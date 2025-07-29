Vivo V60 5G mobile: Design, battery, colour variants, and more confirmed ahead of launch

Vivo has confirmed to launch a new generation V series smartphone, the Vivo V60 5G, in India. The brands shared a teaser, confirming the smartphone design and three colourways, giving it a new look in comparison to its predecessor. Vivo has also created a dedicated page for Vivo V60 that also teases some of the smartphone’s features ahead of the official launch. Vivo V60 5G design teased in three new shades and a revamped design. (Vivo)

In India, the Vivo V60 5G is expected to be the rebranded version of China’s Vivo S30, considering they both share a similar-looking design. We expect that the Indian variant will also offer similar features in terms of performance and camera. Therefore, let’s have a closer look at the Vivo V60 5G and what it will offer during launch.

Vivo V60 5G launch in India

Vivo has officially shared a teaser of Vivo V60 5G on X (formerly Twitter), confirming its launch in India, along with its slightly new design. The company has also curated a dedicated page for the smartphone launch that reveals colour variants, its slim design, battery, and hints at a few camera features.

This year, Vivo has revamped the camera module on its new generation V series module. Now, the V60 5G features a pill-shaped camera module, housing dual cameras in a grouped form, and you can have one camera just alongside the module. Additionally, the smartphone features a smaller Aura light than its predecessor, but overall, the design looks clean and premium.

The Vivo V60 5G will launch in three colour options: Auspicious Gold, Moonlit Blue, and Mist Grey. The blue colour variant has a slight wavy-like texture on the back, which may grab some eyeballs as the smartphone comes closer to launch. The smartphone will also feature a quad curved display and sleek design. While Vivo has not confirmed the thickness of the device, but looks quite uniform in the images.

Apart from design, Vivo V60 is confirmed to feature a triple camera setup, and the company also confirms a 100x digital zoom. We expect the smartphone to offer a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The smartphone is also confirmed to be backed by a massive 6500mAh battery.

Now, we will have to wait until official to confirm other features of the new Vivo V60. Vivo has not revealed the official launch date yet, but rumours suggest that it could debut on August 12, in India.

Mobile Finder: Vivo X200 FE 5G LATEST specs, features, and price