shifting to hybrid work.

On Thursday, Zoom was hit by a technical snag as thousands of users lodging complaints on Downdetector, an outage tracking service. The video conferencing app later said it restored the service following the outage.

