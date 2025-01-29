Vivo V50 launch in February 2025: Specs, features, and others we expect to launch

The Vivo S20 model was recently launched in China and it is to be rebranded as the Vivo V50 in India. Vivo is currently preparing to launch its new generation V series smartphone, the Vivo V50 and V50 Pro in India. Reports suggest that the new models are expected to debut next month with upgraded specifications and features. While the official launch is yet to be revealed, tipsters have revealed a tentative date which is set for February 18. As of now, only the vanilla model of the new V series is expected to debut, whereas the V50 Pro could be launched later this year. Check out what the upcoming Vivo V50 has in store for the users.(Vivo)

In recent spotting, the Vivo V50 has also been spotted on several listing platforms showcasing its specifications and features. Therefore, if are planning to buy a mid-range smartphone, then you may want to wait for the Vivo V50 launch. Know what is expected is launch in upcoming months.

Vivo V50 launch soon: What to expect

A tipster named Abhishek Yadav shared a post on X claiming that the Vivo V50 model is expected to launch in February. The smartphone will likely be available in four colour options: blue, grey, rose and red. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. This is the same processor as last year’s Vivo V40 model

Now, based on the Vivo S20, the upcoming V50 is expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The smartphone is expected to come with a dual rear camera setup that may consist of a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. Lastly, the Vivo V50 is expected to be backed by a 6000mAh battery that may support 90W fast charging.

On the other hand, the Vivo V50 Pro is also expected to make its debut. However, we are getting to glimpse of what Vivo has planned for its Pro V series models. Therefore, we will have to wait for the official launch announcement to confirm what Vivo has planned for the new generation V series models in India.

Vivo V50 price

In China, the Vivo S20 is priced at CNY 2,299 which is about Rs. 27000 in India. Therefore, in India, the Vivo V50 is expected to be priced around Rs.30000.