Vivo X100 launch live updates: Photography-focused smartphone launches in India at 12pm
Vivo X100 launch live updates: Vivo officially announces the Indian debut of its X100 series on January 4. Launched in China in November, the series includes two smartphones – Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro.
Features of Vivo X100 and X100 Pro
• Vivo X100 and X100 Pro run on MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor, based on a 4nm process.
• Both feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 2,160Hz PWM dimming, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.
• Key differences lie in camera and battery specs; X100 has a 50MP main sensor and 64MP telephoto camera (3x optical zoom), while X100 Pro has a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP Zeiss lens (4.3x optical zoom).
• Both phones sport a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera.
• Vivo X100 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 100W fast charging, while X100 Pro comes with a 5,400 mAh battery and 120W fast charging.
• Both models offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.
• Connectivity options include USB-C 3.2 port, WiFi-7, 5G, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.3.
• X100 series showcases advanced camera capabilities with different zoom features.
• Impressive display features with high refresh rate and brightness for an enhanced visual experience.
• Both phones cater to diverse storage needs and offer fast-charging solutions for prolonged usage.
- Jan 04, 2024 11:41 AM IST
Vivo X100 launch live updates: Key features- ZEISS Multifocal Portrait
Vivo X100 launch live updates: Vivo says the new smartphone series is powered with multiple professional focal lengths.Jan 04, 2024 11:28 AM IST
Vivo X100 launch live updates: Key features- first ZEISS APO Certified Telephoto camera
Vivo says industry's first ZEISS APO Certified Telephoto camera is going to be embedded in X100 series.Jan 04, 2024 11:15 AM IST
Vivo X100 launch live updates: Where to watch Vivo X100 launch live?
Hindustan Times will provide minute-to-minute updates here as the launch ceremony unfolds.
However, those anticipating the livestream can view it on Vivo's social media platforms. Alternatively, you can watch the live launch in the window provided above.Jan 04, 2024 10:30 AM IST
Vivo X100 launch live updates: What is the expected price?
According to TheTechOutlook, the Vivo X100's 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant might be priced at ₹63,999, while the 16GB RAM/256GB variant could have an MOP of ₹69,999. The higher-end Vivo X100 Pro may potentially be priced at ₹89,999 for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant.Jan 04, 2024 10:21 AM IST
Vivo X100 launch live updates: Chinese smartphone maker pitches for 'next level for imaging'
