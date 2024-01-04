Vivo X100 launch live updates: Photography-focused smartphone launches in India at 12pm

Vivo X100 launch live updates: Vivo officially announces the Indian debut of its X100 series on January 4. Launched in China in November, the series includes two smartphones – Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro. Vivo X100 launch today.(Vivo)

Features of Vivo X100 and X100 Pro

• Vivo X100 and X100 Pro run on MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor, based on a 4nm process.

• Both feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 2,160Hz PWM dimming, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

• Key differences lie in camera and battery specs; X100 has a 50MP main sensor and 64MP telephoto camera (3x optical zoom), while X100 Pro has a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP Zeiss lens (4.3x optical zoom).

• Both phones sport a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

• Vivo X100 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 100W fast charging, while X100 Pro comes with a 5,400 mAh battery and 120W fast charging.

• Both models offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

• Connectivity options include USB-C 3.2 port, WiFi-7, 5G, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.3.

