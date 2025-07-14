Vivo X200 FE, Vivo X Fold 5 India launch today: How to watch live, what to expect from new 5G phone

Vivo X200 FE and Vivo X Fold 5 will break cover in India today and at the launch event, the company is expected to highlight Vivo’s growing ambitions in both the foldable phone category and the premium compact smartphone segment. If you are someone who is keen to know more about these smartphones, you can watch the launch event live. Vivo X Fold 5 and Vivo X200 FE are set to launch on July 14 in India. (Vivo)

How to watch Vivo X200 FE launch event live

The launch event will be livestreamed today at 12 PM IST. Interested viewers can tune in via Vivo India’s official YouTube channel, the company’s website (vivo.com/in), or Flipkart’s dedicated event page. Official details regarding features, pricing, and availability will be announced during the event. You can also watch the livestream of the event here.

Vivo X Fold 5 Specifications

The Vivo X Fold 5 is expected to be a flagship foldable smartphone with a 6.53-inch cover screen and a large 8.03-inch inner AMOLED display, both supporting a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4,500 nits. With a folded thickness of just 9.2 mm and weighing around 217 grams, it may become one of the slimmest and lightest foldables in its class.

Internally, the phone is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. A 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired and 40W wireless charging is expected.

Camera specifications may include a triple 50MP Zeiss-tuned rear camera system, with up to 100x digital zoom, and dual 20MP selfie cameras. Vivo is also likely to introduce AI features like Gemini Assistant, AI Erase, and a new Shortcut button.

Vivo X200 FE: A Compact Flagship Contender

The Vivo X200 FE will likely feature a 6.31-inch AMOLED display, also with 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits brightness. It may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

Camera specs could include a 50MP main sensor, 50MP telephoto lens with 100x zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. It’s also expected to have IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance, a 6,500mAh battery, and 90W fast charging.

The Vivo X Fold 5 is expected to be priced around ₹1,49,999, while the X200 FE may start from ₹54,999. Availability details will be confirmed during the event.