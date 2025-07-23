Vivo V60 5G: Launch date, price in India, and specs tipped, revealing major upgrades

Vivo V60 5G mobile launch: After gaining much popularity with the Vivo V50 5G series, the China-based smartphone is all set to launch new generation V series models. Reportedly, the Vivo V60 5G could make its debut as soon as next month, and we may finally have an India launch date. This new V series model is expected to be the rebranded version of the Vivo S30, which was previously launched in China. As the launch is approaching next month, several crucial details about the Vivo V60 5G model have been circulating on the internet, revealing upgraded camera features, a new processor, and a bigger battery, which may attract buyers in the mid-range segment. Vivo is expected to launch a new V series smartphone in India next month with a new design.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Vivo V60 5G launch date

According to the SmartPrix report, the Vivo V60 5G could debut on August 12, 2025, in India. The smartphone will reportedly come with a revamped design with a triple camera setup and upgraded features. Earlier, it was leaked that the smartphone could launch on August 19; therefore, we may have to wait for the official announcement to confirm the exact date.

Vivo V60 5G: Specifications and features (expected)

The same report revealed that the Vivo V60 5G could come in three colour options: Mist Grey, Moonlit Blue, and Auspicious Gold. As per renders, the smartphone is expected to come with a glossy textured rear panel and a redesigned camera module. It is also said to retain the ZEISS branding for cameras. However, this time we may get a flat display instead of a curved display for the Vivo V60 5G.

The new-gen model is expected to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and could offer up to 1300nits HBM brightness. The Vivo V60 5G will likely feature a triple camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front, the smartphone may feature a 50MP selfie camera.

For performance, the smartphone is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, and is expected to be backed by a massive 6500mAh battery that will likely support 90W fast charging.

Vivo V60 5G price in India

Reportedly, the Vivo V60 5G could be priced at around Rs. 37000 to Rs. 40000 in India. However, we are yet to know about the official pricing and storage variants.

